What's On in Sussex in July 2022

Our guide to the best events in and around Sussex

Theatre

July 8

Head Set

Pavilion Atrium, Worthing

Brighton-based performer and anthropologist Victoria Melody has previously explored beauty pageants and Northern Soul nights by immersing herself into their worlds. Now she is trying her hand at stand-up comedy - while wearing technology which reveals what happens to our brains while we tell jokes.

8pm, from £13.50. wtm.uk



July 8-10

The Wind in the Willows

The Hawth Amphitheatre, Crawley

Messing about in a boat in The Wind in the Willows - Credit: supplied

As the Rat says there is simply nothing as good as messing about in boats - something the Mole discovers when he takes a break from whitewashing his burrow to explore the nearby river, encountering all manner of new characters, including the irrepressible Toad. This live version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic is adapted by Mike Kenny and stars West Sussex’s Louise Lord as Mole.

6pm, 2pm Sat and Sun, £16.50, children £10.50. parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth





July 8 and 9

Oti Mabuse - I Am Here

Theatre Royal Brighton

The first of two Strictly-related shows to come to Sussex this weekend, sees former show professional Oti Mabuse head out onto the boards accompanied by top West End singers and dancers to tell her story from growing up in South Africa to following her dancing dream.

7.45pm, from £27.50. atgtickets.com





July 9

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing!

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Former Strictly celebrities Maisie Smith and Rhys Stephenson tread the boards once more with professional dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu, with music from fellow Strictly contestant Max George of The Wanted.

2.30pm and 7.30pm, from £37. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





July 11 - September 4





Crazy For You

Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester’s summer musicals have frequently gone from Oaklands Park to the West End - including Singin’ In The Rain, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy and Kiss Me Kate. Soundtracked by Gershwin classics, and starring Charlie Stemp, Crazy For You follows the story of theatre-mad Bobby Child who has to decide between a stage career and a life in finance.

Various times, from £10. cft.org.uk





July 11-16

Waitress

Theatre Royal Brighton

Another musical about following your dream comes to Brighton this month. Waitress stars Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna, a cafe server with a skill for making pies, whose life is turned upside down when a hot young doctor comes to town.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, from £13. atgtickets.com





July 12-24

Rainbow Shakespeare

Highdown Gardens, Worthing

Enjoy some traditional al fresco Shakespeare courtesy of Rainbow Shakespeare as its annual Worthing residency returns. This year’s comedy double bill features As You Like It from July 12-17, and The Merry Wives of Windsor from July 19-24.

7.30pm, 2pm weekend matinees, tickets from £20, £10 children. wtm.uk



July 14-23

Beacons

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Nearby Beachy Head plays a central role in this three-hander by Tabitha Mortiboy. Julie is an ice cream seller on the clifftop searching for love online. Her friend Bernard walks the cliffs and can’t seem to settle. When 16-year-old Skye arrives for the summer their lives become entangled. There’s a post-show discussion with the author and cast on Friday night.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Wed and Sat, £21.50, £10 under-16s and students. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





July 16

An Evening with David Sedaris

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

The US humourist, who can regularly be seen picking up litter around his Pulborough home, shares extracts from his best-selling books and his sardonic take on modern life.

7.30pm, from £32. brightondome.org





July 19-20

Roar in delight as the dinosaurs roam on stage - Credit: Robert Day

Dinosaur World Live

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Get up close and personal with a life-size prehistoric world of creatures - including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and the lesser-known Giraffatitan, Microraptor and a Segnosaurus in the interactive family show.

4.30pm, 1.30pm matinee Wed, £15.50. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





July 19-23

Jitney

Connaught Theatre, Worthing

Acclaimed theatre company Headlong make a rare visit to Worthing fresh from an The Old Vic residency with a play by August Wilson, writer of the Tony-nominated play-turned-big screen hit Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The play follows the fortunes of eight men working for an unlicensed Pittsburgh taxi company in post-Vietnam America, who go to the places other drivers won’t go in the racially segregated city.

7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thurs and Sat, from £10. wtm.uk





July 22-August 13

Sing Yer Heart Out For The Lads

Minerva Theatre, Chichester

Premiered in 2002 at the National Theatre and first staged in Chichester in 2019, Roy Williams’ play is set in the King George pub on the eve of an England vs Germany World Cup qualifier.

Various times, from £21. cft.org.uk





July 28-30

Are You Being Murdered?

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

‘Allo ‘Allo’s Arthur Bostrom stars in the world premiere of a new solo murder mystery set in the golden age of BBC sitcoms. Penned by Father Brown writer David Semple it follows the adventures of a TV supporting artist who inadvertently witnesses a murder on set.

7.45pm, 2.30pm matinees Thurs and Sat, from £19, under-16s £10. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





July 29-30

Railed

Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

Head First acrobats bring their Western-themed circus show to Worthing - featuring bare-knuckle bar fights alongside some spectacular stunts.

8pm, from £10. wtm.uk

Music

July 1

Ronan Keating

Brighton Centre

Expect all the hits from Ronan - Credit: Steve Schofield

The former Boyzone frontman is promising all the hits on this rescheduled show, which was originally set to take place in February.

From 7.30pm, from £47.50. brightoncentre.co.uk





July 1-2

Legends Festival

Adur Recreation Ground, Shoreham

It’s the sort of 10-strong two-day music line-up that can only be dreamed of today - Queen and Michael Jackson headlining the Friday, with The Beatles, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue doing battle on the Saturday. Okay - they’re all tribute acts - but you can guarantee they won’t break off from the hits to play songs from that difficult new album.

