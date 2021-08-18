7 Suffolk events in the great outdoors

Published: 2:34 PM August 18, 2021

The Greatest Showman is one of the films being shown at Glemham Hall Gin and Flix. - Credit: Archant

Summer's not over yet and there's still plenty going on in the great outdoors in August and September. Here's a list with something for everyone.

1. FolkEast, August 20-22

In the grounds of Glemham Hall, there will be a main stage and various folk, dance, workshop, tea and ‘mardling’ marquees, Art Arcade, Social Knitworks ‘knit-in’ tent, great food and drink from local producers in the FoodEast village, real ale at The Cobbold Arms and The Hop Inn. Also look forward to Morris displays, workshops and dance-outs. FolkEast teams will also be taking their bells and sticks down to local hostelries on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The dance tent will host Ceilidhs and dances from around the world for all to join in. FolkEast is a family friendly festival with plenty to keep the young and old busy. Under-11s go free.

Information and tickets: folkeast.co.uk

The Young 'Uns will be performing at FolkEast. - Credit: Archant

2. Lavenham Summer Celebration & Picnic, August 22

At Lavenham Air Theatre, in the grounds of Lavenham Church enjoy a free Summer Celebration and Picnic. Free on-site parking is available. For all enquiries and disabled requirements email susan@oeplive.com with your contact details and a member of the team will get back to you. The event starts at 12 noon.

Bridge Street Road, Lavenham, CO10 9GH

READ: Food and drink festivals in Suffolk this summer

3. Art in the Park, Ipswich, August 24 and 26

Art in Park: Power of Stories. Rock Paper Scissors Arts Group aim to get your creative vibes going on the lawn in front of lovely Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Suitable for 5-12 years old - must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your favourite stories to life with ideas to make and create. Each workshop is 45 minutes long with sessions at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm. Free but you need to book. ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Get creative at Art in the Park: Power of Stories in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

4. Chelsworth Open Gardens, September 5

This lovely village in the heart of Suffolk normally opens its gardens in June to raise money for the church, but the event has been postponed until 2022, like so many public events this year. However, the picturesque village is partnering with the National Garden Scheme and opening a minimum of 11 gardens between 11am and 4pm on September 5. Tea, coffee and cake will be on sale in the village hall and The Peacock pub will be serving refreshments. Visiting gardens is one of the things we most look forward to in spring and summer. It’s rewarding to see what other gardeners are doing and to get some ideas, knowing that you’re helping to raise money for various charities at the same time.

5. Hidden Gardens of Hadleigh, September 4

Between 11am and 5pm there will be 35 gardens open in the charming town of Hadleigh, displaying a wide range of sizes and styles. They include gardens hidden behind historic buildings, larger gardens leading down to the River Brett, and newer gardens among the houses that have been established around the historic town centre. Some gardens are mature and well-established, others have been more recently laid out - all offer lots of ideas and inspiration. Entry by programme, £5 per adult if purchased in advance, £6 on the day.

More information at hadleighgardens.co.uk

6. Gin & flix, September 24-26

Enjoy a night of outdoor cinema with gin at Glenham Hall, Little Glemham. Nightflix brings a giant LED screen to the venue to show popular films like Mamma Mia, Dirty Dancing, Grease, A Star is Born and The Greatest Showman. Deck chairs and giant bean bags can be hired. Information and booking:

nightflix.co.uk

7. Grand Brocante Antique & Vintage Fair, September 27

Also in the grounds of Glemham Hall, more than 100 brocanteurs are expected at this event. Enjoy a display of vintage cars and World War II vehicles, plus musical entertainment and a food court with local producers. There’s on-site parking and toilet facilities. Admission £3 per person. Dogs welcome on a lead. Information: glemhamhall.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE: Get Suffolk magazine every month and discover more events in Suffolk