5 walks to enjoy in Surrey this winter

A frosty dawn along the towpath that runs along Wey navigation in Godalming, Surrey, UK. The Wey was one of the first British rivers to be made navigable and opened to barge traffic in 1653. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Head outside this winter to get your daily dose of vitamin D and a boost to your mental health with these beautiful walks around Surrey.

The Wey Navigation

The Wey Navigation is a rather splendid area to walk at any time of the year, but there is definitely something beautiful about the tranquillity of a winter's sunrise or sunset by the River Wey. And with so many different places such as Papercourt Lock, Dapdune Wharf, and to explore along the river, this is a location that will never get boring.

Guildford to Shalford walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/river-wey-navigation-surrey-walk

Papercourt Lock to Triggs Lock: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/trails/river-wey-walks-papercourt-lock-to-triggs-lock

Box Hill

Path and gate on Box Hill at Dorking, Surrey, England - Credit: Nickos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wrap up warm, grab a hot drink and take a stroll around Box Hill for beautiful misty morning views with a little dusting of snow or frost and the freshness of the crisp winter air that will bring a rosy hue to your cheeks.

Where: The Old Fort, Box Hill Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7LB

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/a-ramble-around-box-hill-surrey

Inspiring Views Walk

Explore this route along the North Downs Way that takes in a range of beautiful sculptural benches to allow you to sit and marvel at the nature around you and the stunning views in front of you. This is a walk to clear your mind and will brighten even the darkest of days.

Walk details: www.surreyhills.org/discover-route/inspiring-views-walk

Winkworth to Oakhurst

This Dog-friendly National Trust trail will take you from the beautiful wintery woodlands of Winkworth Arboretum to the top of Hydon's Ball for some sweeping vistas of the Surrey landscape. And if that wasn't enough, you'll also find your way down to the village of Oakhurst, where you can spot the Oakhurst Cottage, a charmingly wonky little property that is very much the epitome of the Cottagecore aesthetic.

Where: Winkworth Arboretum, Hascombe Rd, Godalming, Surrey GU8 4AD

Walk details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum/trails/winkworth-to-oakhurst-walk

Painshill Park

Designed as a living painting by Charles Hamilton in the 18th Century, Painshill Park has long been a favourite destination for a picturesque stroll in Surrey. Filled with follies, bridges, a spellbinding grotto and the Temple of Bacchus which was beautifully restored in 2019, there is so much to see in this 158-acre landscape garden.

Where: Painshill, Cobham, Surrey KT11 1JE

Book your visit: www.painshill.co.uk