Day tickets from £30/£10 children, weekend from £55/£20 children. legendsfestival.co.uk/shoreham-by-sea





July 1-3

Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Glynde Place

Love Supreme Jazz Festival - Credit: supplied

A combination of international legends and contemporary acts are playing what is billed as Europe’s biggest jazz festival. Topping the bill for the 2022 edition are Erykah Badu in an exclusive UK appearance, and BBC Radio 2 favourite Gregory Porter, backed by the likes of TLC, Lianne La Havas, the Mercury-nominated Sons of Kemet with Nubya Garcia, plus disco legends Sister Sledge and Candi Staton.

From £68. lovesupremefestival.com





July 8

Jane McDonald

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Jane McDonald’s career is proof of the lasting impact of reality television. Jane was playing pubs and clubs before landing a gig on a cruise ship - which then became the focus of BBC One’s 12-part 1998 series The Cruise. Jane was the breakout star, and has enjoyed a platinum-selling debut album alongside presenting gigs on Loose Women and Channel 5. This tour is in support of her latest album Let the Light In.

Doors 7.30pm, from £35. eastbournetheatres.co.uk





July 21-24

On the Beach

Brighton beach

It’s 20 years now since Fatboy Slim managed to shut down Brighton with his second free Big Beach Boutique - which was attended by more than 250,000 partygoers. This month’s events shouldn’t be quite so crowded - for a start they’re ticketed - but demand has been so great that Norman is playing two nights, the Thursday and the Friday, before handing over to fellow city resident Carl Cox on Saturday and drum and bass legend Andy C on Sunday.

From 2pm, day tickets from £55. skiddle.com





July 29-31

Uckfield Blues and Roots Festival 2022

Civic Centre, Uckfield

Last year’s Uckfield earned itself a nomination in the annual UK Blues Federation 2022 Awards for best blues festival. They’re hoping this year will top that, with headliners including Elles Bailey, Aynsley Lister and Alice Armstrong. On the Sunday the action focuses on The Highland Inn, with a free afternoon set, before a ticket-only session.

7.30pm, day tickets from £25, weekend £60. uckfieldbluesandroots.co.uk





Exhibitions

Until September 4

Lido

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

This new summer commission in the De La Warr’s ground floor gallery is the result of a collaboration between Resolve Collective, London’s Wellcome Collection, West Dean College and the Pavilion. Young artists foraged for local materials, memories and architectural forms around Bexhill to create their own Lido in the gallery space, with visitors encouraged to explore and recount their own connections to the town.

Free, dlwp.com

Until September 25

Goal Power! Women’s Football 1894-2022

Brighton Museum and Art Gallery

Billed as more than an exhibition, and more of a call to action, this summer event focuses on the pioneers of the women’s game as the current numbers of female participants in the beautiful game continue to grow. Among others learn about Nettie Honeyball, the founder of the British Ladies’ Football Club in 1894, and the war workers who defied the FA to play during World War I.

£11, children £3.60, Brighton and Hove resident £3.50, brightonmuseums.org.uk





Until October 23

Glyn Philpot: Flesh and Spirit

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester

Glyn Philpot, Man with Hibiscus 1932 - Credit: supplied

Chichester is hosting the first major exhibition of Glyn Philpot’s work in almost 40 years, bringing together more than 80 paintings, drawings and sculptures to trace his journey from society portrait artist to 1930s modernist. Included among his portraits of glamorous Edwardian society are his series of paintings, sculptures and drawings of unknown black sitters.

Open Tues-Sun, 10am-5pm Mon to Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, tickets £12.50, under-18s free. pallant.org.uk





Out and about

July 6-10

Brighton Comedy Garden

Preston Park

With the cult comedian’s cult comedian Daniel Kitson opening this year’s celebration of the chuckle muscle, the bar is being set high for this open air festival. Also on the bill over the five nights are Simon Amstell, Stewart Lee, Sara Pascoe, Adam Buxton, Dylan Moran and Phil Wang, with walk-up bars and street food stalls surrounding the theatre-style arena.

£25. brightoncomedygarden.co.uk





July 9

Printmaking Weekend Special

Worthing Museum

Local printmaker Peon Boyle leads this practical two-day printmaking workshop, which includes the chance to discuss some of the fine art prints in the Worthing Museum collection.

10am, from £180. wtm.uk





July 9-10

Brighton Mindful Drinking Festival

Open Market, Brighton

Brighton has a bit of reputation for drunken hedonism, as anyone who has taken a trip down West Street on a Saturday night would testify. Perhaps that’s why mindful drinking movement Club Soda has picked the city to launch its two-day festival showcasing more than 40 of the best low and no-alcohol brands ranging from craft beers to wines, spirits and lower-sugar sodas, tonics and infusions. Expect cocktail masterclasses, tastings and talks from local experts.

10am to 5pm, free. Joinclubsoda.com





July 13-30

Petworth Festival

Across Petworth

Following the inevitable two-year hiatus, Petworth’s town-wide celebration of culture is back. Midhurst’s Rother College is hosting two very special nights – comedy with Milton Jones on Wednesday 27 and a double bill of songwriters Beverley Craven and Judy Tzuke on Thursday 28.

Prices vary.

petworthfestival.org.uk





July 24

Brighton Pride Community Day and Dog Show

Preston Park, Brighton

Traditionally the launch event for Brighton’s Pride Week - which culminates in August’s ever-popular parade and a big weekend of parties - this celebration of our four-legged friends features judged novelty classes, retail stalls, face-painting and a street food village with bar.

Noon to 5pm, free. brighton-pride.org/pride-dog-show