6 countryside walks on the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire

The White Horse seen from a distance. This walk takes you close by to this Yorkshire landmark. Picture by Welcome to Yorkshire. - Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire

The Cleveland Way National Trail is a 109 mile that traverses through the North York Moors as well as the edge the North Sea. From Helmsley, the Cleveland Way heads across the beautiful heather moorland of the national park, before reaching the coast at Saltburn-by-the-Sea

These walks from our take in sections of the coastal parts of the National Trail as part of their route.

Helmsley - Credit: Lukas Nalazek

Hemsley

On this walk we take in a section of the Tabular Hills Walk, a link route that was created to transform the Cleveland Way long distance trail from a horseshoe shape into a closed circuit of the North York Moors and coast.

Rievaulx Abbey - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Hambleton Hills

Set off from Old Byland and explore the edge of the Hambleton Hills, close to Sutton Bank. You take a section of the Cleveland Way onto the mediaeval ruins of Rievaulx Abbey.

The view loved by James Herriot at Sutton Bank. Picture by Welcome to Yorkshire. - Credit: Welcome to Yorkshire

Kilburn

This walk, which follows parts of the Cleveland Way, starting from the free Forestry Commission parking just below the White Horse at Kilburn and then onto the breath-taking Sutton Bank.

A ford near Boltby - Credit: Terry Fletcher

Boltby

The walk starts from the idyllic village of Boltby, near Thirsk, and takes you through fields, woodland paths and escarpments while following the Cleveland Way for a large section.

Enjoyng the sun on Hambleton Drove Rd - Credit: Archant

Nether Silton

Hambleton Drove Road is the trail that taken by 'drovers' who took this North Yorkshire moorland route to drive herds from Scottish grazing grounds is now incorporated into the Cleveland Way.

Roseberry Topping - Credit: Roger Dunn

Roseberry Topping

This National Trust walk takes you along the Cleveland Way to the stunning Roseberry Topping and the Captain Cook Monument.

