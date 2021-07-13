Super Saturday planned for the 2021 return of The Royal Cheshire Show

Published: 7:19 PM July 13, 2021

The Royal Cheshire County Show returns in 2021 for a one-day event in a temporary break in tradition from the annual mid-week show.

Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and ensuing lockdown restrictions, the decision was made to host the show on Saturday 31st July, which will for the first time will give families an opportunity to enjoy the county’s marquee countryside event on a weekend.

However, this does not mean that the elements that regulars attendees enjoy have been axed. The behind-closed-doors equine and canine competitions, which took place at the end of June and the results can be found on the Royal Cheshire County Show website

Jack Webster with Ozzie, Megan Corden with Skye and Maddie, Helen Stevens and Gary Stevens with Marley - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

With the show's various competition classes being much anticipated by competitors and spectators alike, there will be plenty of opportunity for competing on the 31st July. Competitions so far include Heavy Horses, Pygmy Goats, Dairy Goats, Valais Blacknose Sheep, Dutch Spotted Sheep, Zwartbles Sheep, Jacob Sheep and Honey.

Many of the favourite Royal Cheshire County Show attractions are set to make a return, alongside some exciting additions! For those looking for a thrill, you'll be excited to hear about the return of the exhilarating Quad Bike Stunt Show by Paul Hannam, showcasing precision riding, nail-biting tricks and jumping over anything he can get his hands on in the arena!

All action pony club games in the main ring here featuring the East Cheshire black cats - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

For all the foodies attending this year's show, multi-Michelin Star and 5/5 AA Rosette winning Chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli will be giving you your fix by demonstrating some divine dishes for you to devour and then recreate from the comfort of your own home! Chefs Sean Wilson and Brian Mellor will also be in attendance and cooking up a storm.

After a year away from the showground, The Show has promised that there is something for everyone to enjoy and get involved with on this fantastic Cheshire day out in the countryside. It'll be educational day for the kids too; look out for the educational Sheep Show, where Susan the Southdown Sheep and her friends will be demonstrating all things breeds, wool and where your favourite woolly garments come from.

Border terrier judging - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

For those that prefer the nostalgic aspects of the show, immerse yourself in the Vintage Machinery attraction with displays of vintage stationary engines, tractors, cars and working demonstrations of farm equipment, to gain an insight into the way farm machinery has evolved over the years.

In order to keep the event as safe as possible, entry will be restricted to both members and ticket holders only.

Tickets are only available to purchase online at royalcheshireshow.org



