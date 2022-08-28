What’s On in the Cotswolds, September 2022

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

EXHIBITION

Natural World of Man – The Art of Conservation

An exhibition inspired by some of the conservation and environmental achievements of Peter Scott, renowned not only as an artist, but as one of the most important conservationists of the 20th century.

until September 11, Nature in Art, Wallsworth Hall, Gloucester, GL2 9PA, natureinart.org.uk

Moreton Show is the premier one-day agricultural show - Credit: moretonshow.co.uk

COUNTRY SHOW

Moreton Show

The premier one-day agricultural show is the largest of its kind, championing the best in British agriculture and featuring local produce and crafts, equine and livestock shows, and much more.

Saturday, September 3, Moreton-in-Marsh, GL56 9AJ, moretonshow.co.uk

FOOD

Cheese and Beer Pairing

An opportunity to have some of Stroud Brewery’s finest organic beer paired with delicious local, seasonal and specialist cheese sourced by L’affinage.

Thursday, September 8, 7pm, Stroud Brewery, GL5 2BY, stroudbrewery.co.uk

'Winifred Nicholson's idyll in Lugano as a fairy visits' by Flora McLachlan is part of the Spellbound exhibition at Sarah Wiseman Gallery - Credit: Flora McLachlan

EXHIBITION

Spellbound: Magic and Nature

An exploration of myth and landscape by two prominent contemporary artists: Daniel Ablitt and Flora McLachlan.

September 10-October 1, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, tel: 01865 515123, wisegal.com

Bampton Classical Opera’s performance of Handel’s cantata Clori, Tirsi & Fileno - Credit: bamptonopera.org

OPERA

Clori, Tirsi & Fileno

Bampton Classical Opera’s performance of Handel’s cantata Clori, Tirsi & Fileno, described as ‘nothing less than a comic opera in miniature for just three characters.’

Sunday, September 11, 3pm, Weald Manor, Bampton, bamptonopera.org

Pebworth Party In The Park is one of the Cotswolds' premier village shows - Credit: pebworth.org

VILLAGE FETE

Pebworth Party In The Park

One of the premier village shows in the region, with a great blend of traditional and modern activities, including a fun dog show, craft stalls, produce show, street food, beer tent, teas, vintage cars, and coconut shy. To be opened by Sunny Ormonde, who plays Lilian Bellamy in The Archers. £3 for adults, under 16s free of charge.

Sunday, September 11, 12 noon-5pm, CV37 8XN, pebworth.org

Emma Howell’s eclectic solo exhibition, New Terrain - Credit: emmahowell.co

EXHIBITION

New Terrain

Emma Howell’s eclectic solo exhibition reveals a variety of original artworks selected from 2018 until the present day, exposing the chaotic (and cathartic) evolution of her artistic career.

September 15-29, Sixteen Gallery, Montpellier, Cheltenham, emmahowell.co

Maisie Adam - Credit: Matt Crockett

COMEDY

Maisie Adam

Covid temporarily put the brakes on Maisie’s rise, but now she’s back, and ready to take the nation by storm with a UK tour.

Friday, September 16, Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, OX16 5QE, themillartscentre.co.uk

THEATRE

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical

Based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations – and the hit 2019 film about their life – this is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music, packed with sea shanties.

September 20-24, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572573, everymantheatre.org.uk

TALK

As Dear as the Earth

Join Colin Bancroft and Rowan Middleton on their presentation for Cheltenham Poetry Festival on ‘The Enduring Influence of the Dymock Poets’.

Wednesday, September 21, 6:30pm, Francis Close Hall Chapel, Cheltenham, GL50 4AZ, cheltenhampoetryfestival.co.uk

Tales of Witchcraft & Wonder at The Folk of Gloucester - Credit: inkubussukkubus.org

FOLKLORE

Tales of Witchcraft & Wonder

A two-day fundraiser – with music, storytelling, stalls, theatre, dance, film and more – to help preserve the Tudor buildings of The Folk of Gloucester. Daytime events free (10am-5pm Sat, Sept 24; 12 noon-4pm Sun, Sept 25). Evening event on Sept 24, 7-10.30pm, £15.

September 24 & 25, The Folk of Gloucester, 99-103 Westgate Street, GL1 2PG, thefolkofgloucester.co.uk

The five-day Reading is Magic Festival is part of Bath Children’s Literature Festival - Credit: readingismagicfestival.com

CHILDREN

Reading is Magic Festival

As part of Bath Children’s Literature Festival, many writers, illustrators and poets are taking part in a five-day festival, beamed straight into schools and homes across the globe.

September 26-30, readingismagicfestival.com

La Fonte Musica are performing at St Mary’s Church, Tetbury, on September 29 - Credit: Sol Capasso

MUSIC

Dufay in Italy

A performance of work by the Franco-Flemish composer Guillaume Dufay by La Fonte Musica as part of Tetbury Music Festival.

Thursday, September 29, 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Tetbury, tetburymusicfestival.org

Join Katie J Yoga in an idyllic Cotswold setting - Credit: katiejyoga.com

WELLBEING

Yoga Retreat

A yoga retreat with Katie J Yoga in the idyllic setting of a Cotswold studio facing a private lake. Delve into your yoga and mindfulness practice, take countryside walks, enjoy great food, and meet likeminded people.

September 30-October 2, Bourton-on-the-Water, katiejyoga.com/retreat