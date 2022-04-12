Into the wood

There's nothing quite like Weird and Wonderful Wood...

There's something truly wonderful about wood. Trees, of course, are magnificent in themselves, and a bit mysterious. We're still really only beginning to understand them. They provide shelter and sustenance for wildlife and they give us this remarkable resource which for centuries we've been shaping and crafting into objects both practical and beautiful. So why not celebrate wood?

Now, there are wood fairs all over Britain but I venture to suggest there is nothing quite like Weird and Wonderful Wood at Haughley Park near Stowmarket. This extraordinary, colourful, vibrant arts and craft fair, created by Tarby Davenport, is unique and legendary, attracting more than 8,000 people over two days, many of them returning year after year.

Weird and Wonderful Wood, Haughley Park. - Credit: Heritage Snapper.

After an enforced two-year break, Weird and Wonderful Wood is back on May 14 and 15, although not with Tarby in charge. Honoured with an MBE for services to the arts and the community, she's decided to to retire after more than 40 years' involvement in the events industry and has handed the reins of Weird and Wonderful Wood to her daughter, Sarah.

Tarby Davenport MBE - Credit: Andy Fell

Tarby has spent her life providing entertainment through music, comedy, the arts, street theatre and more from local Suffolk village halls to international events, the Millennium Dome, Commonwealth Games and more. Sarah has worked alongside her at many of those events and is thrilled to be keeping the magical Weird and Wonderful Wood alive. “I feel honoured that I'm going to be the custodian of Weird and Wonderful Wood, because in a way it belongs to the people of Suffolk,” she says.

Weird and Wonderful Wood, Haughley Park. - Credit: Heritage Snapper.

The family event offers something for everyone, bringing artists and craftspeople from all over the country to share their love of wood and the creativity that grows from it. There are free workshops, demonstrations of wood carving, chain saw carving, musical instrument making, hurdle making and wood turning, gypsy caravan displays, den building, puppet making, tree climbing, stalls from local and national wood workers, craftspeople, and more.

Weird and Wonderful Wood, Haughley Park. - Credit: Heritage Snapper

It's never the same from year to year so expect the unexpected, spontaneous surprises, street performers and wandering musicians. There will be excellent local food and drink, bands and solo performers, and special guest appearances on the acoustic music stage.

Weird and Wonderful Wood, Haughley Park - Credit: Heritage Snapper

May 14 & 15

Haughley Park, Wetherden, Nr Stowmarket IP14 3JY

Saturday, 10.30am – 6pm; Sunday, 10.30 – 5pm

Adults £12 concessions £9, children under 12 £6, under 3 free.

weirdandwonderfulwood.co.uk

Facebook.com/weirdandwonderfulwoodfair

