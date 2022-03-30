Our guide to the best things to do in the Cotswolds this month

EXHIBITION

A Thread of Light

This exhibition showcases spectacular, unique glass artworks by three generations of internationally-renowned kiln-cast glass artists five of whom live and work in Stroud. It first showed at Liuli Taipei Museum, Taiwan, in September 2019, followed by six months at Liuli China Museum, Shanghai.

May 1-June 12, The Museum in the Park, Stratford Park, Stroud, GL5 5AF, museuminthepark.org.uk

Eternal Exchange XXII by Sally Fawkes is part of A Thread of Light at The Museum in the Park - Credit: Sally Fawkes

LIT FEST

Chipping Campden Literature Festival

This year on the theme of 'Justice', with a focus on unusual court hearings or trials, plus events on popular fiction, poetry and memoir, and biographies of groundbreaking writers, including William Hogarth and DH Lawrence. Campden Music Festival runs from May 7-21.

May 3-7, campdenmayfestivals.co.uk

FAMILY

The RHS Malvern Spring Festival

Returning after a two-year break, this four-day extravaganza is the trailblazer for the RHS flower show season, a seed bed for emerging talent and an opportunity to learn from some of the country’s best-known gardening personalities.

May 5-8, Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcestershire, rhsmalvern.co.uk

The Mayor and Queen's chairs outside the church in Randwick - Credit: Candia McKormack

FAMILY

Randwick Wap

Randwick celebrates 50 years of this unique custom, involving mayor-making, a mop man, cheese rolling and lots of fairground fun, stalls, street food and music afterwards in The Carpenters Arms and The Vine Tree. Procession starts at 12.45pm by the war memorial. Entry is free.

Saturday, May 7, Randwick Village Green, GL6 6HS, randwick.org.uk

FUNDRAISING

Enchanted Ball

Local charity Sunflowers Suicide Support will be having an enchanting evening with three-course meal, entertainment and surprises, to support the work they do. Tickets start at £60 per person.

Saturday, May 7, Hatherley Manor Hotel, sunflowerssuicidesupport.org.uk

Sanda, Mary, Otis, Dilys and Hester, by Catherine Rayner - Credit: Catherine Rayner

EXHIBITION

The Dog Show

A solo exhibition by the beloved, award-winning children’s author and illustrator Catherine Rayner. Catherine has chosen the dog theme, largely since becoming a dog owner herself, to Otto the miniature dachshund.

May 7-28, Sarah Wiseman Gallery, 40-41 South Parade, Oxford, OX2 7JL, wisegal.com

FAMILY

The Bath Festival

With outstanding array of authors, musicians and influential thinkers lined up to entertain and inspire you, the annual world-renowned festival, celebrating books and music in a beautiful city returns.

May 13-21, various venues, bathfestivals.org.uk

Inspiring Meadowlands will take place at dusk in the water meadows at Thyme on Thursday, May 19 - Credit: Hugo Rittson-Thomas

TALK

Inspiring Meadowlands

An evening talk with Plantlife’s specialist grassland advisor Matt Pitts, Countrylife gardens editor Tiffany Daneff, and photographer Hugo Rittson-Thomas, taking place at dusk in the water meadows at Thyme. £35.

Thursday, May 19, Thyme, Southrop Manor Estate, GL7 3NX, tel: 01367 850174, thyme.co.uk

FAMILY

Tewkesbury Big Weekend

Bringing the Gloucestershire town and river together for a great weekend on the theme of 'Royal Celebration', with a parade, dog show, stalls, Picnic in the Park, and live entertainment.

May 21 & 22, tewkesburybigweekend.co.uk

EXHIBITION

Guild Crafts Tetbury

The Gloucestershire Guild of Craftsmen bring their selling exhibition of contemporary design and craft to Tetbury. Every day a designer/maker in jewellery, ceramics, weaving, book making, and basketry will demonstrate how they work and also explain their inspirations and techniques to visitors.

May 21-29, 10am-6pm daily (5pm on Sunday), Market House, Tetbury, GL8 8DA, guildcrafts.org.uk

Music in Country Churches is coming to Holy Trinity Church, Minchinhampton on May 27 & 28 - Credit: musicincountrychurches.org.uk

MUSIC

Music in Country Churches

Starting the 2022 concert season by making its first ever visit to Minchinhampton, with two concerts in Holy Trinity Church: Lotte Betts-Dean (soprano) and James Girling (guitar) on May 27, followed by the English Chamber Orchestra on May 28. There will be pre-concert talks on both evenings, and drinks during the intervals.

May 27 & 28, tel: 0333 666 3366, musicincountrychurches.org.uk

The Boomtown Rats will be appearing at this year's Lechlade Festival - Credit: theboomtownratsofficial.com

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Lechlade Festival

The multi award-winning, family-friendly festival has bounced back for 2022, with over 100 artists, including Alexandra Burke and The Boomtown Rats, performing across five stages.

May 27-29, lechladefestival.co.uk

MUSIC

Chamber Music Recital

A summer evening of music in a 12th-century setting with the renowned Elmore String Quartet, in support of Stroud-based The Nelson Trust. The recital will be followed by supper at adjacent Woodfield House, featuring a lovely walled garden and Yew Walk. Tickets £75 per head via events@nelsontrust.com, 01453 885633 or nelsontrust.com/upcoming-events

Wednesday, June 1, 6pm for 6.30pm, Church of St Stephen, Moreton Valence, Glos.

COUNTRY SHOW

The Royal Bath & West Show

At the heart of the show are the livestock classes; plus there's equine competition; produce - including The British Cider Championship; art exhibitions; pop-up show gardens and so much more!

June 2-4, The Showground, Shepton Mallet, Somerset BA4 6QN, bathandwest.com/royal-bath-and-west-show

MUSIC FESTIVAL

Wychwood Festival

A family-friendly affair at the foot of Prestbury Hills, with music acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Levellers, The Selecter, Deacon Blue and Peter Hook & The Light.

June 3-5, Cheltenham Racecourse, wychwoodfestival.com