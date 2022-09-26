8 things to do in Essex: October 2022
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Our round-up of the best events in Essex this month
October 2
Autumn music recital, Thaxted Parish Church
Thaxted Festival has announced its annual Autumn Recital, which will take place inside the grandeur of Thaxted Parish Church. As part of its continuing commitment to developing the careers of young musicians, the Festival welcomes back violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, following her dazzling Festival debut in March 2022. Tickets are £22 and include a post-recital reception with the artists.
thaxtedfestival.co.uk
October 5 to November 5
Halloween afternoon tea at The George, Colchester
Most Read
- 1 Antiques Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer Morgan's incredible life story
- 2 Review: our new favourite place to stay in St Ives
- 3 10 of Kent's fabulous Farm Shops
- 4 Yorkshire farm The Grainary brings luxurious country life to the York Moors
- 5 12 of the best pubs in Essex for Sunday lunches
- 6 Q&A with bestselling 14-year-old author, Theo Behe
- 7 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 8 6 great walks in and around Kendal
- 9 National Afternoon Tea Week: 10 of the best tearooms in Kent
- 10 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
Immerse yourself in a spook-tacular experience this Halloween at Tea at the George in Colchester. You’ll be trick or treated to an unforgettable time with themed hand-crafted quirky fancies, delicate finger sandwiches, homemade buttery scones and strawberry preserves to create your very own spooky station. Gluten-free, vegan, veggie and kids’ menus also available.
suryahotels.co.uk/teaatthegeorge
October 8
Autumn gardening workshop, RHS Hyde Hall in Chelmsford
If you’re unsure what you should be doing in your garden at this time of year, then let the experts at RHS Garden Hyde Hall guide you. Suitable for beginners, this autumn workshop will cover dividing and planting perennials, bulbs, cutting back and how to protect tender plants for the colder months. The event runs from 11am to 1pm. Book via the website.
rhs.org.uk/gardens/hyde-hall
October 8
Autumn ramble for charity at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge
Join Helen Rollason Cancer Charity for its Autumn Rural Ramble at The Forgotten Gardens of Easton Lodge near Dunmow. The gardens are the perfect spot for a ramble, you can choose from four circular walking routes between one and 10 miles, plus there’s a new 10-mile trail run. All tickets include a yummy cream tea and proceeds go to the charity.
helenrollason.org.uk
October 11 (Romford) and October 12 (Clacton)
Secrets of the ’60s at Brookside Theatre, Romford and Cliff Theatre, Clacton
Sixties singer Dave Berry, who had hits with Crying Game and Little Things, is teaming up with music promoter Alan Goldsmith and BBC Essex presenter Steve Scruton for an evening of unbelievable stories from the greatest era in pop music. Hear backstage gossip about the biggest acts of the day, including the Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Who and Dionne Warwick.
brooksidetheatre.com / westcliffclacton.co.uk
October 21
Performance by M G Boulter, The Fisherman’s Chapel in Leigh-on-Sea
In 2021, songwriter and musician M G Boulter released his album Clifftown, a collection of story songs charting the characters, personal experiences and hidden histories of his hometown of Southend-on-Sea. He will be performing Clifftown with his band and a collection of outstanding musicians in the atmospheric Fisherman’s Chapel in Leigh. Tickets £16.50, doors open 7.30pm.
mgboulter.co.uk
October 22 and 23
NSPCC Book Fair, Holmwood House School, Colchester
Book lovers will welcome the return of the Colchester NSPCC Mammoth Book Fair, after a two-year break during Covid restrictions. The event will be taking place over two days from 9.30am to 4pm at Holmwood House School. Admission is £1.50, and over the past 30 years this annual event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the charity.
nspcc-bookfair.org.uk
October 29
Halloween Parade, Southend seafront
Join the second annual Southend Halloween Parade from 6pm to 7.30pm for a frightfully fun and free evening of music, dancing, amazing costumes and huge light-up puppets at this spectacular parade – and don’t miss the fireworks finale! What's more, you can register to join the parade, everyone is welcome as long as you’re illuminated and positively Halloweeny!
southendhalloween.org
Also check out pumpkin patches in Essex to visit this month: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/9-pumpkin-patches-in-essex-9269972