10 things to do in Kent this October

From theatre shows to thrilling workshops, these are some of the best things to do in Kent this October...

Theatre

Les Misérables

September 29-October 29

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables is heading to The Marlowe. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by, with scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

£25-£110, The Marlowe, Canterbury, marlowetheatre.com



Exhibition

Luxmuralis

October 4-8

Explore the beauty of our planet this Autumn, as Luxmuralis returns for another spectacular light show at Rochester Cathedral. Suitable for all ages, this stunning installation sees the inside of the Cathedral transformed into a visual journey to reflect upon life on today’s planet. Witness the sun, the oceans, and the clouds, as you move throughout the building. The show has been created by award-winning artistic collaboration of Peter Walker (sculptor) and David Harper (composer).

£8, £4.50 child, Rochester Cathedral, rochestercathedral.org



Family fun

Science Fair

October 8-9

Have you got a budding Einstein in your family? Head over to Kent Life (the farm, not us!) for a celebration of all things science. Visitors can have whizz-popping fun learning about shooting stars, discovering chemistry wonders with soaring rockets, and use forensics to examine a ‘crime scene’ and dust for fingerprints. Plus the farm’s cute animals will get involved too, with life cycles and the critter corner with bugs, snakes and spiders all making fun learning opportunities.

£12, Kent Life, Maidstone, kentlife.org.uk

Learn how to make cider at Brogdale Farm in Faversham - Credit: Getty Images/AlexPro9500



Workshop

Cider Making

October 14, 27 and 28

Learn to make cider with Michael White at Brogdale Farm, where you can spend the day getting ‘hands on’ by heading out into the orchards to gather apples, before pressing them into juice ready to ferment. You will leave with up to 15 litres of freshly pressed apple juice with full instructions and guidance on the fermenting process. This course promises to be a fun day out as well as a great learning experience.

£105, Brogdale Farm, Faversham, brogdalecollections.org



Music

London Calling

October 15

The UK’s premier tribute to The Clash, London Calling, will be paying homage by playing the album in its entirety in sequence at the Dreamland ballroom. Released in April 1977, the self-titled debut LP by The Clash reached number 12 in the UK charts and is regarded as one of the greatest punk albums of all time. London Calling will be performing the entire LP in sequence before playing a selection of hits and fan favourites by The Clash.

£16.50, Dreamland, Margate, dreamland.co.uk



Meet-and-greet

Only Fools and Horses

October 1

Fans of the classic BBC TV comedy Only Fools and Horses won't want to miss the chance to meet the actors behind five of the show's regular characters, Mental Micky, Jevon, Tony Angelino, Mickey Pearce and Alan Perkins, at The Alexander in Faversham this month. The boys will share stories about their time on the series and take questions from the audience, plus beforehand, there'll be an opportunity to have your photo taken with the boys. Show-related merchandise will be available, either to buy or to win in the raffle and auction - and you can get your goodies signed by the stars themselves.

£30, thealex.org.uk



Workshop

Forest Bathing

October 16

Learn how to soak in the beauty of nature at this forest bathing session. connect with Nature through a variety of simple exercises or reflections. Tansy will guide you through exercises and reflections, where you can spend time quietly sitting or standing and observing the environment around you. The practice has been scientifically proven to be an effective support for physical and mental health illnesses and wellbeing. At the end, there will be a tea ceremony with healthy snacks.

£29, Staffhurst Woods, Edenbridge, tansyinthewild.com

You're sure to have a roarsome time at The Orchard Theatre - Credit: Robert Day



Theatre

Dinosaur World Live

October 20-22

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this interactive show for all the family. Grab your compass and join intrepid explorers across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant the tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, giraffatitan, microraptor and segnosaurus. There will also be a special meet and greet after the show.

£16, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford, orchardtheatre.co.uk