17 fab family things to do in Devon for October half term

Published: 10:19 AM October 21, 2021

Devon’s Top Attractions are certainly the ‘ghostest with the mostest’ and have a whole host of exciting events and activities planned for October half term 2021. Find spooktacular surprises and monstrous fun all waiting to be enjoyed.

Here's our selection of 17 fab family activities in Devon this October:

1) Head to North Devon for some freaky fun at Watermouth Castle. The castle and park will be dressed up, spooky style. Watch out for witches, pumpkins galore and the witch’s huge broomstick. The famous giant creepy cauldron will be back and there’s the chance to win daily prizes. So, dig out your Halloween outfits, jump on your broomstick and get over to the Castle for some great ghoulish goings on!

Pennywell has all the usual farmyard activities, rides, and animal cuddles. - Credit: Pennywell Farm

2) There’s lots of half term and Hallowe’en fun at Pecorama. Do you dare to ride the Beer Frights Light Railway through the creepy tunnel? Why not join their Hallowe’en puzzle trail and once completed claim your prize! Everyone in fancy dress can claim a free treat on arrival.

3) Spooky style Hallowe’en fun is on offer at Canonteign Falls. Join in with the spooktastic fun, take the activity trail, go dressed in your finest Hallowe’en fancy dress and you might win a family ticket for 2022. Plus join them on November 6 for their special Lantern Walk event. Take a magical night walk around the spectacular Lily Lake and see the stunning Clampitt Falls all lit up. The snack bar will be open selling hot chocolate and delicious soup to warm you all up after your walk. Take a torch as it gets very dark!

3) Feed your curiosity and discover all things adorable at the Donkey Sanctuary. Simply find the fun donkey facts around the sanctuary and complete the trail activities to claim a prize and sticker on completion. Meet all the enchanting donkeys, hear about their stories and enjoy a tasty bite to eat in their restaurant.

Head to the Big Sheep for an evening of fireworks and fun, bonfires and burgers. - Credit: The Big Sheep

4) You can enjoy some frightening fast delivery at Crealy this half term. The Crealy Spook-Fest is back. With spook-tacular attractions, live shows and entertainment for the whole family! Highlights not to be missed are the Creaky Hotel (under new management), now an escape room-style attraction.

Plus, the scarecrow scare maze, the Haunting of the Wilderness, a witchy trail through the Crealy Wilderness and Pumpkin Patch’s Plot. See the enchanting live show in the Crealy Arena called the Book of Spells and Buddy and Blossom’s Halloween Bash is the live show on the Piazza Stage. Tickets include all the Hallowe’en activities plus access to most of the rides and a free pumpkin for every child to take home.

5) Trick’em and treat’em to some monstrous underground fun this half term at Kents Cavern. Head underground and find the hidden pumpkins and claim a Hallowe’en prize. Get up close to the weird and wonderful stalactites and come face to face with the bones of your ancestors. Guess the weight of the pumpkin and enjoy a wickedly delicious treat in the café. It all adds up to having a boo-tiful time!

Crealy is the place to be for a spook-tacular time! - Credit: Crealy

6) Pennywell are set to put a ‘spell on you’ with their delightful Pennywell Farm Pumpkin Patch. Join them for this sensational seasonal delight, explore the fun pumpkin trail, take snaps in the pumpkin photobooth, and pick out your pumpkin. This is as well as all the usual farmyard activities, rides, and animal cuddles - all Pennywell style!

7) Head for the South Devon Railway who, this half term, are offering a full calendar of events as well as the daily train services. There is a Steam Rally on October 23 with a steam-up of miniature and full-size traction engines along with a small selection of vintage cars and tractors. They also have a special ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer on where children can take a return trip on the line for just £1 when travelling with a full fare paying adult or senior. Plus, look out for the Spook Hunt and Sanctuary Spooktacular events going on at the neighbouring attractions.

8) Happy Hallowe’enies can head over to the Milky Way Adventure Park and enjoy a fabulous family day out with a little extra Hallowe’en themed fun, all designed to be fun rather than scary! Plus, everyone that visits over half term will also get to enjoy all the other adventures, amusements, rides, slides, shows and activities designed to entertain the whole family for a full day out.

