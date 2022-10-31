What's on in the Cotswolds, November 2022

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

Artist Clare Bonnet's studio - Credit: Clare Bonnet

EXHIBITION

FREE, BIG, JOY / Reflected

Two exhibitions bringing together two of our most sought-after contemporary figurative artists, painter Clare Bonnet and sculptor Carol Peace.

until November 5, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

EXHIBITION

Material World

Exploring the wide range of materials used in modern and contemporary sculpture, with artists including Anthony Abrahams, Hamish Black, Jon Buck, Lynn Chadwick, Ann Christopher, Terence Coventry and Jonathan Kingdon.

until November 12, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, gallery-pangolin.com

EXHIBITION

1980s Britain: Money Changes Everything

From frills and flounces, to LYCRA® and legwarmers, this exhibition aims to show the changes to our attitude and relationships with (and towards) money, politics, fashion, music, TV, film and much more.

until Sunday, January 8, 2023, The Museum of Gloucester, Brunswick Road, GL1 1HP, tel: 01452 396131, museumofgloucester.co.uk

Mezzo Rebecca Afonwy-Jones will be performing at Cotswold Festival of Music - Credit: Rebecca Afonwy-Jones

MUSIC

Neapolitan Night Concert

Cotswold Festival of Music is back with this special concert in the magnificent setting of ‘the Cathedral of the Cotswolds’.

Friday, November 4, 6pm, St Peter and St Paul, Northleach, GL54 3HL, cotswoldfestivalofmusic.co.uk

Adam Henson will be talking about his new book Two for Joy in Northleach on Thursday, November 10 - Credit: Adam Henson

Two for Joy, by Adam Henson - Credit: Sphere

BOOK SIGNING

Adam Henson: Two for Joy

Adam Henson will be talking about (and signing) his new book Two for Joy – a book all about the pleasure you can find in nature all year round. Tickets £15 (£20 for premium seats) with funds going towards the repair and restoration of Northleach Church.

Thursday, November 10, 7pm, St Peter and St Paul Northleach, GL54 3HL, bit.ly/3fiFqLC

CHARITY BALL

Autumn Ball

Fundraising black-tie event for Cotswold Breast Cancer now, with champagne reception, dinner with wines, and dancing to a live band. Tickets £75.

Saturday, November 12, 7pm-1am, The King’s Head Hotel, Cirencester, GL7 2NR, tel: 07932 735742, email: charityfundraising22@gmail.com

Pigeons Meeting with Braille, by Joe Magee - Credit: Joe Magee

Thatcher, by Joe Magee - Credit: Joe Magee

EXHIBITION

Art Takeover by Joe Magee

Award-winning artist Joe Magee takes over CAMRA Stroud pub of the year 2022, The Prince Albert, for four weeks with this sale of studio works, prints, one-offs, and calendars. Based in Stroud, Joe has provided images to The Guardian for around 25 years and counting – and also worked with Time Magazine and publications such as Libération, New York Times, Washington Post.

November 16-December 20, The Prince Albert, Stroud, GL5 3SS, periphery.co.uk

The Theatre Chipping Norton is celebrating its 50th panto with a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto - Credit: chippingnortontheatre.com

PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington

The Theatre Chipping Norton is celebrating its 50th panto with a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto in Chippy!

November 16-January 15, 2023, tel: 01608 642350, Chipping Norton Theatre, chippingnortontheatre.com

CHRISTMAS

Woodstock Festive Fayre

A artisanal festive shopping weekend, set in the historic and beautiful St Mary Magdalene Church in Woodstock, built in the reign of Henry I.

November 25 & 26, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, woodstockfestivefayre.co.uk

Cosmos with Gold Line, by Vivienne Cawson: exhibiting as part of Clay Barn's exhibition - Credit: Vivienne Cawson

Burr vessels, by Phil Irons: exhibiting as part of Clay Barn's exhibition - Credit: Phil Irons

EXHIBITION

Tales to Tell

A four-day exhibition of seven artists – each working in a different discipline – in a delightfully informal and welcoming venue. Enjoy meeting the artists and learning about what inspires them and how they make their work.

November 25-28, 10am-4pm, Clay Barn, Redhill, Alcester, Warwickshire, B49 6NQ, louisedarby.co.uk

Enchanted Light Trail at Cotswold Farm Park - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

CHRISTMAS

Enchanted Light Trail

Cotswold Farm Park’s light trail returns for 2022 with a brand-new theme – Through the Wardrobe – with twinkling sculptures, mythical characters, firepits, Christmas shopping, illuminated barns and animal encounters.

November 25-December 31, Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL, cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Stina Richardson of Viola Blu will be revealing her jewellery-making secrets at Miserden on Saturday, November 26, - Credit: Viola Blu

CRAFT WORKSHOP

Jewellery Making

Stina Richardson from Viola Blu reveals her jewellery-making secrets and leads a workshop on how to create a unique sterling silver necklace inspired by nature. £75pp, including all materials, garden entry and refreshments.

Saturday, November 26, 10am-1pm, Miserden, near Stroud, GL6 7JA, tel: 01285 821303, miserden.org

Enchanted Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum runs from November 25 to December 21 - Credit: forestryengland.uk

CHRISTMAS

Enchanted Christmas

After exploring The National Arboretum’s twinkling woodland illuminated light trail, visit the Christmas village, with festive food and drinks, plus fairground rides and market stalls.

November 25-December 21, Westonbirt Arboretum, GL8 8QS, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/enchanted-christmas

Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties Showground - Credit: Mikal Ludlow Photography

Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties Showground - Credit: Mikal Ludlow Photography

CHRISTMAS

Winter Glow

This year’s immersive light trail at the Malvern showground is inspired by Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey – with an added festive twist!

November 25-January 2, 2023, Three Counties Showground, WR13 6NW, winterglow.co.uk

CHRISTMAS

Craft Festival Cheltenham

After the success of Craft Festival Cheltenham in March, the event returns for a special Christmas edition, with over 100 of the finest designer makers and artists from across the UK in this celebration of making, creativity, and Christmas shopping.

November 26-27, Cheltenham Town Hall, craftfestival.co.uk/Cheltenham

MUSIC

Swindon Brass

The band will be kicking off the festive season with music from the shows, traditional brass band music and Christmas specials. Tickets £10; under 16s £7.

November 27, 6pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, GL8 8EY, tel: 0333 666 4466, shed-arts.co.uk