Where to see the winter solstice in Dorset

The sunrise through the arch of Durdle Door in Dorset only happens during a brief period in the winter month of December - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty reveal good places to watch the sunrise and sunset on the winter solstice on December 21 and some stargazing spots

Sunrise, sunset: We celebrate the winter solstice on Tuesday December 21, the shortest day of the year when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away from the sun and we receive the least amount of sunlight. Many ancient monuments are aligned to solar events like this, but rather than travelling to Stonehenge mark the day at one of Dorset’s stone circles instead. We also have our very own 21st century stone circle too.

Artist-architect Amanda Moore’s Black Down stone circle, near Hardy’s Monument is aligned with the solstices just as ancient stone circles were. On December 21, if the weather allows, a clear sunrise can be seen through the window in the stones that look towards Portland at 8.08am and setting through the window towards Golden Cap at 4.07pm. Dorset’s ancient stone circles include Nine Stones, Kingston Russell Stone Circle and Hampton Down Stone Circle (the latter two are both on the ridge above Abbotsbury). Hell Stone, also above Abbotsbury, is another great place to watch a solstice sunset. Also during the winter months you maybe able to view the sun shining through the arch of Durdle Door, a photographic moment that photographers flock to capture.

Hell Stone - a good place to catch a sunset - Credit: Rod Courtman/ Dorset AONB

Winter picnics under the stars: You may take the short days and long dark nights of December as your cue to stay cosy indoors, but there is still plenty to enjoy outdoors at this magical time of the year such as getting to know Dorset’s dark skies. With large areas of relatively undeveloped countryside with little light pollution, there are many places in the Dorset AONB (and neighbouring Cranborne Chase AONB, a designated International Dark Sky Reserve) to enjoy full-on star-studded winter skies.

Durlston Country Park near Swanage is a Dark Sky Discovery Site, and as well as hosting regular stargazing events there with the Wessex Astronomical Society where there is a telescope housed in its own observatory dome, is one of the few places in Dorset where you can see the Milky Way reflected in the sea.

Click here to find 5 top stargazing spots in Dorset

Winter sunrise at Wardon Hill - Credit: Graham Herbert/Dorset AONB

If you’re missing your summer picnics, why not start a winter star-lit tradition? On a clear day, head out just before sunset and settle down with a flask and blanket to watch the sky turn shades of pink, burnt orange then black, then see what stars and planets emerge. Counting 30 stars within Orion is a sign of properly dark skies – look out for the three brightest stars of his belt, and then see if you can see the Hunter himself.

Chasing Stars: Cranborne Chase became the first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the country to be designated in its entirety as an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2019. Committed to making their dark skies even darker, they are working with people who live and work in the AONB to take light-reducing steps through their Chasing Stars project. Check out their website for places to explore their stunning dark skies. Click here to find out more

Starry night at Charmouth Beach - Credit: Max Trafford, Dorset AONB Photo Competition

Have a go at astrophotography: When it comes to photography, sea and stars are a winning combination as you can see from this entry to our Photo Competition last year. This fantastic dark skyscape at Charmouth was taken by Max Trafford, one of the many talented local photographers to capture the beauty of our dark skies. Visit Dorset have an online how-to guide on astrophotography to inspire you to explore Dorset’s outstanding dark skies with your camera.