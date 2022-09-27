What's on in Norfolk in October 2022

Our guide to some of the best festivals, theatre, music and hallowe'en events and things to do in Norfolk in October

THEATRE

ALL THE HEATH’S A STAGE

Mousehold Heath is the stage for Rebel Rabble, a large-scale, immersive promenade performance inspired by Kett’s Rebellion, staged by Norwich-based Limbik Theatre and Norwich Theatre on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to October 2.

FAMILY FANTASY

The Chronicles of Atom and Luna follows the adventures of two children left home alone and saved from starvation by the arrival of a magical childminder. The fantastical journey through nature and time, written by poet and broadcaster Murray Lachlan Young, is at Wells Maltings on September 30 and October 1, and Norwich Theatre Stage Two on October 15 and 16.

SET IN CROMER, STAGED IN NORWICH

After a sell-out run in London, Time and Tide has come home. Its Norfolk dates include Sheringham Little Theatre on October 7-8, Wells Maltings on October 10, The Corn Hall in Diss on October 11, St George’s Theatre, Great Yarmouth, on October 12, The Carnegie, Thetford on October 13 and Stage Two at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 18-23. The drama in a café on Cromer Pier is described as ‘an LGBT comic drama about a Norfolk community struggling with change.’

THRILLER

Back-to-back thrillers Last Shot and Confess were created for the village festival in Guestwick, near Reepham, by Raising Cain Productions. They will be at The Halls, Norwich, on October 20, Bawdeswell Village Hall on October 22, North Wymondham Community Centre on October 25, Aylsham Town Hall on October 26 and Sheringham Little Theatre on October 31. Tickets from www.raisingcainproductions.com

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Mamma Mia runs at Norwich Theatre Royal from October 4-22. The tale of love, friendship and identity is set on a Greek island and told through the hits of ABBA.

The Black Blues Brothers are acrobats performing a comedy tribute to the cult film with jumps, fire, somersault routines, human pyramids and more on October 23.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with a group of British retirees embarking on a new life. October 25-29.

Julie, Madly, Deeply is a charming yet cheeky cabaret take on the life of Dame Julie Andrews at Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

NORWICH PLAYHOUSE

On October 8, Julie, Madly, Deeply is a charming yet cheeky cabaret take on the life of Dame Julie Andrews featuring her songs from Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady and stories of her life.

Spend an evening with Norfolk-based actor Graham Cole, best known as PC Tony Stamp in The Bill, as he shares stories of his 50 years in film, TV and theatre in Graham Cole: So You Think You Know Me, on October 15.

Improvised wizarding comedy show Spontaneous Potter Kidz is based on audience suggestions and the Harry Potter universe on October 29.

WILDLIFE

“We know that being outside makes us happy and keeps us well. And yet today’s children spend less time outdoors than prisoners,” said Norfolk Wildlife Trust president Patrick Barkham. Drawing on his experiences as a parent and forest school volunteer, his talk Wild Children, Wilder Norwich, at The Forum, Norwich, on October 19, asks how we can have wild children and a wilder city for everyone.

Really Wild Half Term from October 23-28 at the Cley Marshes visitor centre has free morning and afternoon family activities including making plant pots and bird feeders.

Join Cley and Salthouse warden George Baldock on a walk around the reserve on October 25.

Bones and Body Bits on October 28 at the Hickling Broad visitor centre is a chance to look at the natural history collection, tell the difference between deer and fox skulls and identify what an owl has eaten.

Book all events at norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk

OPEN GARDEN

East Ruston Old Vicarage Gardens are open in aid of the National Garden Scheme charities on October 15.

East Ruston Old Vicarage Gardens are open in aid of the National Garden Scheme charities on October 15 - Credit: Supplied by National Garden Scheme

The Hostry Festival - Credit: The Hostry Festival

FESTIVALS

The Hostry Festival runs from October 21 to November 6, based in Norwich Cathedral Close. Highlights include Churchill’s granddaughter Emma Soames (interviewed in this issue of Norfolk) festival patron and Oscar winning actress Hayley Mills talking about her new autobiography, the main drama production Ring Round the Moon, and Lady Anne Glenconner of Holkham talking about her extraordinary life.

The spectacular Fire on the Water festival returns to Great Yarmouth for its second year from October 22-29 – moving from the Venetian Waterways to the beach. See light and fire installations, plus dance, acrobatics, and a fire-breathing dragon.

Norwich Beer Festival is at St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls from October 24-29.

