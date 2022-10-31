What's on in the Cotswolds, November 2022
- Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk
Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month
EXHIBITION
FREE, BIG, JOY / Reflected
Two exhibitions bringing together two of our most sought-after contemporary figurative artists, painter Clare Bonnet and sculptor Carol Peace.
until November 5, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com
EXHIBITION
Material World
Exploring the wide range of materials used in modern and contemporary sculpture, with artists including Anthony Abrahams, Hamish Black, Jon Buck, Lynn Chadwick, Ann Christopher, Terence Coventry and Jonathan Kingdon.
until November 12, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, gallery-pangolin.com
EXHIBITION
1980s Britain: Money Changes Everything
From frills and flounces, to LYCRA® and legwarmers, this exhibition aims to show the changes to our attitude and relationships with (and towards) money, politics, fashion, music, TV, film and much more.
until Sunday, January 8, 2023, The Museum of Gloucester, Brunswick Road, GL1 1HP, tel: 01452 396131, museumofgloucester.co.uk
MUSIC
Neapolitan Night Concert
Cotswold Festival of Music is back with this special concert in the magnificent setting of ‘the Cathedral of the Cotswolds’.
Friday, November 4, 6pm, St Peter and St Paul, Northleach, GL54 3HL, cotswoldfestivalofmusic.co.uk
BOOK SIGNING
Adam Henson: Two for Joy
Adam Henson will be talking about (and signing) his new book Two for Joy – a book all about the pleasure you can find in nature all year round. Tickets £15 (£20 for premium seats) with funds going towards the repair and restoration of Northleach Church.
Thursday, November 10, 7pm, St Peter and St Paul Northleach, GL54 3HL, bit.ly/3fiFqLC
CHARITY BALL
Autumn Ball
Fundraising black-tie event for Cotswold Breast Cancer now, with champagne reception, dinner with wines, and dancing to a live band. Tickets £75.
Saturday, November 12, 7pm-1am, The King’s Head Hotel, Cirencester, GL7 2NR, tel: 07932 735742, email: charityfundraising22@gmail.com
EXHIBITION
Art Takeover by Joe Magee
Award-winning artist Joe Magee takes over CAMRA Stroud pub of the year 2022, The Prince Albert, for four weeks with this sale of studio works, prints, one-offs, and calendars. Based in Stroud, Joe has provided images to The Guardian for around 25 years and counting – and also worked with Time Magazine and publications such as Libération, New York Times, Washington Post.
November 16-December 20, The Prince Albert, Stroud, GL5 3SS, periphery.co.uk
PANTOMIME
Dick Whittington
The Theatre Chipping Norton is celebrating its 50th panto with a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto in Chippy!
November 16-January 15, 2023, tel: 01608 642350, Chipping Norton Theatre, chippingnortontheatre.com
CHRISTMAS
Woodstock Festive Fayre
A artisanal festive shopping weekend, set in the historic and beautiful St Mary Magdalene Church in Woodstock, built in the reign of Henry I.
November 25 & 26, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, woodstockfestivefayre.co.uk
EXHIBITION
Tales to Tell
A four-day exhibition of seven artists – each working in a different discipline – in a delightfully informal and welcoming venue. Enjoy meeting the artists and learning about what inspires them and how they make their work.
November 25-28, 10am-4pm, Clay Barn, Redhill, Alcester, Warwickshire, B49 6NQ, louisedarby.co.uk
CHRISTMAS
Enchanted Light Trail
Cotswold Farm Park’s light trail returns for 2022 with a brand-new theme – Through the Wardrobe – with twinkling sculptures, mythical characters, firepits, Christmas shopping, illuminated barns and animal encounters.
November 25-December 31, Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL, cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk
CRAFT WORKSHOP
Jewellery Making
Stina Richardson from Viola Blu reveals her jewellery-making secrets and leads a workshop on how to create a unique sterling silver necklace inspired by nature. £75pp, including all materials, garden entry and refreshments.
Saturday, November 26, 10am-1pm, Miserden, near Stroud, GL6 7JA, tel: 01285 821303, miserden.org
CHRISTMAS
Enchanted Christmas
After exploring The National Arboretum’s twinkling woodland illuminated light trail, visit the Christmas village, with festive food and drinks, plus fairground rides and market stalls.
November 25-December 21, Westonbirt Arboretum, GL8 8QS, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/enchanted-christmas
CHRISTMAS
Winter Glow
This year’s immersive light trail at the Malvern showground is inspired by Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey – with an added festive twist!
November 25-January 2, 2023, Three Counties Showground, WR13 6NW, winterglow.co.uk
CHRISTMAS
Craft Festival Cheltenham
After the success of Craft Festival Cheltenham in March, the event returns for a special Christmas edition, with over 100 of the finest designer makers and artists from across the UK in this celebration of making, creativity, and Christmas shopping.
November 26-27, Cheltenham Town Hall, craftfestival.co.uk/Cheltenham
MUSIC
Swindon Brass
The band will be kicking off the festive season with music from the shows, traditional brass band music and Christmas specials. Tickets £10; under 16s £7.
November 27, 6pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, GL8 8EY, tel: 0333 666 4466, shed-arts.co.uk