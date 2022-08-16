Ebor Festival 2022: What to wear to York Races

Cantering into sight is one of the racing world's best-loved events - the York Ebor Festival 2022. Hailed as the Ascot of the North, this four-day festival is the place to see and be seen, where the county's best dressed and well-heeled come out to play. Here's how to get race day ready with the experts

Cool off with a glass of bubbles on the champagne terrace this summer - Credit: Hannah Ali





Where? York Racecourse

When August 17-20

Gates Open: 11:00

First Race: 13:50

Last Race: 17:15

History With a longstanding tradition dating back to Roman times, racing in York has been synonymous with this medieval city's way of life. In fact, the festival actually takes its title from the Roman name for the city of York - Eboracum. Racing as we know it today is first known to have taken place in the city in 1607 when horses would race on the frozen river Ouse. Nowadays, the sport is held in a much safer area known as the Knavesmire, where it has taken place since 1730. York Ebor Festival is the jewel in the course's racing crown having first graced the racecourse back in 1843. yorkracecourse.co.uk









Where to be seen

York Gin Ebor Fashion Lawn

Moët Pavillion and Roof Terrace

Princess Mary Seafood Bar

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Lawn

John Carr Stand - Bar, Terrace & Grill

Where to stay:

Middlethorpe Hall is a stone's throw away from the racecourse. This William II country house is set within 20 acres of its own beautiful gardens and parkland. York city centre is home to a great selection of luxurious hotels including The Grand York, Grays Court, The Principal York, and Aulis.

Where to shop:

Specialising in luxury occasion wear, Julie Fitzmaurice is the place to head. Located in the heart of Harrogate, Gini and her expert team will help pick you out the perfect outfit from their bespoke lifestyle collection, ensuring you're elegantly racecourse-ready.

juliefitzmaurice.com

Pre-race

Enjoy a champagne breakfast at Bettys Café Tea Rooms located in St. Helen's Square or if you're looking to go all out try The Ivy for British classics.

Post-race

Sora is the place to be. Sky high views from the seventh floor of York Malmaison, this Asian-fusion tapas and cocktail bar offers stunning views across the city and over the Minster. The Star Inn The City is an enviable riverside location for a winning supper.





The Style Stakes

Organisers of Ebor's famous Fashion Lawn to find explain how you can stand out from the crowd while looking fabulous.

Step out in style - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

Take part in the catwalk for your chance to win some fabulous prizes - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

Get glammed up with your friends this Ebor Festival - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

Have fun with your outfit - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

A pop of colour is the way to get noticed - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

Florals always work well on race day - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

Both men and women are welcome to take to the catwalk - Credit: © Hannah Ali 2021

How to stand out on the day?

We encourage everyone and anyone to hit the catwalk during their visit and take part in the style stakes on the York Gin Fashion Lawn. There are several categories to find the most stylish racegoers across all four days as well as some fabulous prizes. Categories are: The Most Stylish Racegoer, Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat or Headpiece and Best Dressed Child. A stand-out outfit is generally one worn confidently by someone who is enjoying the unique occasion.





What makes a winning outfit?

Colour. The Ebor Festival is so vibrant across all elements of the racecourse from stunning flower displays, the jockey’s silks racing down the Knavesmire to all the racegoers enjoying a great day of sport. It’s always lovely to see these themes blended and reflected in racegoers' outfits.

What are the most popular styles?

A hat or a headpiece is a lovely way to compliment an outfit. George Durdy Millinery sponsors this category and we always see some beautiful millinery on the Ebor Fashion Lawn.

Top tip: Wedges are always great for a day at the races especially if the footing underneath becomes a bit soft!





Get dressed with York Fashion Week

Female Model: Gayle Donaghey Gayle’s Outfit: Dress – Mint Velvet Fascinator – Fenwick York Jewellery – Palenque Jewellery Shoes – Gayle’s own - Credit: Grace RG Photography

Male Model: Andy Taylor-Boocock Andy’s Outfit: Suit and Shoes – Master Debonair - Credit: Grace RG Photography

Model: Andy Taylor-Boocock Outfit: Master Debonair - Credit: Grace RG Photography

Photographer: Grace RG Photography

Model: Gayle Donaghey

Gayle’s Outfit:

Dress: Mint Velvet

Fascinator: Fenwick York

Jewellery: Palenque Jewellery

Shoes: Gayle’s own

Model: Andy Taylor-Boocock

Andy’s Outfit:

Suit and shoes: Master Debonair

Makeup: Charlotte Tilbury at Fenwick York

Stylist: Sara Anson

Art Direction: Nicky Hayer at YFW

Sara Anson (Stylist)

'As people are becoming more aware of the impact the fashion industry is having on the climate the demand for having clothes that are wearable for multiple occasions is growing. Gone are the days where we buy a dress for a special occasion and then never wear it again.

