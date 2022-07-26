10 things to do in Essex: August 2022

Our round-up of the best events in Essex this month

Alison Reid in An Elephant in the Garden - Credit: Camilla Adams

Frinton Summer Theatre

July 12-September 4

The longest-running weekly professional repertory theatre company in the UK is back. Frinton Summer Theatre’s summer season (July 12 to September 4) is jam-packed with plays, comedy, music nights, a musical and kids’ entertainment, including an adaptation of bestselling children’s novel An Elephant in the Garden by Michael Morpurgo. Other highlights include unsettling comedy Home I’m Darling, which explores traditional gender roles, and the must-see Jesus Christ Superstar being performed in the iconic big top tent on Frinton greensward. Book tickets online.

frintonsummertheatre.org





Dinosaurs in the Park, Hylands Estate, Chelmsford

August 18-September 4

Calling all dino fans, the prestigious Grade II listed public park in Chelmsford is hosting an interactive, exhilarating experience that you don’t want to miss. Take part in a dinosaur trail to discover well-known favourites such as the stegosaurus and triceratops, as well as the less familiar dilophosaurus and hypacrosaurus. There will also be 35 life-sized animatronic models, with a feeding zone, fairground rides, and Dino-Fun-Zone. Prices vary.

dinosaursinthepark.co.uk





Alice in Wonderland, Mercury Theatre, Colchester

July 29-August 14

The beloved classic Alice in Wonderland is a much-loved story for everyone to enjoy. One of Lewis Carrol’s most famous works has been reimagined for the stage by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Kenny. Expect to see the usual characters of the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter and Queen of Hearts, combined with amusement, music and a little chaos too! Tickets £15 to £30.

mercurytheatre.co.uk





The Bootleg Beatles, Audley End House and Gardens

August 12

As part of this summer’s Heritage Live Concert series at one of English Heritage’s finest properties, Audley End welcomes the world’s premier Beatles cover band, The Bootleg Beatles. Over the years, The Bootleg Beatles have performed to sold-out audiences worldwide, and this show will feature a special guest, original member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, as well as The Counterfeit Stones. Prices vary.

english-heritage.org.uk





Red Arrows - Credit: Ank Kumar / Wikimedia

The Clacton Air Show, West Greensward

August 25-26

There is so much fun to be embraced in Essex this summer, including The Clacton Air Show. With views over Clacton’s seafront, this special two-day event will be showcasing spectacular twilight flights in the skies and exhilarating flight displays, including the UK’s top aerial display team, The Red Arrows. All the family will be mesmerised by this experience! Donations appreciated.

clactonairshow.com





Collecting pollen at Essex Wildlife Trust - Credit: Nigel Harris

Wildlife Walk, Essex Wildlife Trust, Langdon Hills Country Park

August 6

Essex’s leading conservation charity never disappoints with its wild outdoor events. Always committed to protecting its wildlife and inspiring a lifelong love of nature with its visitors, the Havering Local Group is hosting its monthly wildlife walk. Join them in Basildon as they take you on a two-hour wander to look at the beautiful butterflies and wildflowers of the season. Donations appreciated.

essexwt.org.uk





Brightlingsea Food and Drink Festival

August 26-28

Festivals are a fantastic way to get the community together. Back for its sixth year, celebrate this annual festival, which will showcase some of the best local food and drink suppliers, with plenty for all tastes. Also, there will be an array of international street food, arts and crafts and a bouncy castle. A perfect summer day out for everyone!

facebook.com/brightlingseafoodanddrinkfestival





Children’s Terrarium Workshop, Patch, Chelmsford

August 18

Want to do something crafty with the kids this summer? The Copper Cacti is hosting a mini terrarium workshop to educate your children about various succulents and cacti. Here they can get creative with materials and take their masterpieces home. Adults need to be present. Tickets £12 + fees.

thecoppercacti.co.uk





Sunrise yoga - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunrise Yoga, National Trust Hatfield Forest

August 3, 10, 17, 24 (7 am-8 am)

Nature is good for us, including helping to regulate our nervous systems. This summer, why not head to Hatfield Forest for its wellness season. Connect to the wild outdoors amongst the stunning, peaceful surroundings of the lake and embrace a gentle yoga session. What a way to start your day! Price is £11.50 - and bring your yoga mat.

nationaltrust.org.uk/hatfield-forest





Writtle Jazz Festival

August 7

Picture this: refreshing drinks and tasty food while you chill and listen to the catchy rhythms of jazz on the village green. Sounds delightful, right? Back once again, the Writtle Jazz Festival welcomes everyone to enjoy this summer event filled with great musical acts, a gin and prosecco bar, cocktails, artisan coffee, sourdough pizza and Thai street food. Buy tickets online.

writtlejazzfestival.co.uk



