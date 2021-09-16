Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
6 countryside walks on the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire

Published: 8:26 PM September 16, 2021   
The White Horse seen from a distance. This walk takes you close by to this Yorkshire landmark. Picture by Welcome to Yorkshire. - Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire

The Cleveland Way National Trail is a 109 mile that traverses through the North York Moors as well as the edge the North Sea. From Helmsley, the Cleveland Way heads across the beautiful heather moorland of the national park, before reaching the coast at Saltburn-by-the-Sea
These walks from our take in sections of the coastal parts of the National Trail as part of their route. 

Helmsley

Hemsley
On this walk we take in a section of the Tabular Hills Walk, a link route that was created to transform the Cleveland Way long distance trail from a horseshoe shape into a closed circuit of the North York Moors and coast.
Click here to view the details of the Helmsley walk
 

Rievaulx Abbey

Hambleton Hills
Set off from Old Byland and explore  the edge of the Hambleton Hills, close to Sutton Bank. You take a section of the Cleveland Way onto the mediaeval ruins of Rievaulx Abbey.
Click here to view the details of the Rievaulx walk

The view loved by James Herriot at Sutton Bank. Picture by Welcome to Yorkshire. - Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire

Kilburn
This walk, which follows parts of the Cleveland Way, starting from the free Forestry Commission parking just below the White Horse at Kilburn and then onto the breath-taking Sutton Bank.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the KIlburn walk
 

A ford near Boltby

Boltby
The walk starts from the idyllic village of Boltby, near Thirsk, and takes you through fields, woodland paths and escarpments while following the Cleveland Way for a large section.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Boltby walk
 

Enjoyng the sun on Hambleton Drove Rd

Nether Silton
Hambleton Drove Road is the trail that taken by 'drovers' who took this North Yorkshire moorland route to drive herds from Scottish grazing grounds is now incorporated into the Cleveland Way.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Nether Silton walk
 

Roseberry Topping

Roseberry Topping
This National Trust walk takes you along the Cleveland Way to the stunning Roseberry Topping and the Captain Cook Monument.
Click here to view the details of the Roseberry Topping walk

READ MORE: Celebrating 50 years of the Cleveland Way

READ MORE: 6 coastal walks on the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire

Click here to view more details about the Cleveland Way

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

