What's on in Cheshire in July?

Coming soon and coming up, here's our picks for things to do in July and beyond

Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

Tatton Park Pop Up Festival entertainers, ready for your pre-show selfies - Credit: Tatton Park Pop Up Fesitval

Running till 7 August, the Tatton Park Pop Up Festival brings a unique festival feel to Cheshire, with all-seated tickets, in private ‘Squares’, with food and drink just a wave of the hand away. Rebecca Hartley, festival founder, said: ‘This year’s festival features over 30 separate shows over a six-week run and we’ve had a fabulous reception so far. So, if you don’t have your tickets yet, make sure you get them soon and we’ll see you there for days and nights filled with laughter, fun, singing and dancing!’

Each event can accommodate up to 1,200 ticket holders seated in Squares of four, five or six guests. The Squares include private seating and table service, with VIP Squares also benefiting from premium seating and a VIP lounge.

On the line up for this summer’s festival are: The Greatest Family Show; The Greatest Circus Show; Kidchella; and Princess Party. For the grown-ups, enjoy exciting tribute nights, including Mania The ABBA Tribute and party with Symphonic Ibiza, Bohemian Disco, Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, and Martin Kemp Back to the 80s, before the Festival closes with Proms in the Park on Sunday 7 August.

Until 7 August, tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

RHS Tatton Park

RHS Tatton Park is back! - Credit: Celia Baxendale

Back for 2022 in all its floral glory, RHS Tatton is an extravaganza of all things garden. Be inspired by the glorious show gardens, and marvel at how much you can do with even a very limited space in the Small Tatton Gardens. Be dazzled by floral displays (and grab yourself something you have never seen before) in the Floral Marquee, where growers gather to display the results of their decades of experience. Be impressed by the entries into the Young Designers Competition, this a new crop of up-and-coming designers will be vying for the coveted crown of Young Designer of the Year 2022. Enjoy talks and demonstrations from florists and growers in the Practical Gardening Theatre, while younger visitors can get their hands dirty in Homestead and learn more about the natural environment with Earth’s Riches, a new display that explores the wonders of soil and how to create the perfect compost from waste food. Foodies will love the Taste of Tatton, with talks and cooking demonstrations led by Mark Diacono and appearances by leading chefs including Adam Reid, Great British Menu Winner and Head Chef at The Midland hotel in Manchester. There’s so much going on you will need all day to do it – with time for a sit-down lunch, of course!

20 – 24 July, rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-flower-show-tatton-park

Manchester Craft Beer Festival

Manchester Craft Beer Festival - Credit: Manchester Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy the ultimate beer exploration experience with a line-up of world-class breweries, including Bundobust, Salt Beer Factory, Stone and Wood, Signature, Lost and Grounded and Campervan.

This year the organisers have pulled out all the stops to deliver a food line-up that encompasses some of the best young chef talent in the North West - who will be taking the reins on their new open fire pits feasting concept - and Manchester’s favourite foodie destinations.

New for 2022 are The Fire Pits, featuring a series of guests chefs and live fire specialists serving up a signature dish for hungry festival goers. On Friday you’ll catch Tom Bray from Country Fire Kitchen, while on Saturday Ronnie Aronica from Bench and Belzan’s Sam Grainger take over. From The Ashes BBQ will have their own dedicated pit throughout the entire festival. Also on the line-up Northern Quarter’s Chakalaka and Chorlton’s Jerk Junction.

23 – 23 July, manchestercraftbeerfestival.com

An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick

Noel Fitzpatrick - Credit: ReadingPR

One of the world’s most renowned, and certainly the nation’s most loved orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeon, Noel Fitzpatrick – The Supervet from the hit Channel 4 show - will be bringing his unique ethos, incredible stories and remarkable bionic innovations to the Lowry Theatre this autumn.

Noel will share a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, demonstrating why love really is all that matters – and how our pets can teach us very important life lessons.

Noel said: ‘I am so excited to be back on stage to share stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am, through all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year.’

13 November, thelowry.com

Moonlight Flicks @ The Lambing Shed

Enjoy movie night at the Farm - Credit: Moonlight Flicks

The Lambing Shed, near Knutsford, has joined forces with Storyhouse Chester to bring open air cinema to the farm. Enjoy iconic movie Pretty Woman under the stars, on 29 July; grab a bite to eat and a drink from their very own street food van, and enjoy a film that left an impression on millions in 1990, as Julia Roberts smiled her way into everybody’s hearts. On August 4th, settle down to something a little more contemporary, a little darker, but no less gripping – The House of Gucci. Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and based on a true story, this is a must-see for anybody with even a passing interest in fashion, the rich and the famous, and murder most foul...

moonlightflicks.co.uk