Published: 10:26 AM July 30, 2021

Bear Grylls is bring his Gone Wild Festival to Devon in August 2021. - Credit: Frit Sarita Tam

Adventurer Bear Grylls has unveiled the new bands who will join a stellar line-up of acts at his music and adventure festival in Devon in August 2021.

With the Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival only a month away, the full programme has been revealed, with 14 new music acts added to the line-up as well as more legendary adventurers and explorers, all set to join Bear Grylls for the ultimate family adventure on August bank holiday weekend.

And for the first time, details have been revealed about how the grounds of Powderham Castle will be used throughout the weekend. Over 80 activities will be spread across the rolling acres of green space as well as the natural lake. The site will be divided into these themed areas, each offering their own schedule of entertainment and activities:

Scouting for Girls have joined the line-up at the Gone Wild Festival. - Credit: Gone Wild Festival

The Main Stage

14 new fantastic bands have been added to the mainstage line up that already includes world famous acts such as Razorlight, Kaiser Chiefs, Ministry of Sound Classical, Melanie C, Morcheeba, Scouting for Girls, Andy and The Odd Socks and Dick & Dom in a DJ Battle.

These new artists are:

The Pigeon Detectives

The Dualers

The Mariachis

Wildwood Kin

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys

Lionstar

Sound Of The Sirens

Louis Berry

Rews

Haytor

Dr Bluegrass & The Illbilly 8

Army of Bones

Shake The Geek

Small Town Jones

Morcheeba will appear on the Main Stage at Gone Wild. - Credit: Gone Wild Festival

The FatFace Adventure Cove

British lifestyle and clothing brand, FatFace will present the Adventure Cove, where adventurers tell tales of their endeavours and triumphs over adversity. The FatFace Adventure Cove will be home to Olympians, explorers, extreme athletes, film makers and conservationists. New to the Adventure Cove programme are David Fox-Pitt, Anna McNuff, Jamie McDonald and Laura Try.

There will be the chance for families to take part in lots of outdoor activities. - Credit: Gone Wild Festival

Camp Nature Valley, presented by the Bear Grylls Survival Academy

Be like Bear and discover how to thrive in any environment – from climbing, spear and axe-throwing to firelighting and shelter-building. After dark you can even learn how to navigate using just the stars or toast a marshmallow over the fire.

The Lake

The beautiful Powderham Castle lake is the venue for the majority of the festival’s water-based activities. With paddle boarding, kayaking, raft building and wild swimming on offer there are plenty of ways to explore this unique venue.

Activity Field

The activity field will be the hub for those who prefer their activities on terra firma. You could spend your whole weekend just here learning wildlife drone filming with James Clancy, trying SAS Airsoft with Big Phil Campion, taking part in Nerf Combat or tackling the climbing wall. Activities range from the adventurous such as orienteering, hiking and jiu jitsu to the more serene morning run, wild yoga and penny farthing riding.

Dick and Dom will be hosting a silent disco. - Credit: Linda Nylind

Bear’s Rest

After a full day of activities, pop your feet up at the festival’s pub, “Bear’s Rest”, complete with beer garden overlooking the stunning Exe Estuary. Enjoy the après adventure with pub hosts Bear Island Beer while dancing at a silent disco hosted by CBBC’s Dick & Dom, taking part in a sock-wrestling match or watching tricks by Magic Marine James “Steel” Stott.

Circus School

Big Top Mania will be offering kids (and grownups) the opportunity to try out a variety of circus skills. Interactive inflatables and crazy bikes will give everyone a wobble, whilst keen beginners can try out tight rope walking, juggling and more.

Guerilla Science

Guerrilla Science is all about bringing science out of stuffy classrooms and bringing it to life by adding a spark of excitement. Join us for some radical thinking from some of the best scientists and researchers, chat mutants and parasites or take part in some explosive experiments.

Former Spice Girl Melanie C is one of the big stars appearing at the Gone Wild Festival. - Credit: Gone Wild Festival

The team at Gone Wild are working furiously behind the scenes, adapting to the ever changing guidelines and looking forward to pulling off the biggest event set to happen in Devon this summer. It’s set to be an awesome weekend full of unmissable experiences, and with only 15% of tickets remaining it looks like it’ll be a sellout!

The Royal Marines Charity is the exclusive charitable partner of Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls. Ten per cent of all proceeds from general admission tickets go directly to the charity to support serving and former Royal Marines and their families.

The charity exists to help the entire Royal Marines family and are strong believers in once a Marine, always a Marine. They offer a range of services from financial assistance to advice on finding a second, meaningful career and anything in between.

Bear Grylls explains: “As an honorary Lt Col in the Royal Marines I see this as such an amazing veteran led project that can inspire so many families in the UK who enjoy the link to the armed forces. This is why I’m so excited to support Nature Valley Gone Wild.”

Tickets for Nature Valley Gone Wild Festival are on sale here.