Published: 8:00 PM March 30, 2021

Fashion-lovers and social butterflies rejoice, one of Cheshire’s most popular shopping destinations, Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, is planning to reopen on April 12, following the government’s latest announcements. Crowned as one of the UK’s premier shopping destinations, the designer outlet is a dream for those who love all things designer.

It's home to 145 boutiques, which include designer and premium brands. Opened in 1995, Cheshire Oaks offers up to 60% off retail prices, meaning you can get luxury items for a cheaper price.

Cheshire Oaks is in Ellesmere Port - Credit: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks

Which shops are at Cheshire Oaks?

Pay tribute to the iconic designer at the Karl Lagerfeld store, invest in some premium denim at Levi’s, update your jewellery collection at Pandora and Swarovski, and shop the latest footwear trends at Dune. Having recently updated with a 40,000 square foot extension and 300 new parking spaces, they have also increased their community spaces, making it the ideal place for a day out celebrating our freedom. Other designer shops include Adidas, Armani, Barbour, Ben Sherman, Boss, Burberry, Calvin Klein, Cath Kidston, Charles Tyrwhitt, Coach, Coast, Fiorelli, Fred Perry, Karen Millen, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Michael Kors, Mulberry, Paul Smith Polo Ralph Lauren, Radley, Ted Baker, The Kooples, Thomas Sabo and Tommy Hilfiger.

Where can you eat at Cheshire Oaks?

Not only is it a premier shopping destination, but it’s also not short of delicious restaurants, where you can recover from a busy day of hitting the boutiques. Explore the Asian dishes at Wagamama, and Yo! Sushi, enjoy Lebanese delights at Comptoir Libanais or treat yourself to coffee and cake at Patisserie Valerie.

Cheshire Oaks is an ideal day out full of shops and restaurants - Credit: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks

Where is Cheshire Oaks?

Cheshire Oaks is conveniently located in Ellesmere Port, which is only 45 minutes from Manchester and only 30 minutes from Liverpool, making it super accessible for a day of shopping. Car parking is also free, with a large range of parking spaces, as well as a multi-storey car park to choose from.

When is Cheshire Oaks open?

Cheshire Oaks is usually open seven days a week, all year round, except for Christmas Day. From Monday-Friday, the shopping outlet opens from 10am-8pm, on Saturday it's 10am-7pm, and on Sunday it's usually 10am-5pm, with some of the bigger stores opening at 11am.

Cheshire Oaks offers free parking - Credit: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks

Since being closed, Cheshire Oaks has offered customers virtual shopping to continue to shop from their favourite brands. This allowed customers to browse online collections through digital catalogues, have one-to-one video meetings, where you can view collections and get styling advice, and even contact your favourite brand to find out if items are available.

