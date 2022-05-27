What’s On June 2022

Grace Jones is headlining Kite, an innovative new festival of ideas and music at Kirtlington Park - Credit: Andrea Klarin

Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

MUSIC

Chamber Music Recital

Chamber music recital and garden reception with The Elmore String Quartet in aid of The Nelson Trust, followed by supper. Tickets £75.

Wednesday, June 1, 6-9pm, St Stephen’s Church, Moreton Valence, GL2 7NB, tel: 01453 885633, nelsontrust.com

FOOD FESTIVAL

Blenheim Palace Food Festival

The festival for food lovers is returning to Blenheim for its eighth year over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, featuring artisan food stalls, celebrity chefs in our Festival Kitchen and lots of foodie experiences.

June 2-5, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, blenheimpalace.com

FAMILY

Cotswold Festival of Steam

The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway’s ‘Somerset & Dorset Remembered’-themed event, with a total of nine engines in steam.

June 3-5, GWSR, Winchcombe, GL54 5LD, gwsr.com

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Wychwood

Featuring live music from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Levellers, Deacon Blue, The Undertones, The Selecter, Peter Hook & The Light, and much more.

June 3-5, Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com

FAMILY

Beckford Jubilee Open Village

With 12 open gardens, flower displays in the historic church, classic cars, stalls, afternoon teas with homemade cakes, a champagne bar, barbecue, ice creams and much more! Entry £5 (U16 free). Dogs welcome. Free parking at Beckford Village Hall, GL20 7AA.

June 4 & 5, 1-5pm, with family Jubilee celebrations from 5pm on Sunday, tel: 01386 882002, beckfordopenvillage.org.uk

SCULPTURE EXHIBITION

Fresh Air Sculpture 2022

The glorious celebration of contemporary art in the beautiful setting of Quenington Old Rectory’s extensive gardens is back!

June 5-26, The Old Rectory, Quenington, GL7 5BN, freshairsculpture.com

TALK

Re-opening the Steam Railway to Broadway

Join Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway chairman Richard Johnson as he recounts the story of how the railway was painstakingly brought back to life.

Thursday, June 9, 7pm, Broadway Museum & Art Gallery, tel: 01386 859047, broadwaymuseum.org.uk

FAMILY FESTIVAL

Kite

Innovative new festival of ideas and music, featuring Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, Tom Misch, TLC, David Miliband, Delia Smith, George Monbiot and Jarvis Cocker.

June 10-12, Kirtlington Park, Oxfordshire, OX5 3JN, kitefestival.co.uk

FAMILY

Classic Cars, Trucks & Gardens

Fundraising day in support of Pied Piper Appeal, with classic vehicles, food court and entertainment.

June 12, Highnam Court, Gloucester, GL2 8DP, piedpiperappeal.co.uk/event/classic-cars-gardens-highnam-court

WORKSHOP

Cotswolds in Watercolour

James Harris will guide you through a series of short exercises to develop your brush skills. All materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Cost: £30 per adult, £25 members.

Thursday, June 16, 10am-2pm, Corinium Museum, Cirencester, coriniummuseum.org

CONCERT

Burford Singers

A summer concert from Burford Singers, to include works by Handel, Parry, Fauré, Elgar and Bruckner, conducted by Brian Kay with accompanist Robin Baggs.

Sunday, June 19, 7.30pm, Church of St John the Baptist, Burford OX18 4RY, burfordsingers.org.uk

ARTS FESTIVAL

Handmade in Oxford

Creatives from across the country return to Handmade Oxford, The International Contemporary Arts Festival, showcasing a wide range of disciplines, from ceramics, glass and jewellery, to print, sculpture and wood.

June 23-26, 10am-5pm, Waterperry Gardens, OX33 1LA, handmadeinbritain.co.uk

FLOWER SHOW

Blenheim Palace Flower Show

A riot of colour and fragrance with weird and wonderful plants, and featuring the UK’s finest nurseries and growers giving expert advice and gardening ideas.

June 24-26, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, OX20 1UL, blenheimpalace.com

FOOD FESTIVAL

Cheltenham Food & Drink Festival

Celebrating 14 years with the usual offerings of amazing chefs, wine producers, music bands, exhibitors and more.

June 24-26, Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW, cheltenhamfooddrinkfestival.co.uk

FAMILY FESTIVAL

Americana Fest

A new three-day festival of American culture with performances from some of the biggest names in comedy and the UK’s Americana music scene, on four stages, plus family activities, workshops, vintage cars, and American food trucks and bars.

July 1-3, The American Museum & Gardens, Bath, BA2 7BD, americanmuseum.org/americanafest