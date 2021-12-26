Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 fantastic festive walks in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM December 26, 2021
Ribblehead viaduct in the snow, December 2017

Ribblehead viaduct in the snow, December 2017

The festive break is the best of reasons for getting out into the fresh air with family and, hopefully, friends. Hints of frost, perhaps a powdery cover of snow and rich, colourful skies show how nature is the gift that keeps on giving.
 

Showing landscape of the pike and dramatic sky

Showing landscape of the pike and dramatic sky

Stoodley Pike, Calderdale  
No doubt a walk here is a festive tradition for many and it is definitely in blowing away the cobwebs territory.  There are many walking routes to the Pike from Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd. The monument contains a spiral staircase of 39 steps, accessed from its north side.The entrance to the balcony is on the Monument’s west face, some 40 feet above ground level. The views are well worth the walk and the climb.
Head to: Langfield Common,Todmorden, West Yorkshire OL14 7AA 

Snow clouds over the Hole of Horcum at dawn in the midst of the North York Moors National Park in wi

Snow clouds over the Hole of Horcum at dawn in the midst of the North York Moors National Park in winter near the villages of Goathland and Levisham, north Yorkshire, UK.

Goathland and Hole of Horcum, North York Moors National Park 
You can never tire of Goathland with majestic scenery that never ends, always dramatic and intense in its wintry coat. Prepare for grand landscapes and big views starting with the dramatic panorama from Saltergate over the Hole of Horcum, the five-mile scenic walk follows a good track over Levisham Moor. 
Head to: Start at Saltergate car park, A169 (Pickering to Whitby road)  

Ruins of Kirkham Priory, situated on the banks of the River Derwent, at Kirkham, North Yorkshire, En

Ruins of Kirkham Priory, situated on the banks of the River Derwent, at Kirkham, North Yorkshire, England. The Augustinian priory was founded in 1120.

Kirkham Priory, near the Yorkshire Wolds   
Beautifully placed between the city of York and the town of Malton , the riverside ruins of Kirkham Priory are set in the beautiful Derwent Valley, near the Yorkshire Wolds. It is the perfect place to head to on a family day out. Even better? Pick up a picnic in nearby foodie Malton - you’ll be spoilt for choice - and enjoy by the river in the Augustinian ruins. Too chilly? You can save it for the car. 
Head to: Whitwell on the Hill, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO60 7JS  

Ribblehead viaduct in the snow, December 2017

Ribblehead viaduct in the snow, December 2017

Ribblehead Viaduct, Ribblehead  
If you need to clear your head, this grand vista does the job with plenty of space and room to roam. The viaduct is the longest and third tallest structure on the Settle to Carlisle line with 24 magnificent arches that carry the railway line 104ft above the moor. One of Yorkshire’s most-loved and recognisable structures, this is a walk you’ll love, and not want to miss.
Head to: Low Sleights Rd, Carnforth. Grid ref: SD 7576 7872 

Red deer in morning sun

Red deer in morning sun

Harewood House deer
Harewood House is always a great place to visit and Harewood has been home to a deer park since the medieval era with three types of deer spread over 4,000 acres of land – red, fallow and roe. harewood.org
Head to: Harewood House, Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG

