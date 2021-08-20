6 coastal walks on the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire
Yorkshire Life
- Credit: Rob Ford/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Cleveland Way National Trail is a 109 mile that traverses through the North York Moors as well as the edge the North Sea. Around half of the route is along the Yorkshire coastline, running from Saltburn-by-the-Sea in the north to Filey in the south. These walks from our archive take in sections of the coastal parts of the National Trail as part of their route.
Staithes to Whitby
This one-way walk is made easier because of the regular bus service from Whitby to Loftus. You pick up the Cleveland Way at Boulby Grange and back across to Whitby, taking Runswick Bay and Sandsend along the way.
Click here to view the details of the Staithes walk
Brow Top
The walk starts in the countryside above Fylingthorpe, goes down to the coast, along the Cleveland Way coastal path, then back through the farmland around Hawsker and the moorland around Fylingthorpe.
Click here to view details of the Fylingthorpe walk
Ravenscar and Hayburn Wyke
Setting from from Yorkshire's forgotten resort, the opening stretch along a section of the Cleveland Way follows cliff top paths hundreds of feet above the crashing North Sea, accompanied by the raucous screeching of gulls. The return is a complete contrast, following the former railway, through woods and fields serenaded by birdsong.
Click here to view details of the Ravenscar walk
Scalby Mills
This loop sets off from Scarborough’s doorstep and makes its way the small bay of Cloughton Wyke, before heading inland onto the Cinder Track where can stop off at the former railways station.
Click here to view details of the Scarborough walk
Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay
This walk, which follows the cliff edge from the historic port of Whitby, from the quayside of the harbour where Captain Cook learned his trade to the smugglers’ haunt of Robin Hood’s Bay.
Click here to view details of the Robin Hood’s Bay walk
Runswick Bay
Like many of the walks on this stretch of coastline north of Scarborough and Whitby this one combines the use of the Cleveland Way cliff top path and the trackbed of a disused railway.
Click here to view details of the Runswick Bay walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.
