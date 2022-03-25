7 great events to book in Kent for April 2022

Book now to avoid disappointment!

Exhibition

A relationship explored

Now open

ALTERNATIVE IMAGE FOR CANTERBURY EXHIBITION Gold medalet showing Bishop Liudhard, whose arrival in Kent started the conversion of the Anglo-Saxons to Christianity - on show at a new exhibition in the Cathedral crypt. Credit: on loan from National Museums Liverpool - Credit: National Museums Liverpool



A major new permanent exhibition in Canterbury Cathedral’s Crypt allows visitors to explore up close, for the first time, a unique collection of artefacts that tell the complex, often violent, story of Church-State relations. Focusing on the power dynamic between archbishops and monarchs, Making History: Church, State and Conflict reveals Canterbury Cathedral’s important role within this relationship, as illustrated in the Cathedral’s buildings, collections, and the stories of its people. You'll find plenty here to look at, from the Black Prince's gauntlets to fragments from Thomas Becket's shrine - and the exhibition is included in the £14 price of entry (children free) to the Cathedral's precinct.

canterbury-cathedral.org

Music

Enjoy a Feast of Fiddles in Chatham this month - Credit: Feast of Fiddles



Fiddling fever

April 3

What started as an idea in a folk club has become a national folk-rock institution. Feast of Fiddles has been variously likened to “a group of geography teachers” or “Bellowhead with bus passes”, but doesn’t seem to be slowing down any! Five men at the top of their game are backed guitars, keyboards, sax and accordion – all held together by legendary drummer Dave Mattacks. Coming to The Brook, Chatham this month, they offer live music entertainment that's sure to be enjoyed by even those who claim not to be fans of the fiddle!

Tickets £20, medwayticketslive.co.uk



Classical Music

Music@Malling

April 23

Over the course of one spring afternoon, renowned ensemble, Chamber Domaine will perform the complete Brandenburg Concertos alongside six new works in the beautiful setting of Malling Abbey, West Malling. That's the chance, then, to hear this wonderful music all in one fell swoop, alongside exciting contemporary pieces from composers including Joseph Phibbs and Deborah Prichard.

Tickets £15 each, or £35 for the afternoon. music@malling.com

Children's show

Dinosaurs rediscovered

Dinosaurs discovered with Dr Ben Garrod at the EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge - Credit: Darren Williams BBC



April 24

Get ready to go on an exciting pre-historic adventure at the EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge, as dinosaur aficionado Dr Ben Garrod explores the biggest, deadliest and weirdest predators that ever roamed the planet in his interactive extravaganza, So you think you know about dinosaurs?. Pitting the knowledge of unwitting adults against their all-knowing kids (and with the show aimed primarily at children from 5-11), Dr Ben presents an educational and highly entertaining afternoon show that also includes film footage from the BBC's Planet Dinosaur programme.

Tickets £14, emftheatre.ticketsolve.com

Comedy

Sandi Toksvig

April 28

Comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner and sometime Kent resident, Sandi Toksvig brings her latest tour to Chatham's Central Theatre this month. Next Slide Please will see her explore reasons to be cheerful after the long months of coronacoaster gloom. Expect fascinatingly funny facts, silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A session with and possibly a game of Covid Lingo Bingo. We're told to expect an evening of warmth, love and laughter - and if that doesn't sound like just what we all need currently, we don't know what does. Tickets from £21.75. medwayticketslive.co.uk

Craft Show

Handmade delights

April 30 - May 2

At the Weald of Kent Country Craft Show at Penshurst Place this month, you'll find outdoor marquees bursting with unique, handcrafted creations from over 150 independent stall holders, with everything from jewellery and clothing, homewares, garden products, art and artisan food on offer. There'll be interactive craft workshops and demonstrations for inspiration, plus vintage rides to keep children entertained and live music throughout the show.

Tickets from £10 thecraftshows.co.uk

Literary Festival

Fi Glover and Jane Garvey: guesting at The Chiddingstone Literary Festival - Credit: BBC/Tricia Yourkevich 2014



Author appearances

April 30-May 2

Chiddingstone's brilliant literary festival is back, with internationally acclaimed as well as local authors and illustrators joining hundreds of happy guests in the beautiful setting of Chiddingstone Castle. A Festival drinks party will offering a unique opportunity to meet some of the authors over a glass of wine and canapés, followed by an unrivalled two-day programme of talks from authors including Nina Stibb, Michael Morpurgo, Patrick Gale and the wonderful Fi Glover and Jane Garvey of hit podcast Fortunately. Kent Life's very own Sarah Salway will also be in conversation with writer Lulah Ellender and landscape designer Marian Boswall. With plenty of events for families and children, plus the castle and grounds to explore, this is one not to miss.

Tickets from £9, chiddingstonecastle.org.uk



