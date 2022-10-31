Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
What's on in the Cotswolds, November 2022

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 3:00 PM October 31, 2022
Enchanted Light Trail at Cotswold Farm Park

Meet Santa at Enchanted Light Trail, Cotswold Farm Park - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

Artist Clare Bonnet's studio

Artist Clare Bonnet's studio - Credit: Clare Bonnet

EXHIBITION 
FREE, BIG, JOY / Reflected 
Two exhibitions bringing together two of our most sought-after contemporary figurative artists, painter Clare Bonnet and sculptor Carol Peace. 
until November 5, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

EXHIBITION 
Material World
Exploring  the wide range of materials used in modern and contemporary sculpture, with artists including Anthony Abrahams, Hamish Black, Jon Buck, Lynn Chadwick, Ann Christopher, Terence Coventry and Jonathan Kingdon. 
until November 12, Gallery Pangolin, Chalford, GL6 8NT, gallery-pangolin.com

EXHIBITION 
1980s Britain: Money Changes Everything 
From frills and flounces, to LYCRA® and legwarmers, this exhibition aims to show the changes to our attitude and relationships with (and towards) money, politics, fashion, music, TV, film and much more. 
until Sunday, January 8, 2023, The Museum of Gloucester, Brunswick Road, GL1 1HP, tel: 01452 396131, museumofgloucester.co.uk

Mezzo Rebecca Afonwy-Jones

Mezzo Rebecca Afonwy-Jones will be performing at Cotswold Festival of Music - Credit: Rebecca Afonwy-Jones

MUSIC 
Neapolitan Night Concert 
Cotswold Festival of Music is back with this special concert in the magnificent setting of ‘the Cathedral of the Cotswolds’. 
Friday, November 4, 6pm, St Peter and St Paul, Northleach, GL54 3HL, cotswoldfestivalofmusic.co.uk

Adam Henson

Adam Henson will be talking about his new book Two for Joy in Northleach on Thursday, November 10 - Credit: Adam Henson

Two for Joy, by Adam Henson

Two for Joy, by Adam Henson - Credit: Sphere

BOOK SIGNING 
Adam Henson: Two for Joy 
Adam Henson will be talking about (and signing) his new book Two for Joy – a book all about the pleasure you can find in nature all year round. Tickets £15 (£20 for premium seats) with funds going towards the repair and restoration of Northleach Church. 
Thursday, November 10, 7pm, St Peter and St Paul Northleach, GL54 3HL, bit.ly/3fiFqLC

CHARITY BALL 
Autumn Ball 
Fundraising black-tie event for Cotswold Breast Cancer now, with champagne reception, dinner with wines, and dancing to a live band. Tickets £75. 
Saturday, November 12, 7pm-1am, The King’s Head Hotel, Cirencester, GL7 2NR, tel: 07932 735742, email: charityfundraising22@gmail.com

Pigeons Meeting with Braille, by Joe Magee

Pigeons Meeting with Braille, by Joe Magee - Credit: Joe Magee

Thatcher, by Joe Magee

Thatcher, by Joe Magee - Credit: Joe Magee

EXHIBITION 
Art Takeover by Joe Magee 
Award-winning artist Joe Magee takes over CAMRA Stroud pub of the year 2022, The Prince Albert, for four weeks with this sale of studio works, prints, one-offs, and calendars. Based in Stroud, Joe has provided images to The Guardian for around 25 years and counting – and also worked with Time Magazine and publications such as Libération, New York Times, Washington Post.  
November 16-December 20, The Prince Albert, Stroud, GL5 3SS, periphery.co.uk

The Theatre Chipping Norton is releasing a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto

The Theatre Chipping Norton is celebrating its 50th panto with a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto - Credit: chippingnortontheatre.com

PANTOMIME 
Dick Whittington 
The Theatre Chipping Norton is celebrating its 50th panto with a special limited-edition programme looking back at 50 years of panto in Chippy! 
November 16-January 15, 2023, tel: 01608 642350, Chipping Norton Theatre, chippingnortontheatre.com

CHRISTMAS 
Woodstock Festive Fayre 
A artisanal festive shopping weekend, set in the historic and beautiful St Mary Magdalene Church in Woodstock, built in the reign of Henry I. 
November 25 & 26, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, woodstockfestivefayre.co.uk

Cosmos with Gold Line, by Vivienne Cawson

Cosmos with Gold Line, by Vivienne Cawson: exhibiting as part of Clay Barn's exhibition - Credit: Vivienne Cawson

Burr vessels by Phil Irons

Burr vessels, by Phil Irons: exhibiting as part of Clay Barn's exhibition - Credit: Phil Irons

EXHIBITION 
Tales to Tell 
A four-day exhibition of seven artists – each working in a different discipline – in a delightfully informal and welcoming venue. Enjoy meeting the artists and learning about what inspires them and how they make their work. 
November 25-28, 10am-4pm, Clay Barn, Redhill, Alcester, Warwickshire, B49 6NQ, louisedarby.co.uk

Enchanted Light Trail at Cotswold Farm Park

Enchanted Light Trail at Cotswold Farm Park - Credit: cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

CHRISTMAS 
Enchanted Light Trail 
Cotswold Farm Park’s light trail returns for 2022 with a brand-new theme – Through the Wardrobe – with twinkling sculptures, mythical characters, firepits, Christmas shopping, illuminated barns and animal encounters. 
November 25-December 31, Cotswold Farm Park, Guiting Power, GL54 5FL, cotswoldfarmpark.co.uk

Stina Richardson of Viola Blu

Stina Richardson of Viola Blu will be revealing her jewellery-making secrets at Miserden on Saturday, November 26, - Credit: Viola Blu

CRAFT WORKSHOP 
Jewellery Making 
Stina Richardson from Viola Blu reveals her jewellery-making secrets and leads a workshop on how to create a unique sterling silver necklace inspired by nature. £75pp, including all materials, garden entry and refreshments. 
Saturday, November 26, 10am-1pm, Miserden, near Stroud, GL6 7JA, tel: 01285 821303, miserden.org

Enchanted Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum

Enchanted Christmas at Westonbirt Arboretum runs from November 25 to December 21 - Credit: forestryengland.uk

CHRISTMAS 
Enchanted Christmas 
After exploring The National Arboretum’s twinkling woodland illuminated light trail, visit the Christmas village, with festive food and drinks, plus fairground rides and market stalls.  
November 25-December 21, Westonbirt Arboretum, GL8 8QS, forestryengland.uk/westonbirt/enchanted-christmas

Tarren Productions Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties ShowgroundLight trail

Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties Showground - Credit: Mikal Ludlow Photography

Tarren Productions Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties ShowgroundLight trail

Winter Glow at Malvern Three Counties Showground - Credit: Mikal Ludlow Photography

CHRISTMAS 
Winter Glow 
This year’s immersive light trail at the Malvern showground is inspired by Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey – with an added festive twist! 
November 25-January 2, 2023, Three Counties Showground, WR13 6NW, winterglow.co.uk

CHRISTMAS 
Craft Festival Cheltenham 
After the success of Craft Festival Cheltenham in March, the event returns for a special Christmas edition, with over 100 of the finest designer makers and artists from across the UK in this celebration of making, creativity, and Christmas shopping. 
November 26-27, Cheltenham Town Hall, craftfestival.co.uk/Cheltenham

MUSIC 
Swindon Brass 
The band will be kicking off the festive season with music from the shows, traditional brass band music and Christmas specials. Tickets £10; under 16s £7.  
November 27, 6pm, Tetbury Goods Shed, GL8 8EY, tel: 0333 666 4466, shed-arts.co.uk

Cotswold Life

