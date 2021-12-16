Whether it's family fun, getting creative or a winter wonderland you're looking for, Julie Lucas has 10 ideas to keep you and the family entertained during the Christmas holidays...

Winter in the Europe area at Markshall Estate - Credit: Bryan Shaw

Winter Walk

Woodland walks throughout December

Wild Wednesday, December 22

If you go down to the wood today… you are in for a great time. Visit the Wild Wood at Markshall Estate in Coggeshall and get creative using the natural environment around you. The estate team will be on hand with heaps of free activities. There are also three marked woodland walks in the estate. Try the historical Old Deer Park Walk, catch great views of the little-changed landscapes on the Bench Meadow Wood Walk or look for the resident fallow deer that make the Crowlands Wood their home. If the relatives are driving you mad over the Christmas break, visit the estate’s Silent Space and soak up nature.

markshall.org.uk

Drive-in Christmas movies

December 3-24

Who doesn’t love a Christmas film? And what could be better than seeing it on a huge outdoor screen in Colchester? Inspired by the drive-in cinemas popular in America in the fifties, Nightflix has given the experience an update. Tune in via your car’s FM radio and enjoy classic movies including Love Actually, Home Alone, Polar Express and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. While you snuggle up in your car and enjoy the movie, food can be ordered and delivered to the car - try the rollover dogs or thick shakes or bring your own snacks.

nightflix.co.uk

Enchanted Audley End

December 9-12, 16-23 and 27-30

Experience the past in a new light this Christmas and explore the illuminated grounds and gardens of Audley End. The English Heritage site will be transformed into a magical wonderland with sound and colour, giant lilies lighting up the river, a fairy garden and a twinkly tunnel of lights. The house will be also be illuminated with stunning projections. Afterwards, warm up with a glass of mulled wine, toast a marshmallow under the stars or ride on the traditional carousel. The shop will also be open for last-minute Christmas gifts and artisan food.

english-heritage.org.uk

Christmas concerts

December 16, Colchester

December 10, 17, Chelmsford

Start warming up those vocal chords as Mercury Theatre, Colchester hosts A Very Merry Christmas Concert. Don’t worry, you don’t need the voice of Mariah Carey, everyone is welcome to attend. The free concert includes seasonal songs (who doesn’t love a rousing rendition of O Come All Ye Faithful?), readings and memorable performances from the Mercury team and panto cast. A festive treat for all the family. There are also Carols for Everyone at the magnificent Chelmsford Cathedral on December 10 and 17. The popular service includes 45 minutes of readings and familiar carols.

mercurytheatre.co.uk

chelmsfordcathedral.org.uk





Add the personal touch to your home with a homemade wreath or Christmas decoration - Credit: Essex Wildlife Trust

Christmas crafts

December 11 and 18, Brentwood

December 11, Basildon

December 16, Waltham Abbey

Have yourself a very crafty Christmas. Visit the woodland Christmas workshop at Thorndon Countryside Centre in Brentwood and make wooden ornaments and mini wreaths from natural materials to decorate the home, priced at £10. Alternatively, create a Christmas wreath or floral arrangement at Waltham Abbey Community Centre. No experience is necessary and materials, flowers and foliage are provided, £21.50.

essexwt.org.uk

eppingforestdc





See the real Rudolph and his friends at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Tom Smith

Animal magic

Take a walk on the wild side and discover Rudolph’s cousins, Ronnie, Ash, Hickory and Sami at Colchester Zoo. Walk through the Enchanted Woodland, see if you can spot the magical fairies and mischievous pixies and their little homes and make homemade Christmas decorations in the Elves Workshop. There are more than 200 species to see at the zoo, including Amur tigers, sun bears and Komodo dragons. Adults £20.99, children £18.49.

colchester-zoo.com





Bob is back

Until January 9, 2022

Young Essex artist Noah, aka Background Bob, returns with a new exhibition featuring more than 200 artworks by leading international artists, tattooists and sculptors. This unique project started last year when, unable to attend school, Noah started painting for fun on cardboard. Noah’s stepfather, Nathan Jones, posted on Instagram asking for artists to add their own design to Noah's bright artworks; the collaborations raised £100,000 for charity. There’s an eclectic range of work, from dinosaurs, wildlife and comic-book figures to familiar faces from film and music. @background_bob and his amazing friends – guess who’s back! is on at Firstsite in Colchester.

firstsite.uk



Dancing on ice

Channel your inner Torvill and Dean and take to the ice. You may wobble like baby deer rather than gracefully glide, but skating is a wonderful winter experience. Riverside Leisure Centre in Chelmsford has festive skating from December 20-23 and 27-30. Meet Pops the Penguin and sing along to Christmas songs. Alternatively, visit the Skating Winter Spectacular with real ice rink and winter-themed mini fun fair at Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park, South Woodham Ferrers. Hire of skates is included in the price and little ones can use the penguin aids. Warm up with hot chocolate and festive food afterwards. £14.99 per person.

marshfarm.co.uk





Christmas escape

Unfortunately, we don’t mean to a Caribbean Island or from the mother-in-law, but this escape room at Know Escape in Chelmsford is great fun. With so many elves in elf isolation Santa needs your help. You have sixty minutes to work with family and friends, solve the puzzles and unlock the riddles to be set free. It's suitable for all the family but recommended for ages six upwards; the game can be played by up to eight people. Know Escape also has another festive adventure, When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney, at Maldon Escape Rooms. See website for prices.

chelmsfordescaperooms.co.uk



Treasure hunt

Take the kids on a hunt. Braintree town centre have 27 gingerbread characters hidden around the town in shops and businesses. Grab a trail map from Braintree Town Hall, Braintree Library or Causeway House, locate all the characters and receive a certificate of thanks from Father Christmas, a sticker and the chance to win a prize in the draw. If you want to discover more of our lovely county, Treasure Trails have 14 around Essex including a detective mystery trail in Harwich.

treasuretrails.co.uk



