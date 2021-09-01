Published: 8:55 AM September 1, 2021

September heralds a new season and great sights to see as countryside colours change – get your boots and backpack out and try these trails for all abilities





Walk by the water

Washburn Valley - waterside walking in autumn's glorious colours - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reservoir loop walks in the Washburn Valley are easy-going thanks to surfaced paths and ease of navigation. Fewston Reservoir has a moderate five-mile walk with a few short ramps but mostly level. Add the neighbouring Swinsty Reservoir for a more serious eight-nine miler.

https://www.yorkshirewater.com/things-to-do/walks/fewston-walk/

Try this: A Swinsty Reservoir circular

Via a viaduct

Knaresborough Viaduct is part of the Sustrans walking route from Harrogate to Ripley - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Sustrans route from Harrogate to Ripley is a perfect walk at all times of year. You can pick the Nidderdale Greenway up from the centre of Harrogate, or from the residential area of Bilton where it crosses Bilton Lane and meets the Beryl Burton Cycle Way. This walk is fully surfaced making it particularly accessible all year round, passing beautiful woodland and open fields. Following the Greenway to Ripley also takes in Nidd Valley viaduct. Up to 8 miles there and back, up to 3 hours.

https://www.sustrans.org.uk/find-a-route-on-the-national-cycle-network/nidderdale-greenway-harrogate-to-ripley-cycle-route

Grand surroundings:

Children playing around a tree at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden - Credit: Â©National Trust Images/ Chris

Ripon to Fountains Abbey is a scenic route between the city of Ripon and Studley Royal crossing the fields that separate the two. Explore the Studley Royal deer park and enjoy the fantastic view across the lake. At Studley Royal you can enjoy refreshments, or even visit the Water Gardens themselves - a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden/trails/ripon-and-fountains-abbey-walk

SUBSCRIBE: Great outdoor walks and ideas every month in Yorkshire Life

Garden glorious

RHS Garden Harlow Carr - Credit: Archant

It’s all about the plants on this trail from beautiful Harrogate and the Grade II listed Valley Gardens and the RHS Garden Harlow Carr. The route is surfaced from end to end and is an enjoyable way to stretch the legs and see the winter gardens and the peaceful pine woods that separate the two.

https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/pdf/harlow-carr/harlow-carr-map-of-walks.pdf





Fancy a challenge?

Take an autumn walking challenge and explore the Nidderdale Way - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make a plan – how about setting yourself a challenge for the winter months to complete the 53 miles of the Nidderdale Way? Chop it into chunks – some will tackle the route as part of a long weekend in four consecutive days, but an increasing number of people are ticking off the Nidderdale Way in bite size chunks. Some brilliant landscape to take in - Ripley and Birstwith, to the wide open fells and moors that surround Scar House Reservoir.

https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/business-directory/the-nidderdale-way





Canalside capers

The canal at Ripon - an easy, relaxing walk - Credit: Nicky Rogerson

You can spend a few hours walking the peaceful Ripon cana. The canal basin is overlooked by restored historic buildings, including a renovated warehouse. A walk along the towpath takes you past moored narrowboats and locks, along a green corridor through the city and out into the countryside. It's a scenic route, alive with wild flowers and grasses, and a wetland bird sanctuary runs alongside it on the section by Ripon Racecourse.

https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/canal-and-river-network/ripon-canal

See more at

https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/search?keywords=walks