Hymns are the theme of the annual St Faith flower festival in St Mary and St Andrew church, Newton St Faith, in aid of the parish churches of Horsham St Faith, Spixworth and Crostwick near Norwich on September 8 and 9, 10am-4pm (with a festival holy communion service from 10-11am on the Sunday.)

The King’s Lynn Poetry Festival, on September 30 and October 1 features a tribute to Norfolk poet Anthony Thwaite, who died earlier this year, with contributions from Wendy Cope, Fleur Adcock and Blake Morrison.

HALLOWE’EN

PrimEvil returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for its 13th year of fear on selected nights from Friday October 14 to 31. Five huge haunts include Mayhem Manor Hotel with mazes and corridors, Route 666, the Crypt, and the Circus of Terror.

Discover the ghosts of the Broads in a Hallowe’en trail at the Museum of the Broads in Stalham from October 20-30.

Pensthorpe, near Fakenham, has a Poisons and Potions trail from October 22-30. Designed to help families distinguish poisonous plants from safer counterparts, explorers can hunt for picture clues around the Norfolk nature reserve and learn spooktacular facts. There will also be arts and crafts activities including pumpkin carving.

The Dobbies store in King’s Lynn is hosting activities for children including fancy dress, a monster parade and crafts from October 27-30. Booking advised.

Halloween at Pensthorpe - Credit: Steve Adams

MUSIC

See the Rock For Heroes tour, supporting military charity Help For Heroes, at Kings Lynn Corn Exchange on October 1. The seven-piece band will play rock classics including Bon Jovi, Prince and the Eagles.

The Academy of St Thomas will be playing Dvorak and Brahms as part of a concert at St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich on October 9, with cellist Alexander Baillie and conductor Benjamin Pope. Tickets from Ticketsource or 0333 666 3366.

Beth Orton brings her tour home to Norfolk, playing at the Norwich Arts Centre on October 10.

Beth Orton - Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

Courtney Pine and Zoe Rahman will be at Norwich Playhouse - Credit: Alfred George Bailey

Courtney Pine presents Spirituality featuring Zoe Rahman at Norwich Playhouse on October 11, with music from his new album.

Coldplay tribute band Coldplace will play Cromer Pier on October 15. “We’ve been busy studying the brand new Coldplay sets and have also had a chat with Phil Harvey from Coldplay about their new style and the brand new tracks,” said Coldplace’s Shane Crofts. The show will include lasers, lights and the Xylobands that Coldplay use.

The Undertones will be playing at the Waterfront, Norwich, on October 20.

The World of Gilbert and Sullivan, staged by the Wandering Minstrels at St Catherine’s Church, Ludham on October 22, includes songs from shows including The Pirates of Penzance, The Yeomen of the Guard and The Gondoliers. Tickets from 01692 678654.

The Music of Carole King follows the career of one of the most successful songwriters in the history of popular music. See Carole performing her own songs and songs recorded by Aretha Franklin, The Drifters, The Monkees, The Beatles, and James Taylor at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on October 26.

Hear Isata Kanneh-Mason with the Fantasia Orchestra at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich on October 29.

FASHION SHOW

A fashion show in aid of Norfolk-based breast cancer charity Keeping Abreast features 24 models who have all had breast reconstruction following a cancer diagnosis or the discovery of a hereditary cancer gene. The More Than Just Fashion Shows at the Norfolk Showground, on October 25 and 26 will showcase the latest looks from local retailers. See daywear, eveningwear and lingerie, plus music, dancing and entertainment.

EXHIBITIONS

Visions of Ancient Egypt at the Sainsbury Centre explores the enduring appeal of Egypt in art and design from the ancient past to the present day – exactly a century after Howard Carter, of Swaffham, discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb. Until January 1.

See work by textile group TOPstitch, including embroideries inspired by the North Norfolk chalk reef, at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor centre, Cley from October 26 to November 8.

Charlie Haylock and Ralph Fiennes on the film set of The Dig - Credit: Larry Horricks/Netflix©2021

DIG AND DIALECT

Hear the behind-the-scenes story of the making of The Dig, about the discovery of the ancient Sutton Hoo royal ship burial, at a funny and fascinating one-man-show talk by dialect coach Charlie Haylock on October 15 in Bergh Apton church. Tickets £12. Proceeds to the church and the Trussell Trust Foodbank. berghapton.org.uk

VIKINGS

Beautiful Viking objects on loan from the British Museum are on show in Vikings, History on Your Doorstep, at the Ancient House Museum of Thetford Life, until July 2023.