A walk in Manningtree with mayor and celebrant Michelle Taylor

Meet celebrant, diversity advocate and Mayor of Manningtree, Michelle Taylor

Words by Hannah Gildart. Photos by TazzyBro Photography

I first met Michelle Taylor six years ago, when Mr G and I were looking for a wedding celebrant. We arranged to meet her in a local pub, and she told us, ‘I’ll be the one with the broomstick.’ We assumed it was a joke that had gone over our heads, until a woman breezed through the door with fabulous purple hair, the most infectious smile and – yes – a broomstick. Well, we knew immediately she had to be part of our wedding.

Michelle, Hannah and Freddy - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

In the following years, Michelle’s career has soared – not only as a wedding celebrant but also as a councillor in her hometown of Manningtree, where she is now Mayor, and as a diversity advocate.

Michelle’s accent gives her away as not being from Essex. ‘I grew up in Birmingham before moving to Derbyshire, where I lived for 13 years,’ she says. ‘It was there I met my husband, Kev, and we uprooted and moved to his hometown of Manningtree in 2005.’

And what a lovely place to move to. We start our walk at the Co-op on Riverside Avenue East. Backs to the front door, we turn left and up some steps and we’re on the waterfront. It’s one of those magical January days when the air is crisp and the sun is shining. Sunlight bounces across the water, lighting up the boats that are stranded on the sand. We (that’s me, Michelle and one of her two dogs, an adorable eight-month-old Labrador called Freddy) set off with the River Stour on our right, enjoying this incredibly peaceful setting.

Walking along the River Stour - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

I asked Michelle to explain exactly what a celebrant is. ‘A celebrant is an officiant who writes bespoke rites of passage from birth to death – mainly weddings and funerals. I concentrate on ceremonies between birth and anniversaries, so naming ceremonies, weddings, vow renewals and anniversaries.’ The transition between that and her old career as a police officer seems drastic. ‘It’s all about talking to people, writing stories – I used to write a lot of reports – and being bossy on occasion,’ she laughs. ‘So, it’s really not that dissimilar. Except now people are happy for me to come into their homes!’

Working in the wedding industry, Michelle must see some showstopping venues. ‘My favourite venue is always the last one I worked at,’ she says diplomatically. ‘Last week, I was at The Lion Inn in Boreham. It’s a fabulous venue, and it lends itself perfectly to small, intimate weddings. I do ceremonies in all sorts of settings, from a field to somewhere stunning and historic like Hedingham Castle.’

Freddy making friends - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

Michelle is also a wedding celebrant trainer, and she has recently launched her Diversity 101 for Wedding Professionals course (thesavvycelebrant.co.uk). ‘It’s an online course in which we look at disability, cultural and LGBTQ issues that affect everyone in the wedding industry. We look at written and spoken language, how to show you’re inclusive and just being aware of everyone’s needs and making sure you’re serving everybody.

‘It was born out of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. A lot of my white friends were ringing me, saying “What can we do?” So I started learning. I did a diversity course and an adult education teaching course, and that equipped me to teach others.’

Looking back to Manningtree - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

It was important to Michelle that the people involved in her course had lived experience, so she bought in her colleague Judy (@moonstonecelebrant), who has a hidden disability, to write her disability module, and another colleague, Ky (@the.career.queer) to write the LGBTQ module.

‘The use of language is ever-evolving, and I’m constantly learning; the course will always be evolving too to reflect this. For example, a lot of people don’t understand why as a heterosexual, cisgender woman I state my pronouns on my social media and in emails. It’s to show anyone who identifies in a different way that this is a safe place for them to express their identity if they want to.’

Freddy and Michelle - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

Michelle tells me that the path we’re on eventually leads to Flatford and Constable country. ‘And of course, we’re part of the Essex Way,’ she says. However, when we reach the railway line, we turn back – we've got things to see in one of the UK’s smallest towns. Conversation turns to another string in Michelle’s bow, when I ask her how she came to be Mayor of Manningtree.

