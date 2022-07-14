10 things to do at the 2022 Game Fair at Ragley Hall

This year, the three-day celebration of the great British countryside features a trio of celebrities: former JLS star and popular farming presenter JB Gill; hill farmer, inspiring public speaker and Sunday Times best-selling author Amanda Owen; and chef, countryside advocate and TV presenter James Martin.

Go celebrity-spotting

The Game Fair is set to welcome three famous faces to Ragley Hall this July, and there are several ways you can make sure you spot them. Amanda Owen, known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, has created a Sunday Lunch and Farmer’s Breakfast menu for guests in the Investec Enclosure and will be taking part in a daily Q&A.

Boyband star-turned-farmer JB Gill found fame on the X-Factor with his band JLS, will be taking part in a cooking demonstration with acclaimed chef and game meat evangelist José Souto and will also appear at The Carter Jonas Game Fair Theatre to speak about his farm and work as an ambassador for the Woodland Trust.

James Martin has created a bespoke lunch menu for Investec Enclosure ticket holders and will be taking part in a gundog demonstration in the Main Arena with leading trainer Jason Mayhew, former international cricketer Matt Prior and his beloved spaniel Cooper.

Have a pint at Guy Ritchie’s Bar

This year The Game Fair welcomes the Gritchie Brewing Co. for the first time, an artisan brewery founded by film director, producer and screenwriter Guy Ritchie. The menu includes a lager, two English IPAs and a New World IPA, all brewing using homegrown barley and water, drawn from an aquifer on the Wiltshire/Dorset border.

Be inspired by the BASC Wild Food Theatre

The BASC Wild Food Theatre will gather some of Britain’s top game chefs to give live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend, sharing their cooking secrets and championing the use of game and sustainable produce. The perfect place to get inspiration for future dinner parties or whet your appetite before heading to the Food Hall to sample the amazing array of food and drink on offer, the BASC Wild Food Theatre also educates visitors on the provenance of the food and sustainability and best practice from chefs and those who shoot, fish, hunt and forage.

Swoop by the Falconry Village bird of prey demos

The Falconry Village features a wide variety of birds of prey and there will also be specialist traders, artists and UK falconry clubs on hand to give advice and share their passion for these magnificent animals. At the heart of the Falconry Village is the flying ring, where CJ’s Birds of Prey will hold exciting demonstrations showing the capabilities of different birds of prey.

The Shooting Line

The Game Fair boasts the most comprehensive outdoor exhibition for game and clay shooting held anywhere in the UK. Run again this year by E.J. Churchill, visitors can take part in competitions, have a go at shooting and watch some fantastic demonstrations. The BASC will be on hand providing one-to-one lessons for 30 minutes and a shorter ‘Shooting Experience’ for newcomers that lasts 10 minutes.

See the ever-popular gundogs

Watching a perfectly trained gundog at work is a unique experience, showcasing the amazing bond between handler and canine. The Game Fair has been holding prestigious gundog test events for over 60 years and this year’s event sees the Euro Challenge and Home International competitions return once again. Alongside displays and competitions there are exhibitors, breeders and trainers on hand ready to share their words of wisdom on anything from feeding a new puppy to ironing out training issues.

Make your own ice cream with the Salcombe Dairy

The perfect attraction for families (and big kids) the Salcombe Dairy brings a taste of the West Country to The Game Fair - and the chance for people to make their own ice cream. Their interactive ice cream factory will keep children amused, churning out the brand’s award-winning, traditionally made Devonshire ice cream in an array of flavours. The Salcombe Dairy makes its ice cream with milk from a local farm, rich double cream and only the most delicious ingredients.

Browse art and antiques in the LAPADA Pavillion

Returning after a highly successful debut in 2021, LAPADA (The Association of Art & Antiques Dealers) will showcase an exquisite range of fine art, furniture, jewellery, and antiquities in a dedicated pavilion just of the Main Arena. Confirmed exhibitors include Greenstein Antiques, Sarah Colegrave Fine Art, Shapiro and Co, Art of the Imagination, The Hunt Gallery, Ellis Fine Art, Plaza Jewellery, Howell, Carlton Clocks, Thomas Spencer Fine Art, Timewise Vintage Watches, Blackbrook Gallery, Haynes Fine Art and Pushkin Antiques.

Thrills, spills and jaw-dropping skills in the Main Arena

A jam-packed itinerary will include competitions, educational demonstrations and thrilling displays, with confirmed entertainment for 2022 including the Shetland Pony Grand National, hound parades, scurry driving, mounted Pony Club games and gundog demonstrations.

Visit The Fishing Village

The Game Fair has fishing at its core. The lake is a focal point, providing the opportunity for visitors to catch a fish, with instruction from the Canal & River Trust, or learn how to cast a fly rod with the Association of Advanced Professional Game Angling Instructors. More seasoned anglers can try their hand at various casting competitions, run by the British Fly Casting Club.

Need to know

Where: Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

When: Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July (8am to 6pm; to 7:30pm on the Friday. Stands and attractions open from 9am)

Ticket prices

Adult: £29 in advance for one day (gate price £35) or £58 for three days (three days for the price of two).

Family (2 adults and up to 3 children): £69 in advance (gate price £80) for one day or £140 for three days.

Children (8-16): £10 in advance for one day and £30 for three days.

www.thegamefair.org