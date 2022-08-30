What's On In Sussex this September

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex

Theatre

September 5-10

The Doctor

Juliet Stevenson stars in The Doctor - Credit: supplied

Theatre Royal Brighton

Olivier-award-winning Juliet Stevenson takes the title role in director Robert Icke’s reimagining of Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. At a private hospital in North London a young girl is fighting for her life - but when a priest comes to help ‘save her soul’ he is denied entry by her doctor, an event which turns into a national scandal.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, tickets from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton





September 8-17

The Mirror Crack'd

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Former Victoria Wood star Susie Blake takes on the role of St Mary Mead’s resident sleuth in Rachel Wagstaff’s new production of the Agatha Christie classic. As the 1960s, a controversial new housing estate and a rich American film star sweep into her sleepy village Jane Marple is confined to a chair after an accident and beginning to wonder if life has passed her by.

7.45pm (not Sun/Mon), 2.30pm matinees Wed and Sat, from £23.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk

September 8

My Last Supper With Jay Rayner

Capitol Theatre, Horsham

Whenever he does a Q&A, award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef judge Jay Rayner is asked if he was on Death Row what his last meal would be. So, he decided to write a book about it - exploring both his own choices for final dishes and telling some food-themed life stories along the way.

7.30pm, £24.50. thecapitolhorsham.com

September 13

Jon Richardson: The Knitwit

Jon is back on the road and worrying about his recycling - Credit: supplied

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Any fans of his Dave series Meet the Richardsons should find plenty to enjoy as Jon goes back on the road - although he may be distracted about whether his recycling is going to be put out on the right day while he’s away.

8pm, £25. eastbournetheatres.co.uk

September 18

An Evening of Comedy

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

The Brighton comedy scene lost one of its biggest characters a year ago, when Phil Jerrod died of a form of sarcoma - a rare family of cancers that begin in the bones and soft tissues - aged just 42.

Little more than a year after his death his friends are getting together in his memory for a charity gig to raise money for Sarcoma UK. On the bill will be Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Seann Walsh, Kerry Godliman, Mark Steel, Angela Barnes, Carl Donnelly, Joe Foster and Michael Fabbri.

7.30pm, £26. brightondome.org





September 20-24

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas and Rula Lenska star in this stage adaptation of the bestselling book - Credit: supplied

Theatre Royal Brighton

Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas and Rula Lenska star in this stage adaptation of the Sunday Times bestseller and hit film about a group of retirees who seek out a new life in India.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton





September 22

Simon Evans: The Work of the Devil

The former Sussex Life columnist looks at the world with new eyes - Credit: supplied

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

After an unexpected personal revelation which turned his world upside down, the former Sussex Life columnist took the opportunity to back over his 23 years in comedy with new eyes. Expect some beautifully observed comedy in what has been described as his most personal show, penned by the man who even made economics entertaining on BBC Radio 4’s Simon Evans Goes to Market.

8pm, £18. ropetacklecentre.co.uk





September 23 - October 15

Woman in Mind

Jenna Russell makes her Chichester debut - Credit: supplied

Chichester Festival Theatre

An accident with a garden rake splits Susan’s world in two in Alan Ayckbourn’s black comedy. Is she enjoying a blissful family life with a career that’s going places, or is she trapped in some kind of suburban hell? Jenna Russell, who won an Olivier for her role in Sunday in the Park with George, plays Susan, under the direction of Anna Mackmin who is making her Chichester debut.

7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees, tickets from £10. cft.org.uk





September 23-24

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo: Swan Lake

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Once seen, never forgotten, this all-male comedy ballet company has been entertaining audiences for almost 50 years with their pitch-perfect spoofs and homages to classical ballet.

7.30pm, from £12.50. brightondome.org





September 24

Dave Gorman: Powerpoint to the People

The Old Market, Hove

Having previously searched the world for 54 people who shared his name, and lived his life according to his horoscope, Dave Gorman has now turned his razorsharp observations onto modern life with his popular Dave show. And once again he’s brought out a Powerpoint presentation to back up his discoveries.

6.45pm, £28.50. theoldmarket.com





September 26

Isy Suttie: Jackpot

The former Peep Show star's has a new touring show - Credit: Matt Crockett

The Old Market, Hove

The former Peep Show star turned author has a great line in confessional, music-tinged comedy. This new touring show, which comes to Hove straight from a residency at London’s Soho Theatre, sees her wrestle with her ongoing search for adventure in life while asking whether, as a mum with a partner, she even needs it anymore?

