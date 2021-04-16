6 great walks near a Yorkshire abbey

Published: 1:09 PM April 16, 2021

The mediaeval monks who founded a number monasteries in the Yorkshire countryside, were seeking tranquillity and seclusion. These historic buildings now provide a perfect backdrop to a peaceful, rural ramble.



Whitby Abbey - Credit: Karol Gajewski

Whitby Abbey

This walk, from the abbey ruins, follows the Cleveland Way National Trail past towering cliffs and old workings from the now long abandoned alum pits to reach the picturesque village of Robin Hood’s Bay.

Click here to view the details of the Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay route

Morning at Bolton Abbey - Credit: Karol Gajewski

Bolton Abbey

This six mile circular route takes in one of the most picturesque and dramatic parts of the Wharfe, it passes by the 12th century Augustinian monastery for you to explore.

Click here to view the details of the Bolton Abbey and River Wharfe route

River Skell at Fountains Abbey - Credit: Karol Gajewski

Fountains Abbey

This walk explores the lower valley of the River Skell and surrounding countryside, but also offers the option of visiting the Cistercian abbey as a detour.

Click here to view the details of the Fountains Abbey route

Rievaulx Abbey - Credit: David Pickett

Riveaulx Abbey

This walk on the edge of the Hambleton Hills, close to Sutton Bank, visits the stunning ruins of Rievaulx, another Cistercian in Yorkshire, it was founded in 1132 by a group of 12 monks from Clairvaux in France.

Click here to view the details of the Hambleton Hills route

The ruins of Kirkham Priory - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Kirkham Abbey

Head for the secluded ruins of Grade I listed Kirkham Priory and enjoy a lovely riverside walk along the Derwent.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Kirkham Abbey route

South 'Stone' Kilns near Rosedale Abbey - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Rosedale Abbey

This walk begins in the picturesque village of Rosedale Abbey – itself a slight misnomer since there never was an abbey here, only a priory, and precious little remains even of that, its stones having been absorbed into the buildings that surround the village green.

Click here to view the details of the Rosedale Abbey route



We have a new walk around Kirkham Abbey in our April/May 2021 issue. On sale 21st April.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

