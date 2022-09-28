What’s on in the Cotswolds in October 2022
- Credit: lavenderhillmobplay.co.uk
Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month
HARVEST
Autumn Fest
Celebrate harvest with a stunning market, live music, family games, theatre and circus entertainments and much more.
October 1 & 2, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com
EXHIBITION
Tyndale Arts
Artists and makers from the Dursley area will showcase their work in a wide variety of media: painting, photography, textiles, sculpture, ceramics, glass, mosaics and much more.
October 1 & 2. Visit tyndalearts.co.uk for more information.
TALK
An Evening With Prue Leith
Prue will be talking about her life and career, and also signing books, in support of the Friends of Northleach Church to help raise funds for a new church roof. Tickets £20 (£25 premium seats), with free drink & canapés included.
Friday, October 7, 7pm, Northleach Church, ticketsource.co.uk/northleachprue and Northleach outlets.
SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life for more ideas of where to go and what to do.
MUSIC
Ciren Makes Music for Ukraine
A fundraising concert for Ukraine, featuring a musical line-up including the Eclectic String Band, Cirencester Male Voice Choir, Cirencester Guitar Group, and The Mary Lou Revue, with the evening MCd by Rob Grace. Tickets at £10 from m.a.d.e in Silver Street, Cirencester, and by emailing cirenukraineconcert@gmail.com
Saturday, October 8, 7.30pm, Cirencester Baptist Church, GL7 1YE
ANTIQUES
CADA Antiques Fair
The 10th annual Cotswold Art & Antiques Dealers’ Association Fair.
October 13-16, Compton Verney Art Gallery & Park, Warwickshire, CV35 9HZ, cotswolds-antiques-art.com
THEATRE
The Lavender Hill Mob
Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards reunite in this classic Ealing Comedy, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter and featuring its world premiere in Cheltenham.
October 13-22, The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572 573, everymantheatre.org.uk
MUSIC
The 21st Oxford Lieder Festival
Friendship in Song: An Intimate Art is the theme of this year's event - in its 21st year in 2022 - focusing on song as an art form that grew up around the piano, at social gatherings and salons, and among friends.
October 14-29, call the Box Office on 01865 591276 or visit oxfordlieder.co.uk
CRAFTING
Jolly Super Things
Fun and fabulous craft workshops showcasing several tutors, with the option to try just one craft, or more. This first one features workshops in amigurumi crochet, textural crochet, enamelling and a giant craft de-stash & vintage rummage sale.
October 15 & 16, Lechlade Memorial Hall, tel: 077404 16783, jollysuperthings.co.uk
TALK
Unnatural Causes
A detective in his own right, Dr Richard Shepherd - who has performed over 23,000 autopsies, including some of the most high-profile cases of recent times; the Hungerford Massacre, the Princess Diana inquiry, and 9/11 - has solved the mystery of sudden and unexplained deaths.
Sunday, October 23, 7.30pm, Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX, rosestheatre.org and drrichardshepherd.com
MUSIC
Mozart’s Requiem
For this concert, Cheltenham Bach Choir will be joined by its twin choir, the Göttinger Stadtkantorei, from Göttingen – Cheltenham’s twin town in Germany. This will be the first reunion since 2018.
Saturday October 29, Tewkesbury Abbey, cheltbachchoir.com
MUSIC
Steeleye Span
Five decades on, the pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span, led by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and a line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK music scene, return, playing key tracks from their long and glittering career.
Sunday, October 30, 7.30pm, Town Hall, Cheltenham, GL50 1QA, tel: 01242 528764, cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk