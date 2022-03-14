Win a family ticket to a Foodies Festival of your choice

Win

A wide range of great will be available at the Foodies Festivals - Credit: Black Circus Food

In Summer 2022, Foodies Festival (dubbed “Gastro-Glasto”) have announced a host of stars cooking live on stage, including national treasure Kate Humble and Saturday Kitchen regular Atul Kochhar, as well as MasterChef champions and Great British Bake-Off winners.

MasterChef 2021 champion Tom Rhodes returns for a second year in the Chefs Theatre, alongside MasterChef: The Professionals champion Daniel Lee. Daniel’s fellow finalists Aaron Middleton and Liam Rogers will also appear at shows around the country.

Bake Off stars making showstoppers in the Cake and Bake Theatre, include 2021 favourites Chigs Parmar, Crystelle Pereira, Jürgen Krauss, Lizzie Acker and Freya Cox.

A legion of chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants will give each festival a distinctive local flavour, including Galton Blackiston of Morston Hall in Norfolk, Adam Reid at The French in Manchester, Mike North of The Nut Tree Inn in Oxfordshire and Hywel Griffith of Beach House in Oxwich,

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform at the Bristol, Norwich and Exeter festivals - Credit: Foodies Festival

The music line-up across the series, includes: Natalie Imbruglia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Feeling, Gabrielle, Scouting For Girls, Lee Ryan & Simon Webbe from Blue and Toploader, plus, brand new ‘back to the 90s’ party nights with Liberty X, Five, East 17, S Club 3, 911, Rozalla and N-Trance.

