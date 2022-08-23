10 things to do in Essex: September 2022

Our round-up of the best events in Essex this month

September 1-2

Rewilding The Mind, University of Essex

Award-winning Beth Chatto Plants and Gardens is hosting something special this autumn with its second Beth Chatto Symposium. Join them as they examine the ethos of rewilding and its interface with horticulture in urban and rural settings and explore many other fascinating ideas. Plus, there will be a varied line-up of speakers for discussions and to learn more.

bethchatto.co.uk





Dahlia show - Credit: RHS / Luke MacGregor

September 2-4

Dahlia Show, RHS Hyde Hall, Chelmsford

This September, the UK’s leading gardening charity, the Royal Horticultural Society, is hosting another spectacular event to inspire, dazzle and teach you the wonders of the flower world. Be mesmerised by its stunning display of vibrant dahlias across its beautiful surroundings. Enjoy as a solo or joint trip with a loved one. Prices vary.

rhs.org.uk/gardens/hyde-hall





September 2-4

Southend City Festival, London Southend Airport

Celebrating Southend’s long-awaited city status, the new Southend City Festival is set to be a weekend like no other. Taking place inside an aircraft hangar at London Southend Airport, the festival will be rich in artistic collaboration and inclusion. Headline acts will be Africa Express, Fabio and Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra and The Music Man Project. Tickets £20 or £10 for Sunday.

southendcityfestival.co.uk





September 3 (7.30-10pm)

1950s Jive School, Hedingham Castle

Whether you are a beginner or consider yourself a mover and shaker, join professional dance teachers Mark and Lin from LJ’s Jive School for a divine evening of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll music and dancing. Enjoy demonstrations from professional dancers and learn the jive for yourselves in the stunning Ballroom Marquee at Hedingham Castle. Don’t forget to wear your best 1950s dance hall looks! Tickets £10.

hedinghamcastle.co.uk





Kite flying at Layer Marney Tower - Credit: Layer Marney Tower

September 4

Kite flying, Layer Marney Tower

Want to try something different this month? How about flying a kite at England’s tallest Tudor gatehouse, Layer Marney Tower? The East Anglian Kite Flyers will demonstrate impressive skills with their delightful assortment of giant kites to fly in the historic grounds. They are happy to chat and share tips and tricks, so make sure you bring your kite! Prices vary.

layermarneytower.co.uk





Enchanted summer adventure at Audley End Miniature Railway - Credit: Audley End Miniature Railway

Until September 4

Enchanted Summer Adventure, Audley End Miniature Railway

Who says the summer has to be over? Join in the fun and games at Audley End Miniature Railway, with its exciting summer season activities for the whole family. From hopping on the railway and trying to find fairies and elves on an enchanting walk to visiting the ultimate play area. The question is: where will you start first?

audley-end-railway.co.uk





September 22

David Essex, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

For one night only, local treasure David Essex OBE is coming to Southend. Over the years, David has achieved huge success in music, television and theatre, with an incredible 19 Top 40 singles in the UK. Be sure not to miss out on this rescheduled show from the award-winning star, which is bound to be a treat for your Thursday evening.

southendtheatres.org.uk





September 25

London to Southend bike ride

Calling all bike enthusiasts, we have a challenge for you! A 52 or 65 mile-ride, to be exact. This east end to Southend biking event will have you experiencing beautiful Essex roads and delightful countryside. Plus, there are various pit stops along the way, including lunch by Mountnessing windmill and the finale at Southend’s Priory Park, where you’ll be welcomed with music, refreshments, a beer tent and a well-earned medal!

bike-events.co.uk





September 25

Essex Classic Vehicle Show, Colchester Castle Park

Brain injury charity Headway Essex is hosting an exciting car event to help raise vital funds for the fantastic work it does within the community. With more than 250 vehicles across the decades, there will also be opportunity to chat with the owners. But the fun doesn't stop there, browse around the array of crafts, gifts and food stalls; it is entertainment for the whole family. Prices £3-£14.

headwayessex.org.uk





Dom Joly is coming to Basildon - Credit: A Way With Media

September 29

Dom Joly, Towngate Theatre, Basildon

Best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, Dom Joly is back with his latest tour, Holiday Snaps – Travel and Comedy In The Danger Zone. The best-selling comedian and writer will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots, including North Korea, Congo, Syria and Chernobyl; an unexpected treat, we say! From £23.50

towngatetheatre.co.uk/dom-joly





You may also like...

15 wild days out in Essex: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/wildlife/wild-days-out-essex-9151772

Unusual days out in Essex: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/unusual-things-to-do-in-essex-8764156