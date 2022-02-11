10 romantic ways to see the Dark Skies in Yorkshire this Valentine’s
- Credit: Maarten Verstraete
The most romantic month of the year just so happens to coincide with the Dark Skies Festivals taking place across Yorkshire’s most scenic National Parks. Sit beneath a blanket of twinkling stars with your loved one by your side as you soak up the celestial skies this Valentine’s Day with our round-up of romantic events.
Romantic Retreat
Spend a weekend at a romantic 18th-century retreat perfectly located for admiring the Dark Skies. Whether you stargaze from the stone balcony or the wood-fired hot tub, Temple Folly provides far-reaching views across Wensleydale and beyond.
February 18-20, Temple Folly, Swinithwaite, DL8 4UH. £150 per night. To book, visit wensleydale-expereince.com/temple-folly
Stargazing Session
Organise a private stargazing session for the one you love at Lime Tree Observatory just outside of Ripon. Located in the heart of Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the observatory benefits from a remote location highlighting the dark skies around.
Lime Tree Observatory, Hutts Ln, Ripon HG4 3DA. Private bookings start at £80, visit limetreeobservatroy.com for more details
Starscapes
On 18th February there will be a special preview evening of Helen Peyton's mesmerising exhibition Starscapes held at the Inspired by . . . Gallery at The Moors National Park Centre in Danby. Enjoy canapes and mocktails as you admire Helen's work which explores the iconic North York Moors landscape using only landmarks, waymarks and the stars to navigate. This will be followed by a guest speaker and stargazing outside.
February 18, from 6pm, Inspired by . . Gallery, The Moors National Park Centre, Danby. Tickets £5, book at eventbrite.co.uk/dark-skies-exhibition
Dine Under the Stars at The Coniston Hotel
Dine with a difference this Valentine’s Day as you cosy up in your very own private glass dome located in the beautiful grounds of The Coniston Hotel in Skipton. A stylish setting and magical lighting help set the scene as you enjoy a luxurious champagne three-course dinner underneath the night’s sky.
February 11-20, 7pm, Coniston Hotel, Coniston Cold, Skipton BD23 4EA. Tickets from £69 per person, book at theconistonhotel.com/dome-dining
Night Sky Exploration
Join Hidden Horizons for an evening of exploration as you embark on a guided tour of the night sky. Held at only one of 18 designated International Dark Sky Reserves in the World, be prepared to uncover deep-sky objects and constellations using both binoculars and their telescope.
February 10 - March 26, 7.30pm, Dalby Explorer Hub, YO18 7LT. Tickets £10, hiddenhorizons.co.uk/collections/stargazing
Starlit Walk
Combine a romantic walk under the stars with a trip to Yorkshire's enchanting coast. Beginning and ending in Robin Hood's Bay, expect crashing waves below and calm dark skies above as you follow the old railway line towards Whitby before heading back to the Bay along the Cleveland Way.
February 18, 5pm - 8.30pm, Victoria Hotel, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4RL. Tickets £30, to book visit walk-yorkshire.co.uk
Glide and Gaze
How about gazing up at the stars in a canoe for two? Paddle your rafted canoe out onto tranquil water Scar House Reservoir under the bright starry skies of Nidderdale. Recognised as a Dark Sky Discovery Site you might even spot a shooting star.
March 4, 7pm, Lofthouse, Harrogate, HG3 5SF. For more information visit gostargazing.co.uk/events
Starry Spa
Make a romantic trip to the spa even more special when you visit at twilight. Spa under the stars with a Supper and Rooftop Spa Experience at Rudding Park in Harrogate. Arrive at 5.30pm to enjoy a two-course dinner at Horto Cafe followed by full use of the open rooftop spa facilities.
Rudding Park, Rudding Ln, Harrogate HG3 1LL. Prices start at £79 per person, to book visit ruddingpark.co.uk/spa
Dark Skies Photography
Fans of Bridgerton will be all too familiar with Castle Howard's involvement in last year's hit love story. So spend an evening at one of the most romantic estates in Yorkshire for a lesson in night photography as you learn how to capture the Dark Skies.
Various dates from February 18. Castle Howard, Castle Howard, York YO60 7DA. Tickets from £35, book at friends.castlehoward.co.uk/event
Yoga and Mindful Stargazing
Treat your loved one to an evening at boutique retreat High Dalby House for an evening of zen yoga followed by a mindful stargazing walk through Dalby Forest. This awe-inspiring evening will end with a tasty buffet and a hot drink to warm you up.
Various dates from February 25. High Dalby House, Dalby Forest Dr, Pickering YO18 7LP. Tickets £49, visit adventuresforthesoul.co.uk for more information.