What's on in Colchester this Christmas?

Christmas is in full swing in Colchester. This year’s Christmas Lights Switch On saw the streets of Colchester full again, with Actual Radio hosting the traditional start to the seasonal festivities at Lion Walk Shopping Centre, with appearances from Widow Twanky and Humphrey the Camel from the Mercury Theatre, Colchester’s All Star Rock School and a first sighting of Father Christmas.

It was the perfect start to the festive celebrations that are set to make Britain’s oldest town a very special place to be in the build up to Christmas 2021. Sam Good, Colchester BID manager, is excited by the month ahead and the chance to get back to celebrating Christmas in style after the difficulties of last year.

The light switch on event at Red Lion Walk in Colchester - Credit: Steve Brading



Sam explains: 'Many of us missed out on seeing family and friends last year, so we want to make up for it this year. There’s a raft of entertainment and free parking on our late Wednesdays throughout December this year, to encourage after-school visits in the town. Our North Pole Post Office is open on Culver Street, in the old Build a Bear unit, and is full of activities, colouring, competitions and interactive screens. For us it’s all about that family interaction and getting people into the mindset that a town is more than just a retail destination.'

Fenwick has long been an icon of Colchester High Street, particularly at Christmas time, and this year there is something for all ages to enjoy. Santa’s Grotto returns, and will be the biggest the store has created to date. Alongside Santa, the grotto is themed from the movie sensation Shaun the Sheep.

In fact, Fenwick have really made a meal of the chance to meet Santa this Christmas. Join in the Santa Breakfast Club or the Santa Supper Club at Carluccio’s in store, and your visit to see Santa will include a pom-pom making activity with the help of some cheeky elves, and the chance to relax with a coffee or a glass of fizz for the adults.

Mark Turner, Divisional Sales Manager at Fenwick, explains: 'This is a very special time of year for everyone and Fenwick has some very exciting events and activities planned. We want everyone to enjoy their shopping experience with us. Our Concierge Service helps you with all your shopping needs while if you are struggling to find that special gift, or a to me, from me treat, our Personal Shopping Advisor knows exactly what to look for and where to find it.

'This year we’ve also launched Fenwick at Home, a unique collection of hidden gems, from Portuguese linens and Tuscan cashmere throws to British botanical candles and chic cashmere loungewear, all perfect as gifts or just to bring some extra Christmas cheer.'

In our modern high streets, a trip into town is about so much more than just visiting the shops and Colchester is leading the way in offering a diverse experience. It’s something Colchester BID has a constant focus on. Sam continues: 'Our whole campaign this year is about bringing people together, giving them a place to catch up, dwell and of course spend in our retail spaces, eat out, drink out and hopefully stay over with their family and friends.'

The George in Colchester lit up for Christmas - Credit: Richard Blaxall



Having been on the High Street of Colchester for more than 500 years, The George Hotel has been bringing family and friends together for generations, proving a popular retreat for when the retail therapy gets too much. This advent you can try a timeless Afternoon Tea with a festive twist in the chic T at the George tearoom.

The stunning Christmas décor at The George is a true festive delight, thanks in no small part to local specialists in seasonal decoration, Poplar Nurseries, bringing that unmistakable Christmas sparkle to many shopfronts throughout Colchester.

As an extra celebration, The George and Poplar Nurseries are working together to offer a special festive competition, giving a free meal at The George Hotel plus a Christmas hamper from Poplar Nurseries. Find out more here.

Poplar Nurseries Christmas hamper - Credit: Poplar Nurseries



