5 walks to enjoy in Surrey this winter
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Head outside this winter to get your daily dose of vitamin D and a boost to your mental health with these beautiful walks around Surrey.
The Wey Navigation
The Wey Navigation is a rather splendid area to walk at any time of the year, but there is definitely something beautiful about the tranquillity of a winter's sunrise or sunset by the River Wey. And with so many different places such as Papercourt Lock, Dapdune Wharf, and to explore along the river, this is a location that will never get boring.
Guildford to Shalford walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/river-wey-navigation-surrey-walk
Papercourt Lock to Triggs Lock: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/trails/river-wey-walks-papercourt-lock-to-triggs-lock
Box Hill
Wrap up warm, grab a hot drink and take a stroll around Box Hill for beautiful misty morning views with a little dusting of snow or frost and the freshness of the crisp winter air that will bring a rosy hue to your cheeks.
Where: The Old Fort, Box Hill Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7LB
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/a-ramble-around-box-hill-surrey
Inspiring Views Walk
Explore this route along the North Downs Way that takes in a range of beautiful sculptural benches to allow you to sit and marvel at the nature around you and the stunning views in front of you. This is a walk to clear your mind and will brighten even the darkest of days.
Walk details: www.surreyhills.org/discover-route/inspiring-views-walk
Winkworth to Oakhurst
This Dog-friendly National Trust trail will take you from the beautiful wintery woodlands of Winkworth Arboretum to the top of Hydon's Ball for some sweeping vistas of the Surrey landscape. And if that wasn't enough, you'll also find your way down to the village of Oakhurst, where you can spot the Oakhurst Cottage, a charmingly wonky little property that is very much the epitome of the Cottagecore aesthetic.
Where: Winkworth Arboretum, Hascombe Rd, Godalming, Surrey GU8 4AD
Walk details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winkworth-arboretum/trails/winkworth-to-oakhurst-walk
Painshill Park
Designed as a living painting by Charles Hamilton in the 18th Century, Painshill Park has long been a favourite destination for a picturesque stroll in Surrey. Filled with follies, bridges, a spellbinding grotto and the Temple of Bacchus which was beautifully restored in 2019, there is so much to see in this 158-acre landscape garden.
Where: Painshill, Cobham, Surrey KT11 1JE
Book your visit: www.painshill.co.uk
