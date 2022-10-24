16 things to do in Essex: November 2022

Our round-up of the best events in Essex this November

November 2

A century of swing, Mercury Theatre, Colchester

If you love the big band sound this event at the Mercury Theatre is for you. Down for The Count will take you through the history of swing, playing vintage sounds from legends including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Time Out called it 'one hellova celebration of vintage music.' £25.

See a fireworks display from the comfort of your car at the Drive in fireworks spectacular in Chelmsford - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Alek Zotoff

November 4-5

Drive in fireworks spectacular, Chelmsford

There are drive-in movies, so why not Drive-In Fireworks. Enjoy the a great view from your car or bring some chairs to sit outside. A pop up street food festival ensures no one goes hungry and there's live on stage family entertainment, music, super heroes, princesses and children’s funfair rides. £49.99 per car.

November 5

An Evening with Richard Jones, Mercury Theatre, Colchester

It's a magical time of the year, but how about some real magic? Richard Jones, aka The Military Illusionist is the only magician to win Britain's Got Talent and is a member of the inner magic circle. An evening of cutting edge magic, mind-reading and psychological illusion. From £20.

Paper decorations including these from Elegant Paper Artistry will be for sale at the Handmade Craft Fair in Great Dunmow - Credit: elegant paper artistry

November 5

Handmade Craft Fair, Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow

This craft fair is now in its 12th year, and will feature over 30 craft makers. Find unique gifts or commission pieces with artists. There will be demonstrations of quilling - using strips of paper to create intricate designs. Stallholders include Capricorn Crafts--makers of wooden toys and gifts, Elegant Paper Artistry decorations, Peter Deans Ceramics, woodturner Glyn Hall and jewellery from Annie’s Beads.

November 6

Christmas shopping, Wivenhoe House, Colchester

Snap up gorgeous gifts at this seasonal fair. Over 45 stalls will be selling gifts, jewellery, candles, gin, floral wreaths, sweat treats and more. There's festive food and drink to enjoy on the day and each ticket comes with a free mince pie. Entry £3.

6 November

Open Day - Autumn Colours, Daws Hall, Lamarsh

Enjoy the stunning fiery colours of Daws Hall Nature Reserve this autumn. There's 25 acres of riverside reserve to explore, along with three acres of private gardens at this countryside gem which is dedicated to environmental education. There will also be activities for children and refreshments. Entrance is by donation to the Daws Hall Trust. No booking required.

November 12

Rock for Heroes, West Cliff Theatre, Clacton

Rock for Heroes is back in town raising much needed funds for Help for Heroes and it’s a great night out to boot. Celebrate the greatest heroes of rock and relive memories of iconic bands. A seven-piece live band will have you rocking in the aisles to over 20 songs. Take some spare change for the bucket collection after the show. They have already raised thousands for the charity. Tickets £24.

There's plenty of festive fun to be had at the magical Christmas experience, Marsh Farm - Credit: Marsh Farm

November 19-December 24

A magical Christmas experience, Marsh Farm, South Woodham Ferrers

Visitors to this festive event can enjoy a festive fun fair, ice skating on real ice and take the train to an enchanted adventure where you will meet Santa. Don’t worry if you forget your passport, the Elves in Passport Control will sort it out for you. On your journey, you’ll stop at the Elf Academy, meet Father Christmas, step into the snow show, see the farm’s animals and enjoy yuletide treats. From £35 to £75.

November 23- January 2

Peter Pan, Towngate Theatre, Basildon

This high-flying production at Towngate Theatre promises to be even more breathtaking and magical than ever. Basildon favourite, Simon Fielding, returns as Peter the baddie everyone loves-to-hate and Ian Hallard will be popping on more fabulous frocks to play Mrs Smee. There’s stunning scenery, colourful costumes, dazzling dancers and a live band. A Pan-tastic adventure for all the family. £22 to £27.

November 24 - January 1

Enlightened, Hylands House, Chelmsford

Enlightened returns to Hylands Estate to spread some illuminated magic for all the family. The beautiful grounds be transformed into an awe-inspiring outdoor trail with mesmerising light installations and interactive fun. The extended route leads guests along winding pathways and grand vistas accompanied by enchanted music revealing each illuminated piece. Festive food is available. A sprinkling of magic for the senses. £12 for adults, £9 for children

November 25

Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies, Palace Theatre, Westcliff-on-Sea

Crafting queen and much-loved 'Dragon 'Sarah Davies will be sharing her tips to help make Christmas extra special. Craft Your Christmas has plenty of practical demonstrations, creative ideas and a slice of Sara’s down to earth know how. From gifts and garlands, cards and crackers, Sara will help you create your own unique handmade Christmas. Full of fun and inspiration, it's the perfect seasonal warm up. £31.50.

November 26 and 27 and various dates in December

Magic of Christmas, Colchester Zoo

Get a bit of animal magic at Colchester Zoo. Visitors can see Santa’s beautiful reindeer, create festive crafts at the Elves Workshop, listen to the Elves as they share stories and get to meet the big man himself. On November 5 and 26 the zoo is also holding photography classes for children aged 8-15 years. See website for prices.

Will love conquer all in Beauty and the Beast? It's on at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester - Credit: tbc

November 26- January 15

Beauty and the Beast, Mercury Theatre, Colchester

This tale as old as time is a beast of a panto. When the mysterious Beast imprisons Belle in his enchanted castle will love conquer all? Only true love can save him and melt his icy heart before it’s too late? The talented cast is lead by pantomime royalty, Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville. £15.00 - £32.50.

November 27

Wickford at Christmas, Wickford

Kick off the festive season with this street fair in Wickford High Street. There's entertainment throughout the day, rides and fun for the family. Pick up presents at the gift fair, enjoy the food and drink stalls, watch the parade, see the Christmas lights and look out for Santa.



November 29

Love Actually in concert , Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Love Actually has become a Christmas classic but now you can see this star-studded rom-com accompanied by a full orchestra performing its soundtrack. Enjoy Craig Armstrong’s evocative score while the film’s projected onto a huge screen. It includes toe tapping songs including Jump by The Pointer Sisters and Catch a Falling Star. A real Christmas treat … actually! Tickets from £34.50 to £70.

Strictly favourites Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are dancing their way to Southend - Credit: TCB Group

December 3

Aljaz & Janette, A Christmas to Remember

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-Sea

Shake your tinsel, Strictly favourites Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are dancing their way to Southend with the ‘ultimate yuletide show’. With a cast of dancers and singers, sprinkled with lavish costumes and sets the couple will be sharing Christmas stories and performing everything from the Golden Age of Hollywood to Disney Christmas Crackers and carols. It’s the most wonderful time of year so let’s make a song and dance about it.