7.30pm, £18.50. theoldmarket.com





September 26-October 1

The Shawshank Redemption

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

The 1994 big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s novella regularly tops the lists of the best movies of all time. Now the tale of innocent prisoner Andy Dufresne and his attempt to survive in the titular jail is brought to the stage with former EastEnder Joe Absolom in the lead role opposite Ben Onwukwe as the prison fixer Red.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed and Sat, from £23.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





September 27-October 1

The Osmonds: A New Musical

The musical story of The Osmond family's rise to fame - Credit: Pamela Raith

Theatre Royal Brighton

Former drummer Jay Osmond, from the Utah family with 100 million records to their name, has penned this musical story of The Osmonds’ rise. Expect all the hits, from Crazy Horses and Love Me For A Reason to the loathsome Long-Haired Lover From Liverpool.

7.30pm, from £13. atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton





September 29

An Evening with Adam Frost

Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost - Credit: supplied

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

From his grandfather’s allotment to serving under Geoff Hamilton, Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost shares his life story and some green-fingered advice.

7.30pm, from £28.50. wtm.uk





Music





September 4

Adam Ant

The dandy highwayman is back - Credit: Christopher Victorio

The dandy highwayman you’re too scared to mention is back. Having previously focused on his career-making Kings of the Wild Frontier album in 2016 and debut solo release Friend or Foe in 2019 at the Brighton Centre, Antics sees Adam Ant explore hits and favourites from his back catalogue.

Doors 6.30pm, from £41.80. brightoncentre.co.uk





September 4

Tom Odell

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Chichester-born Brit Award-winner Tom Odell has left major label Columbia to embrace life as an independent singer-songwriter. The first indicator of where his muse has taken him was the single Best Day Of My Life.

Doors 7pm, £29.50. dlwp.com





September 4

Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Assembly Hall, Worthing

Special guest Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, from the talented musical family, plays Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto as part of the launch event for the WSO’s 2022/3 season. Also on the bill are Rossini’s William Tell Overture and Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony ‘New World’.

2.45pm, from £10. wtm.uk





September 11

Nighthawks

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

Double bassist George Trebar introduces his latest quartet, including Jazz Award-winning alto sax player Matt Wates. The four-piece is exploring film music from the likes of Michel Legrand, Burt Bacharach and Elmer Bernstein arranged by George.

8pm, £10. ropetacklecentre.co.uk





September 21

Loudon Wainwright III

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Though perhaps best-known as the patriarch of a musical dynasty which includes his son Rufus and daughter Martha, Loudon Wainwright III has an impressive catalogue of both humorous and heartfelt autobiographical songs stretching back more than 50 years. His latest album saw him front a jazz band tackling songs from the 1920s and 1930s, but there is a new collection of originals on the way.

Doors 7pm, from £26. dlwp.com





September 23

David Essex

David Essex will sprinkle some Stardust - Credit: Paul Marc Mitchell

In his first major tour in more than five years, the former Godspell and Stardust star is looking back over his remarkable career - which includes 23 top 30 hits in the UK charts.

Doors 6.30pm, from £36.25. brightoncentre.co.uk





September 23

Leo Sayer

Leo Sayer celebrates 50 years in showbiz - Credit: supplied





Assembly Hall, Worthing

Shoreham’s biggest pop star Leo Sayer is celebrating his 50th anniversary in music with a near-as-dammit hometown show.

Doors 7.30pm, from £33.50. wtm.uk





Exhibitions





Until September 4

Summer Show

Cameron Contemporary Art, Hove

Sussex Life’s former Landscape Painter of the Year David Scott Moore is among the artists exhibiting at this year’s review of the contemporary art scene.

Open Wed-Sat 10.30am-5pm, Sun noon-5pm, free. cameroncontemporaryart.com





Until October 30

Invisible People

Worthing Museum and Gallery

An exhibition of work by learning-disabled artists alongside pieces by Henny Beaumont, the artist in residence for the British Institute of Learning Disabilities and Respond UK. Included in the exhibition are printed ceramics by artists from Superstar Arts and Rocket Artists Brighton.

Wed-Sat 10am-5pm (8pm Thurs), Sun 11am-3pm, free. wtm.uk





September 20-October 2

The Edge of Forever

Towner, Eastbourne

A new video premiere created by the Towner’s artist in residence David Blandy, taking the audience from the cliffs at Cuckmere Haven into the cosmos.

Tues to Sun (and bank holidays) 10am-5pm, free. townereastbourne.org.uk





September 24-January 8

Zineb Sedira

Zineb's work spans photography, installation and film - Credit: Thierry Bal

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Zineb Sedira’s first major UK solo exhibition for 12 years follows an acclaimed appearance in the French Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. Her work spans photography, installation and film, drawing on her personal history and connections to Algeria, France and the UK, to explore what it means to live between different cultures.

