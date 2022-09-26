13 must-see shows this October in Herts

Guide to the best events in Hertfordshire this October

Watford Fringe

September 30-October 2, Watford

These an impressive line-up of theatre, music, comedy and family fun shows at this year's Watford Fringe. Now in its sixth year, the festival includes more than 70 performances at 10 venues around the town. There's music from the likes of Rock Choir, Deep Six Blues, Tom Cole, and Jon Pickard on a crazy-looking harp-guitar. Comedy includes Rosie Holt, Steve 'Action Figure Archive' Mclean and a four-header Labelled Disabled night. Theatre performances feature the Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Indian classical dance and Secret Cabaret Club. There are also online-only shows as well as bonus performances after the festival.

watfringe.co.uk

Ballet black

October 5, Watford

This dance company has given a platform to dancers of black and Asian decent for 20 years. To celebrate the anniversary, Ballet Black will be performing a double-bill of new works at Watford Palace Theatre. Say It Loud is choreographed by company founder Cassa Pancho, and charts Ballet Black's pioneering work, from early struggles to a reputation for imaginative dance. Black Sun, by acclaimed South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma, explores ancestry. From £16.

watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

Omid Djalili is back touring with his Good Times tour - Credit: Andy Robinson @ Photofarm



Let the good times roll

October 8, St Albans

With so much doom and gloom at the moment, it's good to know that award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is back where he belongs, on stage and making us laugh. The Good Times Tour at Alban Arena looks back on life in lockdown - during a Zoom gig he was muted by 639 people - and life since. It's intelligent, at times provocative but always entertaining. The Huffington Post said: 'hysterically funny and at the same time so poignant and powerful that calling it stand-up barely does it justice.' £25.

alban-arena.co.uk

The much loved story Little Women is being performed at Watford Palace Theatre - Credit: Fraser Band



Little Women

October 11-22, Watford

Published in 1868, Little Women has become one of the English language's best loved novels. The story of the March family, Marmee and her daughters - beautiful Meg, tomboy Jo, sensitive Beth and spoilt Amy - was inspired by author Louisa May Alcott's formative experiences. As the family struggle to survive in New England during the American Civil War, it's a story with laughter, tears and drama but one that ultimately lifts the spirits. The Stage said this adaption 'refreshes the classic tale'. £10.

watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

Commitments originals

October 13, Hoddesdon

Stars From The Commitments are coming to The Spotlight to 'stir your soul' as part of their Great Dublin Soul Revival tour. The Dublin band features original cast members and musicians from the Bafta award winning film and hit soundtrack albums. Dance in the aisles to soul classics including Mustang Sally, In The Midnight Hour and Take Me To The River. Blues Brothers star Dan Aykroyd said it was 'the best soul review' he had ever seen. £26.

thespotlightvenue.com

Mum's the word

October 12, Potters Bar

Nobody tells you the real truths about parenthood until it's too late and you are left holding the baby. Mum's The Word takes us on a journey from pregnancy pitfalls to teenage tantrums. Whether it's leaving the house without a bra, crying over frozen peas or throwing your teenagers' clothes out the window because they won't tidy their rooms, these lovely ladies have stories that will reassure that you are not alone. It's an emotional rollercoaster that will have you laughing one minute and reaching for the tissues the next. Leave the kids at home and enjoy the mother of all shows. Suitable for 16-plus. From £25.

wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

Lizzy Ball and Alejandro Tamagno perform in A Musical Portrait of Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinksy, part of the Octagon Music Society's new season - Credit: Silvia Cruz



Musical portrait

October 16, Watford

The Octagon Music Society kicks off its new season with a concert focused on the life of a fashion icon and a celebrated composer. A Musical Portrait of Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinksy at Clarendon Muse in Watford features works including Stravinsky's Suite Italienne 1920 from Pulcinella, and Excerpts from The Firebird, Richard Galliano's Tango pour Claude, and Pièce en Forme de Habanera by Ravel. Starring Lizzie Ball on violin and vocals, and Miloš Milivojević on accordion. £18.

octagon-music.weebly.com

La Bohème

October 20, Letchworth

October 28, Potters Bar

The Royal Opera House comes to Letchworth Broadway and Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar for a live screening of La Bohème. In 1900 Paris, penniless writer Rodolfo believes art is all he needs, until he meets Mimì, a lonely seamstress who lives upstairs. A love story ensues that blooms, fades, and rekindles with the passing seasons. While the couple’s friends Marcello and Musetta passionately row and make up, a force greater than love threatens Rodolfo and Mimì. This production of Puccini's opera vividly contrasts the Bohemian apartments with glittering Parisian arcades. From £12.

broadway-letchworth.com

tickets.wyllyottstheatre.co.uk

Fright fest

October 20-30

Head to Letchworth’s Art Deco Broadway cinema, if you dare, for its Halloween Film Festival. Grab your popcorn and enjoy a frightful lineup of great movies including classics The Exorcist: Director’s Cut and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.The whole family can also get involved with special weekend screenings of Casper and Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

broadway-letchworth.com

Nightmare at Ashridge

October 23-30, Ashridge

The perfect setting for a spooky immersive experience, gothic Ashridge House is offering hair-raising tours for families. You'll need to complete the quest through the creepy courtyard to make it out alive! The 11am-3pm slots are aimed at adventurers up to seven years old, with the 4pm-8pm sessions for seven to 12. There are Halloween treats (or tricks?) in the themed food and drink kiosks.

ashridgehouse.org.uk

Haunted history

October 28-31, Hertford, St Albans & Harpenden

In the run up to Halloween, or on that spookiest of nights, take a ghost walk in three ancient Herts towns. An hour-and-a-half of spine-tingles is promised on the Haunted Hertford walk starting at the White Hart in Salisbury Square, with participants encourage to 'dress to thrill'. The St Albans Tour Guides are offering spooky strolls around the city on its Ghosts and Ghouls plus a one-night-only Haunted Harpenden tour. Hear about the phantom organist, ghosts at the White Hart and 'Dorothy'. £6-£7.

gohertford.co.uk

stalbanstourguides.co.uk

Avenue of Trees, Rothamsted Park by Andrew Keenleyside, one of the many paintings on display at Harpenden Arts Society's annual exhibition - Credit: Andrew Keenleyside



Art showcase

October 28-30, Harpenden

Members of Harpenden Arts Club are showing off their considerable talents at the club’s annual free-to-enter exhibition. There'll be more than 250 artworks on show and for sale at Harpenden Trust Centre in a range of styles and media including watercolours, oils and acrylics. Visitors will get the chance to pick their favourite for the best in show. The friendly club offers demonstrations and workshops from September to May and outdoor sketching in the summer months.

harpendenartsclub.org.uk

Herts Half Marathon

October 30, Knebworth

Get your running gear together for the Hertfordshire Half Marathon and 10k. The popular fundraising event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support takes in the grounds of Knebworth House and surrounding closed-to-traffic lanes, starting and finishing in front of the historic property. To welcome you at the end are refreshments, a big cheer from well-wishers, a medal and a t-shirt, so you can brag to family and friends about your achievement. A great event for both seasoned and novice runners. Entry £28 for 10k, £42 for half marathon.

hertshalf.com