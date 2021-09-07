Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells is back in action!

Published: 10:23 AM September 7, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM September 7, 2021

Calling all arts fans within striking distance of Tunbridge Wells: now, not only is the Assembly Hall back in business but so, too, is smaller, intimate community arts venue Trinity Theatre.

It's housed in what was once one of Tunbridge Wells' finest churches, designed by renowned architect Decimus Burton. The building was rescued from demolition following a petition raised by Tunbridge Wells Civic Society, got the go-ahead to become a community theatre and arts centre in 1976, and opened its doors as Trinity Theatre in 1982.

Following the pandemic lockdowns, Trinity is back with a spring in its step - and a new artistic director: Sean Turner, best known for unearthing Arthur Miller's first play, No Villain, and subsequently directing it.

Trinity's new artistic director, Sean Turner - Credit: Sean Turner

We're promised an exciting programme of events to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Trinity's film programmer Felicia De Angeli has already put together some gems for us to enjoy on the silver screen.

"Felicia is that rare kind of film buff, a brilliant mind who doesn’t pretentiously ignore a commercial film just because it is a hit, neither is she afraid of falling in love with something many of us might consider too impenetrable to even try," says Sean.

Films we don't want to miss include The Father on Sept 14 (starring Anthony Hopkins in Oscar-winning form as a man living with Alzheimer's Disease) and Joanna Scanlan in After Love (Sept 29). Set in Dover, it tells the story of Mary Hussain, who - following his unexpected death - discovers a secret her husband was keeping just across the Channel in Calais.

There's also a screening of Spike Lee's classic Do the Right Thing on Sept 15, chosen by Trinity's local young programmer's group, Keeping it Reel. Look out too for classics and family favourites during half term. trinity.theatre.net