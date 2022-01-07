Where to see snowdrops in Hertfordshire
During February, elusive little white signs of spring pop up around the county in the form of snowdrops. Here are the best spots in Hertfordshire to spot them.
1. Benington Lordship, Benington, Stevenage
The village of Benington is home to the historical Benington Lordship House and Gardens, comprised of a red brick Georgian manor house, the ruins of a motte and bailey castle, and an early 19th century folly.
Carpeted with snowdrops during the early months of the year, the gardens at Benington Lordship provide the perfect backdrop while exploring the grounds of this history-soaked estate.
Dates: February 5 – February 27
Cost: £7/£3 adult/child (£8 on Sundays)
Address: Benington, Stevenage SG2 7BS
Website: beningtonlordship.co.uk
2. Ashridge Estate, Ringshall, Berkhamsted
While the estate doesn’t boast enormous swathes of snowdrops like you may find at other locations on this list, there are always patches to be found among the estate’s expanse of downlands and meadows.
There’s over 5000 acres for you to explore so get out there to discover your own collection of the delicate white flower.
Dates: Open all year round
Address: Moneybury Hill, Ringshall, Near Berkhamsted, HP4 1LT
Cost: £2.50/£1.50 adult/child
Website: nationaltrust.org.uk
3. Walkern Hall, Stevenage
The Walkern Hall estate in Stevenage is a popular wedding and events destination because of the stunning parkland surroundings and striking Georgian house itself.
The surrounding parkland is filled with snowdrops around this time of year and is popular with photographers looking to capture this particular part of the county.
Dates: Parkland opened all year round
Address: Walkern Hall, Walkern, Stevenage SG2 7JA
Cost: Check with venue
Website: walkernhall.co.uk
4. 1 Elia Cottage, Ware
The small garden at 1 Elia Cottage in Ware is bursting with flora throughout the year.
The garden is comprised of a stream and pond with a mini bridge and winding paths with seats to pause for a moment of peaceful reflection while exploring.
Two days in February will provide visitors the chance to explore the early spring snowdrops that will pepper the third of an acre garden.
Dates: TBC
Address: 1 Elia Cottage, Nether Street, Widford, Ware, SG12 8TH
Cost: £5/free adult/child
Website: ngs.org.uk
5. Heartwood Forest, near Sandridge
Head a few miles north of St Albans to find the meadows of Heartwood Forest that at this time of year will be sprinkled with snowdrops.
With over 850 acres to explore you’ll find snowdrops in a variety of different settings, and it's also a great spot to see blue bells when they come up too.
Dates: Open all year round
Address: AL4 9DQ
Cost: Free
Website: heartwood.woodlandtrust.org.uk
