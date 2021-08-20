Published: 9:09 AM August 20, 2021

The Cleveland Way National Trail is a 109 mile that traverses through the North York Moors as well as the edge the North Sea. Around half of the route is along the Yorkshire coastline, running from Saltburn-by-the-Sea in the north to Filey in the south. These walks from our archive take in sections of the coastal parts of the National Trail as part of their route.

Staithes - Credit: Janet Danks

Staithes to Whitby

This one-way walk is made easier because of the regular bus service from Whitby to Loftus. You pick up the Cleveland Way at Boulby Grange and back across to Whitby, taking Runswick Bay and Sandsend along the way.

Click here to view the details of the Staithes walk

Robin Hoods Bay - Credit: Kevin Eaves/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brow Top

The walk starts in the countryside above Fylingthorpe, goes down to the coast, along the Cleveland Way coastal path, then back through the farmland around Hawsker and the moorland around Fylingthorpe.

Click here to view details of the Fylingthorpe walk

Looking towards Hayburn Wyke from The Cleveland Way coast path - Credit: Rebecca Brookes

Ravenscar and Hayburn Wyke

Setting from from Yorkshire's forgotten resort, the opening stretch along a section of the Cleveland Way follows cliff top paths hundreds of feet above the crashing North Sea, accompanied by the raucous screeching of gulls. The return is a complete contrast, following the former railway, through woods and fields serenaded by birdsong.

​​​​​​​Click here to view details of the Ravenscar walk

Scarborough's North Bay and castle - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Scalby Mills

This loop sets off from Scarborough’s doorstep and makes its way the small bay of Cloughton Wyke, before heading inland onto the Cinder Track where can stop off at the former railways station.

​​​​​​​Click here to view details of the Scarborough walk

Robin Hood's Bay - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay

This walk, which follows the cliff edge from the historic port of Whitby, from the quayside of the harbour where Captain Cook learned his trade to the smugglers’ haunt of Robin Hood’s Bay.

​​​​​​​Click here to view details of the Robin Hood’s Bay walk

Runswick Bay - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Runswick Bay

Like many of the walks on this stretch of coastline north of Scarborough and Whitby this one combines the use of the Cleveland Way cliff top path and the trackbed of a disused railway.

Click here to view details of the Runswick Bay walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

READ MORE: Celebrating 50 years of the Cleveland Way

Click here to view more details about the Cleveland Way