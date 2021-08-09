Best places for canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding in Norfolk

Published: 4:51 PM August 9, 2021

Water sports have become a popular past time in recent years, giving people the chance to escape into nature and enjoy all the health benefits of the open waters. We've gathered some great places to go in Norfolk for water sporting



Salhouse Broad



Peaceful, pretty and surrounded by greenery in the warmer months, Salhouse Broad is a wonderful place to try canoeing or kayaking. Book your canoe or kayak hire on the website here. Explore the Old Wherry Cut and spot some of the rare birdlife that inhabits the broad.



There's lots to do for an extended stay at Salhouse including beautiful walking and cycling routes, ferry rides to nearby nature reserves and camping.





Wroxham



The Canoe Man is the place to go in Wroxham for canoe and kayak hire on the River Bure. Take a leisurely paddle down the river as you enjoy the bucolic scenery that surrounds the water. A recommended route takes paddlers through Wroxham and Coltishall.



Book your slot on the Canoe Man website.





Waveney River



The River Waveney provides beautiful stretches of water to enjoy kayaking and canoeing. The Waveney River Centre has two seater Canadian canoes and one or two seater kayaks available. Traverse the river and discover the beautiful Oulton Broad which is alive with flora and fauna.



Click here to book your river trip.





Hickling Broad



Some places in pretty Hickling Broad are only navigable by canoe, meaning a tranquil journey along the river is on the cards. Try Norfolk Outdoor Adventures for stand up paddleboard and kayak hire.



Book online for kayaking and paddleboarding. See the calendar for all the events taking place.





Whitlingham Country Park



The picturesque Whitlingham Broad is a lovely spot for dog walkers, cyclists, walkers and campers within easy reach of Norwich. Try canoeing from Whitlingham, down the River Yare and towards Rockland, admiring the wildlife as you paddle.



Craft hire includes stand up paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and katakanus and can be hired all week long.





