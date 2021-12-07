Ways to celebrate New Years Eve at home in Hampshire this year

New Year this year will probably be a quiet one, but there's still plenty of ways to ring in 2022 at home in Hampshire.

Celebrate at home in Style

Order in or go the extra mile and rustle up a feast fit for a king. Either way, be sure to pair your meal with a locally produced wine from one of these exceptional Hampshire vineyards.

And for after-dinner entertainment, why not get out a board game like Cluedo and do your best Sherlock Holmes impressions or maybe have a spot of karaoke. To up the glamour factor make it film soundtracks from the golden age of Hollywood or perhaps show tunes and all that jazz. - Costumes are a must!

Watch a film set in Hampshire

Basing House, a 16th century Tudor castle, makes for a spooky set for a re-imaging of Pride and Prejudice! - Credit: Anguskirk / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

There is a rich history of Hollywood film productions using the beautiful landscapes of Hampshire in movies.

From the iconic Highclere Castle featuring in Downton Abbey (TV series and film sequels) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arguably the biggest film series ever, there are so many films to discover with Hampshire connections. Click here for 21 movies you might not know were made in Hampshire.

Make your own Cocktails

If you're a Gin enthusiast, then get making your cocktails with locally made Bombay Saphire Gin, their website has recipes, and you can also order cocktail kits. And maybe if you want to step up your cocktail making game in preparation for the big night, you can book cocktail classes at the Bombay Saphire distillery in Laverstoke Mill.

Take a Walk

There are lots of beautiful winter walks in Hampshire (just ask these guys) - Credit: Rosalind Morgan/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the sun sets on 2021, take a stroll to one of these beautiful locations in Hampshire with a loved one. Take the chance to reminisce on what made the year special and set intentions for the year to come. Click here for 12 wonderful winter walks in Hampshire.

