Get your freak on! What's on in Sussex this Halloween

From wholesome pumpkin picking to terrifying ghost walks and fantasy dragon hunts in a castle, there are plenty of trick or treats to ensure the most spine-tingling days and fright nights out in Sussex this Halloween

Pick Your Own, Tulleys Farm

Pick your own with the whole family at Tulleys Farm - Credit: supplied

Tulleys Farm near Crawley produces around 75,000 plump orange pumpkins each harvest. Ramble through the tangle of vines set on 12 acres of attractive farmland to select a ripe pumpkin to take home and carve with the family.

Stripy yellow and green gourds and wonky squashes are also grown at Tulleys Farm, offering a rich and flavoursome October feast for visitors who enjoy picking their own fruit and vegetables.

There are plenty of photo opportunities among the pumpkin patch and a host of characters to meet, including Gourdy the Jester, Sage the Wizard, Folly the Scarecrow and Queen of the Harvest. Pre-booking is recommended.

Tickets from £4. Under twos go free. Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PE, pumpkinfarm.co.uk.

A spine-tingling night awaits at Tulleys - Credit: supplied

There are also PYO Pumpkin Nights at Tulleys which take place under a spooky moonlit sky. With a bar and live entertainment, you may want to leave the kids at home so you can enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails, local ales, and a selection of American-themed dishes on the barbecue. Tickets from £6, excluding food and drinks.

Ghost walk of the Lanes, Brighton

Dare you go on a ghost walk through the streets of Brighton? - Credit: supplied

Savour grisly tales of Brighton’s past as you stroll the haunted Lanes on a guided ghost walk. Discover stories about Brighton Town Hall, where the old police cells once witnessed a gruesome murder. Learn about the brutal fate of Deryk Carver, founder of The Black Lion Brewery, now the Black Lion Pub. It’s not just vodka, gin and rum spirits that rest in the pub’s cellars as Carver’s spirit is said to haunt this popular public house.

Discover these and other dark tales on this extraordinary ghost walk every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. There’s no need to book; simply turn up. Adults, £12. The meeting point is Druid’s Head, Brighton Place. ghostwalkbrighton.co.uk

Dracula, Lewes Little Theatre

Lewes’ gorgeous Little Theatre will celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s 1897 Gothic horror, Dracula, with a blood-curdling performance this October. Adapted by Robert Hamilton and directed by Shaun Hughes, theatre-goers will be kept on the edge of their seat as Count Dracula unfurls his cape on stage for a limited run between 1 - 8 October. Hamilton’s adaptation is based on Stoker’s original book, while taking inspiration from later Dracula works, particularly the Hammer Films. Tickets from £10. Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes, BN7 2PX, lewestheatre.org



Bodiam Castle Dragon hunt

Between 15 - 31 October, visitors to the magnificent — and possibly haunted — Bodiam Castle in Robertsbridge will get to play make-believe on a fanciful dragon hunt around the grounds. Follow the thrilling trail to hear tales about the fire-breathing dragons that once lived at the medieval moated castle. The dragon hunt costs £2 (plus admission to the castle). Bodiam Castle, Robertsbridge, East Sussex, TN32 5UA, nationaltrust.org.uk/bodiam-castle



Halloween Shriek Week, Drusillas Park

Shriek all week if you love Halloween at Drusillas Park - Credit: supplied

Drusillas' annual Halloween Shriek Week (22-30 October) takes place around the park’s enchanting zoo. Expect creepy crawly activities, zombie face painting, a terrifying haunted house, a fancy dress competition and other ghostly goings on. Tickets £26.40. Under twos go free. Drusillas Park, Alfriston, East Sussex, BN26 5QS, drusillas.co.uk



Colour Catchers, Petworth House and Park

The National Trust’s spellbinding Petworth House and Park is set to host a Colour Catchers event from 22 - 30 October. Gather your little monsters to go in search of pumpkins hidden across the estate’s Pleasure Garden and search out the seasonal colours and different leaf shapes marked on the colour-catcher chart. The trail is free though general admission applies. Petworth House and Park, Petworth, West Sussex, GU28 9LR, nationaltrust.org.uk/petworth-house-and-park

Halloween pop-up pumpkin patch, Nymans

Children with the pumpkins - Credit: ©NTPL/John Millar

Round, smooth, big, small, wonky or knobbly, find the perfect autumn squash at historic Nymans’ pop-up pumpkin patch between 22 - 30 October. Taking place in Nymans’ Play Glade, a wonderful space for children to explore and play, there’ll be seasonal games, a pumpkin trail and a hunt around the garden. Trails and visits to the Halloween pop-up pumpkin patch are free, however, general admission applies. Nymans, Handcross, Haywards Heath, RH17 6EB, nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans



Halloween Happy Hauntings, Fishers Adventure Farm

Happy Haunting - Credit: supplied

Dust off your Halloween costumes and don your witch's hat for Fishers Adventure Farm’s Happy Hauntings (22 - 30 October). Filling the half-term week with an array of unsavoury goblins and ghouls, families will get to ride the park’s Ghost Train and join the Halloween family disco. All of Fishers Adventure Farm’s regular rides and activities will also be open, including the Skyfall high jump and Animal Encounters Barn. Ticket prices TBC. Fishers Adventure Farm, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green, RH14 0EG, fishersfarmpark.co.uk



Halloween Half Term, Battle Abbey

Join the spine-chilling revelry at Battle Abbey, the location of the ferocious 1066 Battle of Hastings between the Normans, led by William the Conqueror, and the Saxons, led by King Harold.

During half term, families can follow a ghostly trail and uncover creepy clues to solve a series of mysteries themed on the most famous battle in English history. Pre-book tickets, from £9.20 for children and £15.30 for adults. Under fives go free. Battle Abbey, High Street, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 0AE, english-heritage.org.uk

Dr. Frankenslime's Spooktacular Halloween, Eastbourne Library

Is there a doctor in the house? - Credit: supplied

Take your seat for a hair-raising performance of Dr. Frankenslime's Spooktacular Halloween at Eastbourne Library’s Grove Theatre. This interactive, family-friendly show sees the luminous green 'doctor' create bubbling potions in his laboratory.

The show is more fun than frightening with some audience participation, suitable for children aged 4-8. Catch Dr. Frankenslime on 24 and 25 October, with performances at 11am. Tickets £5 for children, £8 for adults. Children two and under go free. The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne Library, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4TL, Groveeastbourne.com



00's Emo Anthems Halloween Party, Komedia Brighton

Sharpen your black kohl and prepare your finest Goth outfit for a night of Emo anthems at Brighton’s lively Komedia on 28 October. Branded as the UK’s biggest Emo party, this Halloween event will see you dancing to noughties rock-pop classics by My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Panic! At The Disco, A Day To Remember and more. Advanced ticket price £6. Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, BN1 1UN, komedia.co.uk/brighton