I chose this dress for Gayle, from Mint Velvet, because it is super flattering, timeless and easy to wear. It can be dressed up as shown here, but equally, it can be worn on holiday with flat sandals (I would choose gold metallic or tan) or more casually by adding white trainers and a denim jacket. Add a navy blazer for a perfect smarter daytime look. The jewellery by Palenque adds interest, glamour and pulls the outfit together, with vibrant pops of blue and gorgeous bracelets stacked on Gayle’s arm.

For Andy’s suit, it’s a classic suit with a twist. It makes this suit a world away from office wear and ideal for a day at the races.'

Nicky Hayer (Art Director and Creative Director of YFW)

'I knew Sara had a glamorous look planned for this shoot, so I knew Gayle and Andy were our perfect models. As well as being brilliant models, they’re both NHS nurses and they truly deserved a day of being styled and spoiled.'

Master Debonair is a fantastic option for a day at the races, as their pieces are so easy to wear yet make a real impact. They’re an independent clothing brand, and their attention to detail is outstanding. From the vibrant lining to the guitar brooch, the entire look is polished and considered. Even Andy’s shoes are making a statement.

And Mint Velvet for Gayle is a fantastic option for the races. It’s light and floaty, but can still be formal. You would feel so comfortable, whilst being perfectly elegant.

I love what Charlotte Tilbury did with the makeup. Gayle’s skin is glowing and perfectly highlighted, and we have a navy on her eyes that pulls together all of the beautiful colours on her dress.'





My race day style

Glamorous fashion fans share their style secrets and go-to places to give you a bit of race day inspiration.

Bernadette Gledhill

Bernadette has over 40 years in the fashion industry - Credit: J'ADORE Agency Manchester

Choose Helen Sykes Fashions for your racing wear - Credit: Helen Sykes Fashions

Go for a relaxed look with Brook Travener when spending the day in the Grandstand and Paddock - Credit: Brook Travener

Go to Jenny Roberts for all your millinery needs - Credit: Jenny Roberts

Having been in the fashion industry for over 40 years, Huddersfield-based Bernadette knows a thing or two when it comes to the style stakes. Her career has taken her from a professional model to producing shows and fashion events, along with coaching potential models and delivering confidence courses.

'Dressing for special occasions is a style subject that I get asked about more than any other. I always say choose something that you feel confident wearing otherwise your focus will not be on enjoying the day!

It has felt very special this year to be finally attending special occasions and I am sure Ebor Week will be firmly on many people's lists. I have always enjoyed the times I could spend at the races and have judged the 'Best Dressed Competition' many times during Ebor week and loved every minute of it.

Choosing my looks for this year's races was actually quite easy. I approached a firm favourite in ladieswear and paid a visit to Helen Sykes Fashions. I found a selection of gorgeous current stock dresses, perfect for a day at the races. On a style note, this year dresses with sleeves rather than dresses and jackets or coats are proving popular and the trending hemline is the midi length in either a soft a-line or with a cheeky kick hem.

If you already have an outfit in your wardrobe but lack the finishing touch then Jenny Roberts Millinery in Harrogate always has the perfect answer. Hats can be hired or a design can be commissioned to your exact requirements.

It is a fine line with all outdoor events in choosing the correct footwear! I would edge away from the thinnest heels but there are some amazing designs this season with a slightly chunkier elegant heel as this does prevent you from sinking into the lawns.Keep it simple with colour, but if you are choosing for a plain coloured outfit then add a touch of wow factor with shoes or a handbag.

It is important once you have selected your final look to look at the way you will style your hair. This will of course depend on the style and size of your hat. With a wide brimmed hat or a headband you could go for a soft curl around the edges. if you are wearing a smaller hat with detail or disc at the front, a chic chignon or ponytail would be ideal to keep the focus around your face.

Finally, I must include the men! I have worked for many years with Brook Taverner menswear in our fashion events and always find high-quality men's suits, jackets and tailoring with a difference. You will find stores in Beverley and Northallerton of which both are great destinations to select race day outfits. Attention to detail is also a talking point, particularly with jacket linings. Brook Taverner has a close relationship with Ed Chamberlain the ITV racing presenter who is often seen wearing items from their collection. A very popular look in menswear in our region for several years has been the three-piece suit in the tweed Haincliffe woven in Yorkshire and with the horse racing lining to complete the look.

If I have to end my racing tips with 3 favourite style words it would always be Keep It Classy!'





Find Bernadette on Instagram @bcg2m or visit her online at bernadettegledhill.com

Helen Sykes - helensykes.co.uk

Jenny Roberts - jrmillinery.co.uk

Brook Taverner - brooktaverner.co.uk





Jack D. March

York-local Jack is the go-to guy for all of the city's wonderful offerings but also knows a thing or two about styling having built up an impressive Instagram following sharing photos of his beautiful home and interior inspirations. Follow him @jackdmarch

Jack March - Credit: Jack March

Talk us through your outfit

I am a fashion hoarder! I'm of the opinion that if you find something that you love and fits you – KEEP IT. I found this black velvet blazer in a vintage shop about seven years ago while killing time for my train, it cost me £5! I took it to the alterations shop on Goodramgate in York and they made it fit like a glove. It's one of those items I always pull out if I'm judging the Fashion Lawn as it gives me strong equestrian vibes. Paired with a neutral waistcoat (Moss Bros) and chinos (Zara) and always a brogue - these are my faithful Paul Smiths.

