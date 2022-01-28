5 films and tv shows filmed in Hampshire to watch in 2022

From period dramas and serial thrillers to action movies and award-winning series, Hampshire is set to star in some blockbuster films and television series for 2022. How many locations can you spot?

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Since the original series, Highclere Castle, aka Downton Abbey, which is owned by Lord and Lady Carnarvon, has become a mecca for fans of the popular tv show. With filming taking place once again, the stunning country house will return as the setting for Downton Abbey: A New Era, which will finally hit cinemas on May 20th following a series of setbacks. With the trailer showing how life has moved on since the original 2019 film, a visit to a grand French villa, a wedding and more, the wait will finally be over to discover what’s next for Lord and Lady Grantham and their family.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is Guy Ritchie's latest film, some of which was shot in Farnborough - Credit: Miramax

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Residents of O'Gorman Avenue, close to Farnborough Airport were disturbed from their sleep last year when the sounds of gunshot filled the air. Fearing something sinister, they were both relieved and surprised to see Guy Ritchie outside their front doors, who was there directing his latest movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, which is due to launch in cinemas on March 18. Leading action man and star of the film, Jason Statham, was also seen during the ‘shoot out’, which formed one of the scenes of the film. The story is based on elite spy Orson Fortune, who must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker. Reluctantly teamed up with some of the world's best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world.

The Devil’s Hour

The latest production by Hartswood Films began filming in studios in Farnborough in June 2021 and is set to be released on Amazon Prime this year. Starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, the new thriller is set to keep us all awake as the plot focuses on mum Lucy who’s woken at the same time every night with terrifying visions and nightmares during what is meant to be the scariest time of night, between 3am and 4am. Produced by Stephen Moffat of Sherlock and Dracula fame, this latest production is set to be another big hit.

David Tenant will star in Inside Man this summer, which was filmed in Farnborough - Credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

Inside Man

Stephen Moffat returned to Farnborough again last year to begin filming on a new drama for the BBC, Inside Man. Starring David Tennant (Des), Dolly Wells (The Pursuit Of Love) and Lydia West (It’s A Sin) alongside Stanley Tucci (Feud), Inside Man follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way. The four-part mini-series, which will be available to watch on BBC One and Netflix, is set to hit our screens in the summer.

The Crown

Crews for the award-winning TV series were seen in Winchester once again last December, filming scenes for season five of The Crown. The city has appeared throughout the popular drama, with Winchester Cathedral being the setting for Charles and Diana’s wedding, as well as Lord Mountbatten’s funeral. Filming has also been spotted in Basingstoke around Mountbatten House, which has been used several times as a filming location in 2021 for The Crown, which is set to be released on Netflix in November 2022.