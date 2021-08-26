Published: 8:56 AM August 26, 2021

At the height of summer the sun sets over the blooming heather on the North Yorkshire Moors - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As summer draws to a close, Yorkshire's moorland becomes magnificent with purple and pink hues of heather that look beautiful warmed by the sun

Near to the village of Goathland. Hole of Horcum is in the heart of the North York Moors. A favourite destination for ramblers and tourists. The shot was taken at the very end of summer. The heather is still in bloom. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hole of Horcum

The North York Moors and purple heather are a resplendent match made in heaven. Near to the village of Goathland, the Hole of Horcum is typical of the hilly, undulating landscape of this much-loved National Park in North Yorkshire. The heather blooms at the end of summer and is a picture at sunrise and sunset.

northyorkmoors.org.uk





Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Ilkley Moor

Find a grand vantage point on this famous moor to soak up the scent and colour of heather. Cow and Calf Rocks is a good place to start if you’ve never explored the area but there are walks of all levels to discover. Ilkley town is a top spot for post-walk refreshments.

ilkley.org





Sunset at Norland moor, Halifax , West Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norland Halifax

A good one for the kids to explore in the moors above Halifax. Wellies on to explore the heather covered hills where there are plenty of running tracks, as well as ancient standing stones and the chance for a spot of bilberry picking.

walkingwithkids.co.uk/norland-moor-circular









Stone bridge over Old Gang Beck, looking towards Reeth High Moor in North Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reeth High Moor

Heather and history with a walk taking in the smelt mill at Old Gang, Arkengarthdale and a huge open-sided peat house, reputed to hold three years’ worth of fuel built nearby. The first 3km of the route runs alongside Old Gang Beck to the remains of Old Gang Smelt Mill. Great views along Swaledale are well worth it and look out and listen for buzzard and raven in flight.

yorkshiredales.org.uk

Heather in the Hope Valley - Credit: Sare Dring

Hope Valley

The northern edge of the Peak District is just a short journey from South Yorkshire. The Hope Valley is abundant with moorland that is just an explosion of purple from mid-August. Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge are particularly popular at this time of year.

You can find dozens of places to spot heather and walks ideas in the Derbyshire and Peak District Walks group