‘When I retired from the police, I thought “where can I interfere?”,’ she says, self-deprecatingly. However, it’s obviously just another outlet for her admirable urge to help people. ‘There was a vacancy on Manningtree Town Council for a councillor; I worked my way up and became Mayor last June. We’re low on the political spectrum. We do things like repairing the streetlights and putting sand on the beach.’ It may seem small, but it’s the kind of thing that really matters to local people.

Michelle has made her mark on the Remembrance Parade too. ‘We made it more inclusive with a Humanist celebrant, Church of England vicar and Methodist minister. It was great having different people working together and acknowledging that not everyone who fought or died in a war was white, British or religious. We’re still keeping the traditional aspects, but we added to it, and we’ll build on that next year.’

Perfect reflections - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

Like his owner, Freddy (named after Michelle’s dad, whom she sadly lost last year) is a sociable soul, and he makes plenty of friends as we return to our starting point. We walk past the Co-op this time, down the steps and up Riverside Avenue East into the town. Here, I discover Michelle’s inside track on Manningtree. ‘If you want dinner, it has to be Lucca Enoteca on the High Street. As for a pint, go to the Red Lion on South Street. After council meetings, we often head to Hobson’s Deli for coffee and cake.'

I’m delighted to hear how Manningtree is becoming eco-friendly, going plastic- and glyphosate-free and assembling a team of volunteers called the Street Keepers to hand-weed and look after the town every Monday. As we walk down the High Street, Michelle stops me. ‘Have you seen our famous clock? See if you can spot what’s wrong with it.’ I wouldn’t have noticed if she hadn’t said that, but it was clear the seven and eight were the wrong way around. ‘As far as I’m aware, it was a genuine mistake, but we’re keeping it,’ she laughs. It’s these little quirks that give a town its character.

Manningtree's famous clock - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

Hanging out with Michelle makes me feel like a local. ‘Oh, I’ve just remembered where I must take you: Winyl,’ she says. ‘The owner, Steve, used to be a councillor, and he’s now chair of the business chamber. Winyl does what it says on the tin: wine and vinyl! They also do amazing beer and live music nights.’ Sold! We popped in, and Steve was as welcoming as Michelle said he’d be – letting us bring Freddy in and offering up some gin. I’m sure it was delicious – if you like neat gin!

Checking out Winyl - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

The town has retained – or perhaps regained – its charm, through indie shops and quirky eateries. The landlord of the Red Lion pops out to say hello when he sees Michelle walking past and tells us about his new business, rentmy.com, which is a platform on which you can rent out anything you own, from your car to your husband. It may look sleepy, but Manningtree is an enterprising town.

Manningtree has retained its charm - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

As well as being the site of the murders committed by the so-called Witchfinder General, Matthew Hopkins, Manningtree has made another interesting mark on history. We look up at the side of a building at Market Cross to see a statue of an ox. ‘It commemorates a famous quote about a Manningtree ox in Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part 1,’ Michelle explains.

That roasted Manningtree Ox with a pudding in his belly.

The Manningtree ox - Credit: TazzyBro Photography

We then walk down the side of Cafe Rio and follow the road around to the right and past a new wildflower garden. ‘The garden commemorates 50 years of the Frankenberg partnership, which is the town we’re twinned with in Germany. It’s bee- and pollinator-friendly; it looks nice now, but it will be a riot of colour in the summer!’

It may be winter, but we couldn’t resist a walk on the beach, especially as the sun was shining. ‘We (the town council) put several tons of sand on the beach every year, or every other year,’ Michelle explains. ‘The locals love it because otherwise it gets all bare and horrible. We’re installing a toy library on the beach this week, which will be full of buckets and spades and beach toys.’

With a smile, Michelle adds, ‘It’s our beach and we love it. Even on a cold day like today, sitting here wrapped up warm – it's wonderful. What’s not to love about this view?’ The sun is losing its power now, casting streaks of pink and orange across the sky. The boats are glowing in the fading light, and the water is twinkling. It must be a wonderful place to call home.



