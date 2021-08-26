Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

5 great heather walks in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 8:56 AM August 26, 2021   
At the height of summer the sun sets over the blooming heather on the North Yorkshire Moors

At the height of summer the sun sets over the blooming heather on the North Yorkshire Moors - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As summer draws to a close, Yorkshire's moorland becomes magnificent with purple and pink hues of heather that look beautiful warmed by the sun 

A footpath winding its way through the depression know locally as the Hole of Horecum near to the vi

Near to the village of Goathland. Hole of Horcum is in the heart of the North York Moors. A favourite destination for ramblers and tourists. The shot was taken at the very end of summer. The heather is still in bloom. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hole of Horcum  
The North York Moors and purple heather are a resplendent match made in heaven. Near to the village of Goathland, the Hole of Horcum is typical of the hilly, undulating landscape of this much-loved National Park in North Yorkshire. The heather blooms at the end of summer and is a picture at sunrise and sunset.  
northyorkmoors.org.uk 


H03DKR Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor near Ilkley West Yorkshire England

Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Ilkley Moor
Find a grand vantage point on this famous moor to soak up the scent and colour of heather. Cow and Calf Rocks is a good place to start if you’ve never explored the area but there are walks of all levels to discover. Ilkley town is a top spot for post-walk refreshments.  
ilkley.org 


Sunset at Norland moor, Halifax , West Yorkshire

Sunset at Norland moor, Halifax , West Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norland Halifax
A good one for the kids to explore in the moors above Halifax. Wellies on to explore the heather covered hills where there are plenty of running tracks, as well as ancient standing stones and the chance for a spot of bilberry picking. 
walkingwithkids.co.uk/norland-moor-circular 



Stone bridge over Old Gang Beck, looking towards Reeth High Moor in North Yorkshire.

Stone bridge over Old Gang Beck, looking towards Reeth High Moor in North Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reeth High Moor 
Heather and history with a walk taking in the smelt mill at Old Gang, Arkengarthdale and a huge open-sided peat house, reputed to hold three years’ worth of fuel built nearby. The first 3km of the route runs alongside Old Gang Beck to the remains of Old Gang Smelt Mill. Great views along Swaledale are well worth it and look out and listen for buzzard and raven in flight. 
yorkshiredales.org.uk

Heather in the Hope Valley

Heather in the Hope Valley - Credit: Sare Dring

Hope Valley
The northern edge of the Peak District is just a short journey from South Yorkshire. The Hope Valley is abundant with moorland that is just an explosion of purple from mid-August. Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge are particularly popular at this time of year.
You can find dozens of places to spot heather and walks ideas in the Derbyshire and Peak District Walks group

Yorkshire Life
Yorkshire

Don't Miss

Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Nydsley Hall

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a three nights stay at Nydsley Hall in Pateley Bridge

Yorkshire Life

Logo Icon
Mission Impossible 7 train

Derbyshire Life | Updated

Mission Impossible 7 action sequence filmed in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Seven Falls, Titwistle

Derbyshire Life

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus