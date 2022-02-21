Essex walk: a stroll around Dick Turpin's hometown of Hempstead

Words and photos: Simon Taylor on behalf of the Public Rights of Way team at Essex County Council

A route through splendidly rural countryside on the Cambridgeshire border; enjoyable at any time of the year

Compass points

Distance: 7.2 miles (11.6 km)

Starting point: St. Andrew’s Church, Church Road, Hempstead postcode CB10 2PA, grid reference TL634379. There is limited parking on the road beside the churchyard entrance.

Getting there: Hempstead sits on the B1054, which runs west from the A1017 (Braintree to Haverhill) and east from Saffron Walden. There is a bus stop opposite the end of Church Road served by routes to and from Saffron Walden (see essexbus.info).

Map: OS Explorer 195 Braintree & Saffron Walden and OS Explorer 210 Newmarket & Haverhill

Refreshment: Sadly the village pub, The Bluebell Inn, is currently closed, though it may re-open in the future. Some excellent country pubs are to be found in surrounding villages however, such as The Plough at Radwinter and The Three Horseshoes at Helions Bumpstead.

Places of interest: Hempstead’s primary claim to fame is as the birthplace of highwayman Dick Turpin, who was born in The Bluebell Inn in 1705. His life story was romanticised by the Victorian novelist Harrison Ainsworth but in reality he was a callous criminal and was executed by the hangman in York in 1739. Turpin was baptised in St. Andrew’s Church but the 14th century gothic church is more noted as the resting place of William Harvey (d.1657), physician to King Charles I and the first person to correctly describe in detail the circulation of the blood. He is commemorated by a beautifully carved bust housed in a rectangular niche in the nave.

Hempstead sits in the relatively small area focused on the border of Essex, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk where oxlips – close relatives of primroses and cowslips – grow wild in ancient woodland. Spring visitors can experience these rare and attractive flowers in the Bendysh Woods in nearby Radwinter. For a range of shopping, dining and other tourist attractions, Saffron Walden offers something for everyone and maintains the air of a genteel market town.

The 14th century St. Andrews Church - Credit: Simon Taylor

The Walk

1. Take the track into the churchyard; at the opposite end of the church from the tower a gap in the hedge leads to a gate, then a second gate, from which the path heads east along a field edge. When the field edge path turns right, instead take the path straight on, across another field towards a large cottage. This path emerges onto a lane; turn right along the lane then left (when the lane bends right) to follow a concrete bridleway.

2. At Hophouse Farm, follow the bridleway as it continues along a field edge towards Hempstead Wood. At the edge of the wood, turn right and follow the bridleway around the perimeter of the wood for 1,200 metres until it reaches a lane. Turn left and walk along the quiet lane, admiring the wonderful views of rolling countryside to the east (on a clear day Haverhill can be seen in the distance ahead). Just past the pretty brick-and-timber cottage at Little Bulls Farm, at the road junction turn left and walk carefully along the verge of the main road for 150 metres.

Spindle fruits offer a blaze of colour in the woodland - Credit: Simon Taylor

3. Here a fingerpost indicates a path heading across the field to the right; take the path and at the other side of the field pass through a gap in the hedge. Continue along the field edge then turn right and head up the slope along the side of the next field, leading to a byway that meanders impressively across the countryside. Turn left and proceed along the byway for a kilometre, at one point using a stepping stone on the right to negotiate a small ford.

4. A waymark post indicates a bridleway to the right, heading up a slope. Take this route, with Holbrook Wood looming through the hedge to the left. After 700 metres the path crosses a culvert; the unprepossessing stream marks the county border, meaning you are now in Cambridgeshire! In a further 500 metres, take the footbridge in a gap in the hedge on the left and follow a field edge path on the right, with the wood now dominating the horizon. Soon the path meets the corner of the wood and crosses another wooden footbridge, marking the return into Essex.

The byway snaking off into the distance - Credit: Simon Taylor

5. Emerging into the corner of a field, follow the right-hand field edge and in 250 metres turn left and proceed along the field boundary with the hedge on your left. Eventually you cross a lane, the path continuing through a gate and to the right of ‘Barrells’, then emerging onto the field edge at the rear. Walk the field edge path with the hedgerow to your left and at the opposite end of the field cross a stile and a small footbridge leading to a meadow.

6. On the other side of the meadow, a pair of kissing gates either side of a narrow lane lead into another pasture, on the opposite side of which are another stile and footbridge. The village is getting close now; two more small bridges lead into an open field, turn left and the perimeter path leads to an alley between two houses, then to the main road. Turn right and then cross to take the footpath signposted beside the Village Hall, which leads back to the churchyard.