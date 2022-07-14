A look ahead to the 2022 Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show

Last summer, the 2022 Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show came back with a bang after its enforced absence, this summer's show looks to be business as usual.

Last year, over three days, there were approximately 21,000 visitors who came through the gates of the showground, and with restrictions now a thing of the past, it is hoped that the numbers will increase this year.

Royal because Her Majesty is the Patron, thousands attend every year to experience this always popular show. Animals feature prominently with cattle, sheep, pigs and even alpaca being shown. There are fabulous horse events too with show-jumping, a Shetland Pony Grand Prix and a parade of Thwaites shire horses. Falconry displays are also pretty popular.

Show jumping action at the Royal Lancashire Show at Salesbury Hall, Ribchester - Credit: John Cocks

Other events planned over the course of the weekend are; Western Show, Ferret Display, Dog Agility Demonstrations, Dry Stone Wall Display, Family Dog Competition and Bonsai Society Presentations and a British Army assault course

It’s not just animals though. There is a Craft Marquee, a Lifestyle Marquee – both with hundreds of exhibitors – and a Food Hall ensuring no-one goes hungry and, if you’re looking for inspiration, there are mouth-watering celebrity chef demonstrations. Children are always welcome and there is a dedicated children’s village for them to enjoy.

The three day event takes place on the weekend of July 22-24 at Salesbury Hall in Ribchester

royallancashireshow.co.uk