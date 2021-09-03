10 things to do in Surrey this September

Published: 4:56 PM September 3, 2021

Unmissable events in Guildford, Dorking, Godalming, Haslemere and more

Saturday 11 September: Ride + Stride for Surrey Churches

Stretch your legs and relax your mind, visit unique historic buildings, see beautiful countryside, get some exercise and have fun with family and friends. Ride+Stride for churches is a sponsored bike ride or walk between churches, exploring and enjoying town and countryside in Surrey. Run by the Surrey Churches Preservation Trust, it takes place annually, and the money raised helps to repair churches, chapels and meeting houses throughout the county. Find out more and download sponsorship forms and maps at surreychurchespreservationtrust.org

Saturday 11 - 12 September: Surrey Hills Wood Fair, Cranleigh

This traditional rural event celebrates all that is 'Good about Wood' across Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There is something for everyone – families are well catered for - with workshops and activities, as well as animal attractions, tree-climbing and zip wires.

Tickets cost £7.50 in advance (£10 on the gate); children under 12 are free. The fair runs between 10am and 5pm. Address: Fish Pond Copse, Cranleigh, Surrey GU6 7DW; for more details, visit: surreyhills.org

Thursday 16 - 25 September: Investec International Music Festival 2021, taking place at various locations across Surrey

The Investec International Music Festival brings the very best of classical music performance annually to the Surrey Hills. Many events are already sold out, so to ensure you don’t miss out, head to: iimf.co.uk

Saturday 18 September: Haslemere Food Festival, Lion Green, Haslemere, GU27 1LL

Yes, the Haslemere Food Festival is back for an impressive 15th year. Designed to shine a light on all the wonderful local produce that is available on our doorstep. Doors open from 10am until 4pm. Free entry. See haslemere.com for more.

Saturday 18 September: Honey Fest, New Pond Road, Peasmarsh, GU3 1JR

Brought to you by Honey Brothers, this mini-festival 'Honey Fest' will feature outdoor activities such as rock climbing, axe-throwing, fire lighting & knot-tying. There will be chainsaw demos and live music from 3pm, as well as burgers from Luna Dining and the Unstable Bar serving beers and gin from their horsebox. Details from: honeybros.com

Saturday 18 September: Lets Zep, Dorking Halls, Reigate Road, Dorking RH4 1SG

head to Dorking Halls, where leading prog-rock outfit Letz Zep – Tribute to Led Zeppelin will be taking the Reigate Road venue by storm. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £19, and you can book here: dorkinghalls.co.uk

Listed and lovely - Watts Gallery Chapel - Credit: @ANN AYERST PHOTOGRAPHY V

Friday 24 September; Chapel Tour, Watts Gallery-Artists' Village, Compton, GU3 1DQ

Don’t miss your final chance this season to explore this fascinating Grade I listed Arts & Crafts Chapel. Recognised as one of the most important art nouveau buildings in Britain, it was created by Mary Watts. Learn more about its history before visiting the Cloisters and the graves of the gallery’s founders. Learn more at: wattsgallery.org.uk

Saturday 25 September: Pride in Surrey, Phillips Memorial Park, Godalming, GU7 1ES

Sponsored by Surrey County Council, Pride in Surrey, which will take place on Saturday, 25 September in Godalming. There will be a range of fun activities on offer, including a parade (which starts at 10.30am in The Burys Field) to kick off the event, unrivalled entertainment from some big names on the main stage, as well as amazing local talent on a brand-new community stage. See: prideinsurrey.org for more.

Saturday 25 September to Saturday 6 November: Surrey Artist of the Year 2021, New Ashgate Gallery, Farnham

Little Birds by Jessica Stroud at the New Ashgate Gallery - Credit: Jessica Stroud

The Surrey Artist of the Year competition is a partnership between the New Ashgate and the Surrey Artists Open Studios to celebrate the wealth of creative talent in Surrey. This exhibition offers a collective of local quality arts and crafts as voted for by the public during this summer’s open studio visits. There is a wide variety of artworks on show. Entry is free for the event. To find out more info, visit: newashgate.org.uk.

Sunday 26 September: Tenors Unlimited, Epsom Playhouse, Ashley Avenue, KT18 5AL

Number one selling classical vocal trio Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ perform That’s Amore: Songs of Love and Laughter at Epsom Playhouse on Sunday, September 26, 7.30pm with local choir Berrylands Belles. Packed full of favourite tunes from the trio’s popular canon, Scott, Paul and Jem say they can’t wait to be back on stage at one of their favourite venues. To book, visit: tenorsunlimited.com.