Enjoy a fabulous family day out at the Milky Way Adventure Park. - Credit: Milky Way Adventure Park

9) Carve out some Hallowe’en fun at Becky Falls this half term and pick up a Hallowe’en activity sheet and colouring pencils. Complete the activities and earn yourself a pumpkin to take home and carve up a ghoulish work of art. Explore the falls and woodland walks and enjoy all the shows and hands on activities that combine to make a super day out for all the family.

10) There are some spooky half term happenings going on at Quince Honey Farm full of autumnal treats and Hallowe’en themed activities. Let your little terrors race around the ‘Play Hive’ and let off steam, get faces painted and spooky glitter tattoos with prizes on offer for the kids kitted out in the best scariest costumes. Venture outdoors and keep your eyes peeled in the gardens for some creepy looking scarecrows and take the Terrifying Treasure Trail as you make your way around the honey farm.

11) There’s a half term Hallowe’en Hunt at Seaton Tramway, which will be sure to get you into the spooky spirit. Its chills and thrills all the way as you hunt down the escaped ghouls which are loose around the stations and trams. Track them down on your activity sheet and get a tasty treat. Join in with the Hallowe’en themed activities that will be taking place at selected times at Colyton Station.

Woodlands Family Theme Park has turned into a scream park to celebrate Hallowe’en. - Credit: Woodlands Family Theme Park

12) It’s fun, fantasy and fright all the way this half term at the Big Sheep with their fang-tastic array of spooktacular family themed Hallowe’en fun. They are creepin’ real and we know ewe’ll have a hoot there this Hallowe’en. There’s a Monsters Glow Party, Hallowe’en fancy dress with daily prizes for the best dressed, pumpkin carving and you will hallo-scream on the frightfully good rides, feel the chills and thrills of the rollercoaster and let your little monsters ride on the spooky train and tractor ride!

13) Don’t be a scaredy cat and head over to World of Country Life for some great spooky family fun. You will find the friendly staff have disappeared and have been replaced by some odd-looking characters! Watch the hilarious Halloween show – ‘I’ve lost my Mummy’. Follow the Hallowe’en trail and do some pumpkin carving. Plus, all the regular activities, outdoor play and let the kids explore the pirate ship, undercover soft play and meet all the animals. A great day out whatever the weather!

14) There are loads of things to do over half term at the Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM). Join globetrotting storyteller and children’s author Clive PiG on October 26 to hear the famous story The Beaver who Saved the World and other stories from around the globe and then find the beaver display in the Museum.

Also, over half term, there is a unique opportunity to explore the museum after hours by torchlight as they turn the lights down low. Take part in the light and sound craft activities, make lanterns and musical instruments to carry and later you get to play them at the end of evening parade through the darkened museum.

15) Head over to Woodlands Family Theme Park for a great family ‘boo’ day. The theme park has turned into a scream park to celebrate Hallowe’en. Treat your little pumpkins to a Hallowe’en experience like no other, from dazzling decorations to eerie sights and sounds.

Meet Marty the friendly monster at Marty’s Monster Manor and experience surprises around every eerie corner. Muster up your courage and enter the Manor but first you will have to trek your way through the creepy cave! Next stop is the Woodlands Ghost Farm, ride the tractors and hear the spine-tingling ghosts whizzing past but beware of the ghostly goings on along the way. Pay a visit to Farmer Phil at his pumpkin patch and pick up your very own pumpkin to take home.

16) Brew up some Hallowe’en magic at Babbacombe Model Village this half term and see the 2021 new lighting evening illuminations complete with eerie twist. Make your way around the model village and see some miniature Hallowe’en themed characters and scenes that are spooking the resident miniature villagers. See the fire effects and other special effects on your evening visit. Selected dates only, so please check website.

17) Let’s not forget it’s nearly Bonfire Night too! Head to the Big Sheep on November 5 for a fantastic Fireworks and Bonfire Fiesta - an evening of fireworks and fun, bonfires and burgers. It’s the best place to celebrate this year’s Guy Fawke’s night. Dig out your woolly hats, scarves, and gloves, wrap up warm and enjoy the heat from the BIG bonfire. Toast your marshmallows, spin your sparklers, and tilt your head up high to see the BIGGEST and BRIGHTEST fireworks around.

So whatever type of half term and Hallowe’en days out you are looking for, check out the Devon’s Top Attractions website to find out where all this spooky style fun is taking place.