8 things to do in Essex: October 2022

Our round-up of the best events in Essex this month

Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux will perform in Thaxted - Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

October 2

Autumn music recital, Thaxted Parish Church

Thaxted Festival has announced its annual Autumn Recital, which will take place inside the grandeur of Thaxted Parish Church. As part of its continuing commitment to developing the careers of young musicians, the Festival welcomes back violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, following her dazzling Festival debut in March 2022. Tickets are £22 and include a post-recital reception with the artists.

thaxtedfestival.co.uk





Afternoon tea gets spooky at The George - Credit: Richard Blaxall / Photerior

October 5 to November 5

Halloween afternoon tea at The George, Colchester

Immerse yourself in a spook-tacular experience this Halloween at Tea at the George in Colchester. You’ll be trick or treated to an unforgettable time with themed hand-crafted quirky fancies, delicate finger sandwiches, homemade buttery scones and strawberry preserves to create your very own spooky station. Gluten-free, vegan, veggie and kids’ menus also available.

suryahotels.co.uk/teaatthegeorge





Let RHS experts guide you this month - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

October 8

Autumn gardening workshop, RHS Hyde Hall in Chelmsford

If you’re unsure what you should be doing in your garden at this time of year, then let the experts at RHS Garden Hyde Hall guide you. Suitable for beginners, this autumn workshop will cover dividing and planting perennials, bulbs, cutting back and how to protect tender plants for the colder months. The event runs from 11am to 1pm. Book via the website.

rhs.org.uk/gardens/hyde-hall





Get the whole family together for a walk for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

October 8

Autumn ramble for charity at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge

Join Helen Rollason Cancer Charity for its Autumn Rural Ramble at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge near Dunmow. The gardens are the perfect spot for a ramble, you can choose from four circular walking routes between one and 10 miles, plus there’s a new 10-mile trail run. All tickets include a yummy cream tea and proceeds go to the charity.

helenrollason.org.uk





October 11 (Romford) and October 12 (Clacton)

Secrets of the ’60s at Brookside Theatre, Romford and Cliff Theatre, Clacton

Sixties singer Dave Berry, who had hits with Crying Game and Little Things, is teaming up with music promoter Alan Goldsmith and BBC Essex presenter Steve Scruton for an evening of unbelievable stories from the greatest era in pop music. Hear backstage gossip about the biggest acts of the day, including the Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Who and Dionne Warwick.

brooksidetheatre.com / westcliffclacton.co.uk





October 21

Performance by M G Boulter, The Fisherman’s Chapel in Leigh-on-Sea

In 2021, songwriter and musician M G Boulter released his album Clifftown, a collection of story songs charting the characters, personal experiences and hidden histories of his hometown of Southend-on-Sea. He will be performing Clifftown with his band and a collection of outstanding musicians in the atmospheric Fisherman’s Chapel in Leigh. Tickets £16.50, doors open 7.30pm.

mgboulter.co.uk





October 22 and 23

NSPCC Book Fair, Holmwood House School, Colchester

Book lovers will welcome the return of the Colchester NSPCC Mammoth Book Fair, after a two-year break during Covid restrictions. The event will be taking place over two days from 9.30am to 4pm at Holmwood House School. Admission is £1.50, and over the past 30 years this annual event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity.

nspcc-bookfair.org.uk





October 29

Halloween Parade, Southend seafront

Join the second annual Southend Halloween Parade from 6pm to 7.30pm for a frightfully fun and free evening of music, dancing, amazing costumes and huge light-up puppets at this spectacular parade – and don’t miss the fireworks finale! What's more, you can register to join the parade, everyone is welcome as long as you’re illuminated and positively Halloweeny!

southendhalloween.org





