What’s on in the Cotswolds in October 2022

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 6:00 PM September 28, 2022
Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards in The Lavender Hill Mob 

Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards in The Lavender Hill Mob - Credit: lavenderhillmobplay.co.uk

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

HARVEST 
Autumn Fest 
Celebrate harvest with a stunning market, live music, family games, theatre and circus entertainments and much more. 
October 1 & 2, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com 

Blenheim Palace's Autumn Fest

Sculpture trail at Blenheim Palace's Autumn Fest - Credit: Pete Seaward

Blenheim Palace's Autumn Fest

Blenheim Palace's Autumn Fest - Credit: Pete Seaward

EXHIBITION 
Tyndale Arts 
Artists and makers from the Dursley area will showcase their work in a wide variety of media: painting, photography, textiles, sculpture, ceramics, glass, mosaics and much more. 
October 1 & 2. Visit tyndalearts.co.uk for more information. 

Sunset over Severn at Epney by Elizabeth Oakley

Sunset over Severn at Epney by Elizabeth Oakley: part of October's Tyndale Arts - Credit: Elizabeth Oakley

Prue Leith

An Evening With Prue Leith at Northleach Church on Friday, October 7 - Credit: Geoff Pugh

TALK 
An Evening With Prue Leith 
Prue will be talking about her life and career, and also signing books, in support of the Friends of Northleach Church to help raise funds for a new church roof. Tickets £20 (£25 premium seats), with free drink & canapés included. 
Friday, October 7, 7pm, Northleach Church, ticketsource.co.uk/northleachprue and Northleach outlets.

 

MUSIC 
Ciren Makes Music for Ukraine 
A fundraising concert for Ukraine, featuring a musical line-up including the Eclectic String Band, Cirencester Male Voice Choir, Cirencester Guitar Group, and The Mary Lou Revue, with the evening MCd by Rob Grace. Tickets at £10 from m.a.d.e in Silver Street, Cirencester, and by emailing cirenukraineconcert@gmail.com 
Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm, Cirencester Baptist Church, GL7 1YE 

ANTIQUES 
CADA Antiques Fair  
The 10th annual Cotswold Art & Antiques Dealers’ Association Fair. 
October 13-16, Compton Verney Art Gallery & Park, Warwickshire, CV35 9HZ, cotswolds-antiques-art.com 

THEATRE 
The Lavender Hill Mob 
Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards reunite in this classic Ealing Comedy, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter and featuring its world premiere in Cheltenham. 
October 13-22, The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572 573, everymantheatre.org.uk 

Roderick Williams

Roderick Williams will be performing at The 21st Oxford Lieder Festival - Credit: grovesartists.com

MUSIC 
The 21st Oxford Lieder Festival 
Friendship in Song: An Intimate Art is the theme of this year's event - in its 21st year in 2022 - focusing on song as an art form that grew up around the piano, at social gatherings and salons, and among friends. 
October 14-29, call the Box Office on 01865 591276 or visit oxfordlieder.co.uk 

Jennie Turner-Maskell of Jolly Super Things

Jennie Turner-Maskell of Jolly Super Things - Credit: Jennie Turner-Maskell

CRAFTING 
Jolly Super Things 
Fun and fabulous craft workshops showcasing several tutors, with the option to try just one craft, or more. This first one features workshops in amigurumi crochet, textural crochet, enamelling and a giant craft de-stash & vintage rummage sale. 
October 15 & 16, Lechlade Memorial Hall, tel: 077404 16783, jollysuperthings.co.uk 

Unnatural Causes with Dr Richard Shepherd

Unnatural Causes with Dr Richard Shepherd will be at Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury on Sunday, October 23 - Credit: Neil Griffiths Photography

TALK 
Unnatural Causes 
A detective in his own right, Dr Richard Shepherd - who has performed over 23,000 autopsies, including some of the most high-profile cases of recent times; the Hungerford Massacre, the Princess Diana inquiry, and 9/11 - has solved the mystery of sudden and unexplained deaths. 
Sunday, October 23, 7.30pm, Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX, rosestheatre.org and drrichardshepherd.com 

Tewkesbury Abbey (c) Thomas_Marchhart / Getty Images

Cheltenham Bach Choir will be performing with the Göttinger Stadtkantorei at Tewkesbury Abbey on Saturday October 29 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheltenham Bach Choir

Cheltenham Bach Choir - Credit: Glenn Parker

MUSIC 
Mozart’s Requiem  
For this concert, Cheltenham Bach Choir will be joined by its twin choir, the Göttinger Stadtkantorei, from Göttingen – Cheltenham’s twin town in Germany. This will be the first reunion since 2018. 
Saturday October 29, Tewkesbury Abbey, cheltbachchoir.com 

Steeleye Span

Steeleye Span will be at Cheltenham Town Hall on Sunday, October 30 - Credit: P Silver

MUSIC 
Steeleye Span 
Five decades on, the pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span, led by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and a line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK music scene, return, playing key tracks from their long and glittering career. 
Sunday, October 30, 7.30pm, Town Hall, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA, tel: 01242 528764, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