Where do you go for pre-race day prep?

I keep it simple so I can spend my time enjoying the day, but I always give myself a little summer glow with tan cream and a fresh haircut with Sam at The Cutting Room, Osbaldwick (York).

Go-to stockists

The designer outlet in York is great for men as that's where most of the suit stockists are - Suits Direct, Moss Bros, Hugo Boss. They also have Paul Smith and Kurt Geiger for your footwear. However, having recently been for a wedding suit fitting at Slaters in Leeds, they have a great selection of suits.

Top tip

Keep it simple! When I was younger I always thought that more was more and that a quirky outfit would make you stand out more at the races. But for men's race day outfits, I have learnt to keep it simple, classic and sharp. And that means you can wear it with confidence, which I believe is the best thing for putting an outfit together. If you feel good in it, you will look good in it as you will be natural and genuine.

Where to get the party started?

We usually like to have a pre-race bite to eat, that’s either brunch or lunch depending on how long we have taken to get ready. There is nothing better than a Bettys' bacon muffin and cinnamon toast to set you up for the day.

What makes a winning day at the races?

The perfect day at the races for me is being surrounded by friends, taking the opportunity to get dressed up and just sit back and relax. Whether it's in the stands or at the champagne terrace, the races should be a relaxed day.

Where can you be found on the day?

If I am not judging on the Ebor fashion lawn, you will usually find me on the champagne terrace with a glass in hand soaking up the race-day buzz, or down at the course side cheering on my each-way bet (I am a very sore loser).

Where would you go in York for a post-racing party?

My post-race tradition is always a slow wander home, luckily, I am close enough to wander, and popping into the little local bars on the way. You can't beat a mezze board and a couple of cocktails at North South (Bootham) to round off your day. Although if there is a larger group of us and one is organised we often book into a restaurant for an early bite then onto a night of drinks and dancing – if I have won of course.





Laura Bartlett

Often found travelling the world in the most glamorous of outfits, Leeds-local Laura is the founder and CEO of luxurious travel magazine House of Coco and believes life is too short for anything but beautiful clothing. Follow her adventures @laurabartlett0

Laura Bartlett - Credit: Laura Bartlett

Laura Bartlett - Credit: Laura Bartlett

Talk us through your outfit

Wearing gorgeous dresses and feeling glam is part of my daily routine so it was important that, for Royal Ascot (where this photo was taken), I could take things a little step further to feel even more special than usual. This led me to the bridal section on ASOS where I found my gown. I fell in love with the sequin detailing along with the trail at the back and I knew that it would match perfectly with my headpiece.





Where do you go for pre-race day prep?

When it comes to beauty, I am very low maintenance so I don’t tend to do anything other than get my nails done at my usual nail salon in Moortown, Leeds. Plus a pedicure and a good night's sleep are all that I need. Sleep is the best beauty regime for me.

Go-to stockists

For me, shopping on ASOS is part of my daily routine so it was a no-brainer to head straight to their site when looking for my race day outfit. When it comes to jewellery, I love supporting local designers from Yorkshire and I recently stumbled across a brand called The Jewel Jar. They create stunning Asian-inspired pieces and everything on their website will add that extra sparkle that is needed for the races.





Your style tips for a winning race day outfit

Whilst you want to look good, you need to not only feel good too but also be comfortable! A day at the races can be quite long and often really hot. You might start out in heels, like I did, but the best tip I can give you is to make sure that you take some flat shoes too. By the end of Royal Ascot I was wearing a pair of flip-flops, with pride, might I add! Style over comfort to begin with but then after a few glasses of champagne it’s best to just throw caution to the wind, get comfortable and enjoy the day.

Top tip

Try and stick with your usual style but take things up a level. People tend to think that race days mean that you have to be really formal and stuffy but I think it’s important to feel like yourself.

Where to get the party started?

I love The Principal York because their hotel lobby is super glamorous and it always has a luxury vibe. This is a great place for a pre-drink on race day and also a great backdrop for pictures in your outfits before the shoes come off!

What makes a winning day at the races?

For me, a winning day at the races is all about having a good time, creating new memories and not taking things too seriously. I like to have a cheeky little bet on the horses but it’s important to only bet an amount that you’re willing to lose.

Where can you be found on the day?

I like to spend my day at the races exploring. Whilst it’s great to be in the Royal Enclosure at Royal Ascot for example, it’s even more fun to head down to the main area to mingle with the winners, see the horses and get stuck into the main action. It’s also a great way to meet new people too.

Where would you go in York for a post-racing party?

I am obsessed with Lucia's. It’s by far my favourite restaurant in York because you can always guarantee an electric atmosphere, an extensive wine selection and if you’re wanting a post-race day bite to eat then their steak is to die for!



