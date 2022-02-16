Surrey walk: Try this two-hour walk around Reigate Hill 

Blow the cobwebs away with this inspiring walk along the North Downs to the historic Reigate Fort, with outstanding views. Words and photos by Chris Howard and Ken Bare

The route

1. Exit the car park to the left of the café and cross over the pedestrian bridge. Continue straight ahead on the wide path, ignoring all paths left and right. The path meets with a tarmac road. Continue straight ahead on the tarmac path past a cottage named Fort Lodge. There are large phone masts to your right. After about 10 minutes you will arrive at the site of the historic fort. (Postpone exploring this site until you return via the same path).

The historic Reigate Hill footbridge - Credit: Chris Howard & Ken Bare



2. Continue on the wide path and pass through a metal gate to the Inglis Memorial and magnificent views over Reigate. Continue forward along the ridge on the wide path (North Downs Way) until you see a black metal gate and wooden horse-mounting block on your right.



3. Turn right through the gate, leaving this open hillside area known as Queen’s Park. Keep going forward and cross over the M25 on the pedestrian bridge. Keep going straight ahead following the main path.



4. When you reach the Margery Wood National Trust car park, turn left on the bridleway with the car park on your left and farm buildings on your right. This area gets very muddy after wet weather. At the junction with a tarmac drive, cross straight over, past Laurel Cottage.



5. At the Y-junction after approximately 100m bear left, and then left again, following the North Downs Ridge Circular walk signs, pass a cottage called ‘Thornymoor’ on your left. Keep going forward passing two historic white coal tax posts on your left. Look for the North Downs Way signpost with yellow arrow on your left, just after you pass a large yew tree and yew stump on your right.



6. Turn left along North Downs Way, which is quite a narrow path at this point. (If you see a fence line at a T- junction you have gone too far). Pass another white coal post on your left. This path can be quite muddy after wet weather. Pass through another gate and horse-mounting box, and keep going straight ahead though the woods until views start to open up on your right. At the brick water tower on your left, enjoy panoramic views over Reigate Heath. Spot the Reigate Heath windmill below you in the middle distance.



7. Continue along the wide path, retracing your steps to the Inglis Memorial and Reigate Fort After turning aside to explore the fort, retrace your steps to the car park where you started.

Map of tour two-hour walk around Reigate Hill - Credit: ©Crown copyright 2020 Ordnance Survey. Media 013/20

Compass points

Start: Reigate Hill, Wray Lane, Reigate.

Postcode for Sat Nav: RH2 0HX.

Parking: Free.

Toilets: By the café.

Grid ref: TQ262523.

What3words: gasp.fade.tricks

Length of walk: 3.7 miles (6kms). Allow 2 hours.

Public transport: Metro Bus 460, Redhill to Epsom, daily except Sunday, alight Reigate Hill. Metro Bus 420, Redhill to Sutton, Monday to Saturday, alight Reigate Hill or by train from Reigate station, 1 mile (1.6km) away.

Food and drink: Junction 8 Café at Wray Lane car park,

While you’re there: Visit the pretty market town of Reigate with its wide range of independent shops and eateries.



View along North Downs Way at Colley Hill - Credit: Chris Howard & Ken Bare

Local facts

✔ Reigate Hill is 722 feet (220 metres) high. Colley Hill is contiguous with Reigate Hill, the ninth highest hill in Surrey. These hills form part of the famous chalk ridgeline that runs through the North Downs, across Surrey, on into the Kent Downs and continues to the white chalk cliffs of Dover.



✔ Reigate Fort is one of 13 forts built along the North Downs. The fort was originally called a Mobilisation Centre. It was built in 1898 as part of the London Defence Scheme against invasions from France. The fort held vital tools and ammunition to supply soldiers and artillery at short notice.

View from Inglis Memorial at Colley Hill - Credit: Chris Howard & Ken Bare



✔ The Inglis Memorial was donated to the Borough of Reigate in 1909, by Lieutenant Colonel Sir Robert William Inglis V.D. It was built as a drinking fountain for horses on the original main route over Reigate Hill. Look up to enjoy the beautiful blue mosaic ceiling.

A view of the spectacular ceiling of the Inglis Memorial - Credit: Chris Howard & Ken Bare



✔ The US World War II plane crash site on Reigate Hill is now marked by two wooden, winged shaped benches, studded with metal rivets, including some of the original rivets from the B 17 Flying Fortress that crashed in fog in March 1945. All nine airmen on the plane sadly lost their lives.



✔ The Reigate Hill Footbridge is the earliest example of a reinforced concrete footbridge in the country. It was built in 1910. The elegant, slender structure weighs 50 tons and has an uninterrupted 97 foot long span. It forms part of the North Downs Way long distance trail (which starts in Farnham in Surrey and finishes in Canterbury in Kent).



Free guided walk: Join Chris Howard on a free guided walk on first Sunday of the month – see surreyhillssociety.org for details.



Ordnance Survey maps are available from all good booksellers and outdoor stores or visit our online shop ordnancesurvey.co.uk/al