5 great heather walks in Yorkshire
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
As summer draws to a close, Yorkshire's moorland becomes magnificent with purple and pink hues of heather that look beautiful warmed by the sun
Hole of Horcum
The North York Moors and purple heather are a resplendent match made in heaven. Near to the village of Goathland, the Hole of Horcum is typical of the hilly, undulating landscape of this much-loved National Park in North Yorkshire. The heather blooms at the end of summer and is a picture at sunrise and sunset.
northyorkmoors.org.uk
Ilkley Moor
Find a grand vantage point on this famous moor to soak up the scent and colour of heather. Cow and Calf Rocks is a good place to start if you’ve never explored the area but there are walks of all levels to discover. Ilkley town is a top spot for post-walk refreshments.
ilkley.org
Norland Halifax
A good one for the kids to explore in the moors above Halifax. Wellies on to explore the heather covered hills where there are plenty of running tracks, as well as ancient standing stones and the chance for a spot of bilberry picking.
walkingwithkids.co.uk/norland-moor-circular
Reeth High Moor
Heather and history with a walk taking in the smelt mill at Old Gang, Arkengarthdale and a huge open-sided peat house, reputed to hold three years’ worth of fuel built nearby. The first 3km of the route runs alongside Old Gang Beck to the remains of Old Gang Smelt Mill. Great views along Swaledale are well worth it and look out and listen for buzzard and raven in flight.
yorkshiredales.org.uk
Hope Valley
The northern edge of the Peak District is just a short journey from South Yorkshire. The Hope Valley is abundant with moorland that is just an explosion of purple from mid-August. Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge are particularly popular at this time of year.
You can find dozens of places to spot heather and walks ideas in the Derbyshire and Peak District Walks group