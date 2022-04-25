Great things to do in Norfolk in May 2022

The gardens at The Old Rectory Brandon Parva open for the National Garden Scheme charities on May 22 - Credit: Supplied by NGS

STATELY CAR BOOT SALE

One of the world's poshest car boot sales takes place in glorious Sennowe Park, near Fakenham, on May 1, 10am-3pm, in aid of the Norfolk Churches Trust.

This delightful cross between the Antiques Roadshow and a French fleamarket is no ordinary car boot sale. Previous Stately Car Boot Sales have featured everything from a model battleship to a Bentley, and a piano to crewel work curtains.

Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park in 2016 - Credit: Archant

Alongside the posh car boot sale, a silent auction has a remarkable list of lots including a painting by Maggie Hambling, a watercolour by Gerard Stamp of a church of the winner's choice, a flight over Norfolk and nature walks across land usually not accessible to the public.

A food court will include locally sourced food and drink, plus tea and home-baked cakes in the tea tent.

The last Norfolk Churches Trust Stately Car Boot Sale raised more than £86,000 for the charity which supports historic churches across the county.

WALK THROUGH BLUEBELLS

Walk through ancient bluebell woods at Ketteringham Hall, between Norwich and Wymondham, on May 7 and 8, in aid of the Care For Life At Home fund, administered by the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Support Group. The private grounds will be open from 10.30am-4pm for visitors to enjoy the spectacular bluebells and help raise money for a great cause.

OPEN GARDENS

Enjoy beautiful gardens, masses of flowers, home-baked cakes - and the chance to help charities too. Nine Norfolk gardens open for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) this month. Most will be selling refreshments too.

The gardens at The Old Rectory Brandon Parva open for the National Garden Scheme charities on May 22 - Credit: Supplied by NGS

The gardens at Bolwick Hall, Marsham, open for the National Garden Scheme charities on May 29 - Credit: Supplied by the NGS

See the gardens at Quaker Farm, Spixworth, near Norwich on Sunday May 8, Stody Lodge, near Melton Constable on Wednesday May 18, Chestnut Farm, West Beckham, near Sheringham , Lexham Hall near Litcham, and the Old Rectory, Brandon Parva, between Wymondham and Dereham, all on Sunday May 22, Blickling Lodge, Blickling, near Aylsham on Saturday May 28, Bolwick Hall, Marsham, near Aylsham, Manor Farmhouse, Gayton, and Warborough House, Stiffkey, all on Sunday May 29. Most gardens sell tickets at the gate, or book at ngs.org.uk

CITY OF LITERATURE

The 10th anniversary of Norwich becoming a world City of Literature will be celebrated as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. A literary walk through Norwich includes new work by five writers who were commissioned to respond to a particular city place or event. Pick up a free map and join the tour from May 13-29. There are talks, walks, reading and writing – and the chance to sit in a an exact replica of an Antarctic hut in Chapelfield Gardens and be transported to Deception Island from May 25-28. The tiny volcanic island in the Antarctic Ocean is battered by the fiercest seas in the world - hear its voices as part of an immersive poetry, sound and film expedition.

PLANT LOVERS DAY

The annual Plant Lovers Day at Creake Abbey, near Burnham Market, is back on May 28. The botanical bonanza showcases plants from around 30 nurseries in East Anglia and further afield - and has raised more than £28,000 for Wells Community Hospital over the past 14 years.





AVANT GARDENERS EXHIBITION

The Norfolk artists and craftspeople of Contemporary and County will be holding a pop-up exhibition, cleverly called Avant Gardeners, in the stables at Houghton Hall. They celebrate the horticultural and cultivated landscape behind and beyond the garden wall, from May 1 to September 25. The 48 artists focus on all aspects of gardening from gardens and allotments to wildlife and what lies beyond the garden gate.

Fallen Idol by Linda Jamieson is part of Avant Gardeners at Houghton Hall - Credit: Linda Jamieson

CHURCH ART

See paintings and original prints at an exhibition in Salthouse Church, on the north Norfolk coast, until May 16. Marking the Place is an exhibition by Norwich artists Martin Laurance and Sally Hirst. Both artists focus on capturing the essence or spirit of a place in their figurative and abstract work. Sally will be showing work based on urban landscapes while Martin features coastal paintings. Both have exhibited widely in the UK and Europe.

Harbour by Martin Laurance will be on show at Salthouse Church - Credit: Martin Laurance

PICASSO PLUS

See some of Picasso’s earliest paintings in a major exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre, University of East Anglia, Norwich. Pablo Picasso: The Legacy of Youth focuses on work from his teenage years to his 30s (1896-1914), comparing his achievements with artists he admired including Monet, Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Gauguin. Runs until July 17.

COASTAL MARATHON

A thousand people will be running along the north Norfolk coast on May 15 for the Mammoth Marathon (and half marathon) in aid of charities including Break, Big C, East of England Air Ambulance and The Benjamin Foundation. Norfolk’s first full road race marathon since 1990 follows the Deep History Coast from Sea Palling to Sheringham, with the full route starting at Sea Palling at 9.30am and the half marathon beginning in Mundesley.

HORSES

Grab your posh hats for Ladies Day at Fakenham Races on May 22.

And there's a chance to see top international riders, plus pony-club competitions, at Houghton International Horse Trials, Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King’s Lynn, from May 26-30.





BIKES AND BLOOMS

If motorbikes and rhododendrons are your thing then Stody Lodge Gardens, near Holt, is the place to be on Sunday May 29. The Iceni Chapter of the national Harley Owners Group will be making their first ever mass visit to the colourful gardens, arriving around 1.30pm. That day the Stody charity tearooms will be run by The Treehouse Café in Holt in aid of its community fridge project.

MAY MUSIC

Folk on the Pier at Cromer from May 6-8 stars musicians including Fairport Convention, Richard Digance, the Urban Folk Quartet and Wizz Jones.

Hear the North Norfolk Chamber Opera perform Monteverdi’s masterpiece The Coronation of Poppea at St Margaret’s Church, Cley-Next-the-Sea, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13 and 14 at 7pm. The fully staged production, performed in the round, will be sung in English.

The programme at Norwich Arts Centre this month includes the Tom Robinson Band on May 12 and the close harmonies of Rastafarian reggae trio the Abyssinians, on May 28. They started out in 1969 and ushered in the roots reggae era.

THEATRE

Join the HandleBards for a bicycle-powered production of Twelfth Night at Stow Hall Gardens, Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, on May 24; Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, on May 25; Castle Acre Priory on May 26; and Norwich Playhouse on May 27. The Handlebards are cycling actors who travel by bicycle with their set, props and costumes to present energetic, charming and environmentally sustainable Shakespeare plays across the UK. Music, mayhem and more costume changes than you can shake a spear at are promised.