10am-6pm, free. dlwp.com





September 29

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour

Ocean Film Fest will be making waves - Credit: supplied

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Get so close to the sea you could almost feel the spray on your face with this collection of ocean-themed films. On offer is the tale of the Devonian who decided to become the first man to paddleboard around the UK, the experiences of a big wave surfer off the coast of Portugal, and meet Jim Abernethy, the Tiger (Shark) King.

7.30pm, £17/£15.50 concessions. brightondome.org

Out and About





September 3-October 1

Steyning Food and Drink Festival

If you go down to Steyning today there's a culinary surprise - Credit: supplied

From wine-tastings and workshops, to tasty countryside walks and a superhero tea party, the area in and around Steyning is devoting itself to culinary delights in September. Look out for the Festival Guide for the full line-up, and the dishes on restaurant and cafe menus raising cash for the festival charity St Barnabas House Hospice.

Various times and prices, steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk





September 3

Looting Lighthouses and Larks

Hardwick Suite, International Lawn Tennis Centre, Devonshire Park, Eastbourne

The latest in Heritage Eastbourne’s monthly Culture and Conversation talks examines the stories surrounding Beachy Head.

2pm-3.30pm, £5. heritageeastbourne.co.uk





September 3-4

Glyndebourne Open Gardens

A rare chance to see Glyndebourne’s beautiful Mary Christie Rose Garden without having to attend an opera or don evening dress. The garden was created seven years ago, in honour of Lady Mary Christie, and contains 90 species of roses, including the bespoke Rosa Glyndebourne. Other gardens on display over the weekend are the vegetable and cut-flower gardens, exotic Bourne garden and the new sustainable dye garden which has been used to dye several costumes in 2022 productions.

11am-4pm, £12, £6 children. glyndebourne.com





September 9-25

Rye Arts Festival

Now on its 51st annual event, the Rye Arts Festival offers an eclectic mix of events for all tastes, from walks and talks, to cinema screenings, live music and theatre. Highlights for 2022 include the return of the Festival of the Sea on September 11, Lord David Owen discussing the enigma of Russia on September 15, the Rev Richard Coles introducing his new crime novel on September 22 and a salacious tour of Rye with the town’s resident bearded drag queen Timberlina on September 24.

Various times and prices. box-office.ryeartsfestival.org.uk





September 16-25

Eastbourne Walking Festival

From self-guided strolls to challenging group walks across urban and rural routes, Eastbourne is offering 10 days of perambulations, designed to both open your eyes to the great outdoors and improve your health. Book up for a free walk at the website, or download your own map.

Various times, free. eastbournewalkingfestival.co.uk





September 16-18

Goodwood Revival

Don your trilby, or your finest vintage dress as the period-themed historic race meeting returns. Celebrating the glory days of early motor racing, as well as the action on the track this year’s event also features a new Revive and Thrive Village - encouraging the adoption of a make-do and mend attitude in these straightened times.

Day tickets from £64. goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival





September 17-18

Beautiful and Useful

Sussex Prairie Garden, Henfield

Meet some of Britain’s best designer-makers, while also taking a look around one of the county’s award-winning gardens. Among the craftspeople selling their wares this year will be stone sculptor Jennifer Tetlow, jewellery-maker Laura Baxter and Sussex’s own potter Ken Eardley, willow artist Christiane Gunzi and prints from Ash Leaf Printmaking.

11am-5pm, £10, £5 children. beautiful-useful.co.uk, sussexprairies.co.uk





September 20

Close Walks, South Pond and King Edward VII Sanatorium: Midhurst’s links to Royalty and Gertrude Jekyll

Methodist Church Hall, Midhurst

Author David Bridges talks about Sussex Gardens Trust’s book Gertrude Jekyll in Sussex, for which he penned two chapters. The talk will be illustrated by drawings taken from the collection at the Environmental Design Archives.

2pm, £3/£2 Midhurst u3a members. midhurstu3a.org.uk





September 25

Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race 2022

Wacky races at Eastbourne Seafront - Credit: supplied

Dukes Drive to Helen Garden, Eastbourne

Expect thrills and lots of spills as the second Eastbourne Soapbox Race comes to the seaside town. Last year saw 35 teams enter their weird and wacky creations, trying to battle with gravity to get down the 350m long course - complete with jumps, bends and hay-bale chicanes.

From noon, free. seafrontsoapbox.com