Wildflower walk: Rodborough Common – as biodiverse as a tropical rainforest! 

Stroud Valleys Project is presenting a walk this Sunday to reveal the rich biodiversity on our doorsteps

Wildflowers and Grasses of the Commons, in collaboration with the National Trust, will explore the flowers and plants that contribute to this landscape being designated a Site for Special Scientific Interest.

The local conservation and community charity is leading a summer stroll in collaboration with the National Trust, with an expert guide who’ll point out the different species of flowers and grasses that make our local commons so special.

‘Rodborough Common is a rare surviving example of species-rich unimproved limestone grassland,’ explains SVP project officer Sharon Gardham. ‘It supports a host of unusual wildlife, earning it special recognition as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and an internationally important Special Area for Conservation.

‘There are also lots of interesting and rare orchids on the commons, and once you’re aware of the various species, you start paying attention to your surroundings, so you can appreciate more of what we have on our doorstep – perfect if you’re interested in practicing mindfulness in nature.

‘Grasslands such as Rodborough are compared by some in terms of biodiversity to the tropical rainforests. In terms of species variety, they offer an unusually rich habitat – it’s not just grass!’

Tickets for the wildflower walk on Sunday, June 12, 2022, are £3 for children and £7 for adults, and you can book your place at stroudvalleysproject.org. The walk starts at 10.30am.

