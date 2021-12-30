5 walks to enjoy in Kent this winter

Head outside this winter to get your daily dose of vitamin D and a boost to your mental health with these beautiful walks around Kent.

Knole Park

With around 1,000 acres of parkland to explore and a chance for close encounters with a beautiful herd of wild Deer Knole, Park is the perfect place for a winter stroll, so wrap up warm and get walking at this Sevenoaks destination. Dogs are welcome provided they remain on leads for their walk due to the Deer herd.

Where: Knole Park, Sevenoaks, Kent TN15 0HT

Viking Coastal Trail

Fill your lungs with the fresh sea air along the Viking coastal trail that takes in Margate, Broadstairs, Ramsgate and plenty of places in between. With over 25 miles to walk, you can divide the route up into manageable chunks and have several seaside adventures to embark on over the next couple of months.

Minnis Bay to Reculver walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walk-minnis-bay-to-reculver

Ramsgate to Broadstairs walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walks/ramsgate-to-broadstairs-walk

The Wealdway Walk

The Wealdway walk (photo: Explore Kent) - Credit: Archant

If you are really looking to go on an adventure as a new year dawns, try this epic trail that starts at the Gravesend promenade and takes you all the way down over the border into Sussex at Eastbourne.

Naturally, you won't want to tackle this route in one go but it could most definitely be divided up into bite-size strolls or form the basis of a weekend stroll with stops at cosy accommodation on the way.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/kent-walk-the-wealdway

Wild woodland walk in Westerham

Westerham walk - Credit: Explore Kent

This walk ticks all the boxes, it has sweeping views over arable land, immersive woodlands filled with old trees side by side with young saplings and a beautiful quaint town to explore too. And to make even more of a day of it stop off at Churchill's beloved property Chartwell for a stunning stroll as even in the depths of winter the garden is alive with sensory delights.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/wonderful-wild-woodland-walk-in-westerham

Historical Sandwich Walk

Sandwich Town Council: The Guildhall - Credit: Manu Palomeque

History and architecture buffs will enjoy this meandering walk around the historic town of Sandwich, which may or may not have been the birthplace of the humble sandwich. You'll explore significant buildings and places that made the town a once important and thriving coastal town with a busy harbour and how with the passing of time this all changed.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/a-walk-around-historical-sandwich-kent

